Austonia 'Quick Poll' results: once is not enough for those who go to ACL, while lineups and dust are primary concerns

A study by The American Growth Project reports that Austin's economy, measured by GDP, grew at 4.3% this year (through August) to $216 billion.Austin was second only to the San Francisco Bay Area, and ranked just ahead of Seattle, Raleigh/Durham, Dallas, and Denver in growth rate.Here's what the authors say about Austin:"Austin’s status as a technology hub along with its high concentration of venture capital, warm climate and vibrant cultural offerings lead to frequent comparisons with the Bay Area – and in fact, high-profile Silicon Valley companies, including Amazon, Google, Oracle and Tesla, have recently expanded their operations in Austin. But those leaving the Bay Area may be bringing their former region’s housing issues with them - the median home value in Austin increased from $349,156 in August 2020 to $566,479 in August 2022 with average multifamily rents rising 10% year over year. And there are signs of hiring rates slowing down as 2022 has progressed, indicating that Austin’s labor boom may have already peaked."Click here to read the 12 page report from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO