La Plata County, CO

Trail runner missing in southwest Colorado for more than two weeks

By Spencer McKee
 5 days ago
David Lunde, courtesy photo.

La Plata County Search and Rescue is asking those in the area of La Plata Canyon to be on the lookout for signs of missing trail runner David Lunde, last seen more than two weeks ago, on October 1. Lunde is believed to have been on a long run about 15 miles northwest of Durango in the San Juan National Forest when he disappeared.

Lunde was last known to be at Snowslide Campground, suspected to be traveling a route that would have put him in the area of Keenebec Trailhead, Eagle Pass, and Burwell Peak, also near Kroeger Campground. Based on AllTrails mapping, it appears that the route would have also crossed over Star Peak, Gibbs Peak, Deadwood Mountain, Silver Mountain, and Lewis Mountain, along with a few more points of interest. Mileage would have been in the double digits, with significant elevation gain at a high elevation.

Map Credit: La Plata County Search and Rescue.

According to search and rescue crews, Lunde is thought to be wearing red shoes and a brown hat, with two water bottles and a cell phone.

Anyone with information regarding David Lunde's whereabouts is asked to contact La Plata County Search and Rescue at 970-385-2900 or lpcsar@gmail.com.

