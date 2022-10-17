ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers open the season ranked outside the Top 25

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dggX6_0icm7eNd00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Despite the most veteran-laden group he’s had since he took over the Tigers program, including a number of talented transfers, no preseason love for Penny Hardaway and Memphis.

The U of M not only didn’t make the A.P. Preseason Top 25, the Tigers only received one vote.

One.

More of the latest news in sports on WREG.com

Rick Barnes and Tennessee open the season ranked 11th in the country.

That is one spot below Arkansas at number ten.

Houston, opening its final season in the AAC was picked third.

Kentucky fourth.

Auburn 15th and Alabama 20th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Dominant first half pushes No 25 Tulane past Memphis, 38-28

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Tyjae Spears ran for 125 yards and another score and No. 25 Tulane celebrated its first Top 25 ranking since 1998 with a dominant first half and hung on to beat Memphis 38-28 on Saturday. The Green Wave (7-1, 4-0 American […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever Week 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race to the playoffs is on as the high school football regular season winds down across the Mid-South. Our game of the week featured a huge showdown between region rivals in Bartlett. The Panthers and Collierville came in tied along with Houston at 4-1 in...
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

901 FC prepares for first home playoff game

MEMPHIS -The Bluff City taking on the Motor City, in a battle between cities with soul. This time not on a record but, on the pitch as Memphis 901 hosts their first playoff game. ” Nothing has change on our end all season. We focus on ourselves and we know we do the things. We […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Morant’s big night leads Grizzlies to win over Rockets

HOUSTON — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deal in the works to keep ‘Young Rock’ series in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NBC Universal wants a jobs payment-in-lieu-of-tax incentive to continue filming its ‘Young Rock’ TV series in Memphis and Shelby County. The half-hour sitcom based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had been filming in Australia but last month began shooting season three in the Memphis area. The Economic Development Growth […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wreck on I-40 near Watkins blocking westbound lanes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday night after an accident on Interstate 40 near the Watkins exit closed two of the four lanes. Crews have yet to arrive on the scene, and it is unclear at this time if there are any injuries. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘It puts us in another league’: Memphis proposing $684M sports upgrade, new soccer stadium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis will ask the state legislature for $350 million toward a $684 million plan to build or extensively renovate four professional and college sports facilities, Mayor Jim Strickland announced Tuesday. The proposal includes improvements to the FedExForum and a new, standalone soccer stadium with 8,000-10,000 seats, which would be located where […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Aspiring Memphis rapper "Lil Q" on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This October we are celebrating local musicians in the Memphis area. LaQuinceya "Lil Q" Wilson is a 17 year old basketball player from Kirby High School. She won the Mic Drop Talent Showcase back in May, that was hosted by Stax Music Academy. Her reward for winning that showcase was $500, studio time with Young Avenue Sound, digital distribution, and a professionally written artist bio by Jared Jay Boyd of WYXR radio station.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Memphis

UPDATE: TVA says it will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy