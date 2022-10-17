18 Sports Athlete of The Week – Hunter Harmon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week.

Sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan, this week’s top student-athlete as voted by fans is Spencer-Van-Etten/Candor’s Hunter Harmon. In a big win over B-G last week, Harmon went off on defense in a game to remember.

Harmon recorded three interceptions for S-VE/Candor and is helping the team get back on track after a slow start to the season. Although the team lost to #1 Tioga last Friday, S-VE/Candor will have another shot at victory this Friday night when they travel to Deposit/Hancock at 7 pm.

If you have a standout student-athlete you’d like to nominate, please submit the player’s name, school and notable accomplishments to sports@wetmtv.com. The 18 Sports Athlete of The Week runs throughout the academic school calendar starting in September and runs through June.

