Austonia 'Quick Poll' results: once is not enough for those who go to ACL, while lineups and dust are primary concerns

Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Texas
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bank
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.
Diwali and FC Semifinals
🗓 Friday🔆 Field of Lightif you haven't already, check out the "Field of Light" display at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center before the weather gets even colder. The exhibit features nearly 28,000 lights illuminating 16 acres, and the lights are made from environmentally conscious materials and will be recycled when the exhibit ends in December.6:00 p.m - 9:45 p.m | 📍Ladybird Wildflower Center🦊 Boo at the ZooStop by the Austin Zoo to have a classic zoo experience with a Halloween twist. There will be a kid-friendly haunted house, train rides around the venue, and a musical puppet show.6:30 p.m...
We're #1: Austin sits atop unexpected national ranking
Good news for buyers. Bad news for sellers.With a 10% drop in three months, a new Realtor.com price study lists Austin as the metro with the biggest drop in real estate list prices since July.]We're also high on the list of markets where sellers have cut the asking price after listing a property.The $558,275 September median home list price is down 10.3% in three months.Despite the quick drop, that price is still higher than last September, by 2.2%.The report calls Austin "the poster child for torrid housing market growth during the pandemic."Other markets with big price drops include Phoenix, Denver, and Las Vegas.Click here to read the full report from Realtor.com.
Austin economy growing at #2 in the country
A study by The American Growth Project reports that Austin's economy, measured by GDP, grew at 4.3% this year (through August) to $216 billion.Austin was second only to the San Francisco Bay Area, and ranked just ahead of Seattle, Raleigh/Durham, Dallas, and Denver in growth rate.Here's what the authors say about Austin:"Austin’s status as a technology hub along with its high concentration of venture capital, warm climate and vibrant cultural offerings lead to frequent comparisons with the Bay Area – and in fact, high-profile Silicon Valley companies, including Amazon, Google, Oracle and Tesla, have recently expanded their operations in Austin. But those leaving the Bay Area may be bringing their former region’s housing issues with them - the median home value in Austin increased from $349,156 in August 2020 to $566,479 in August 2022 with average multifamily rents rising 10% year over year. And there are signs of hiring rates slowing down as 2022 has progressed, indicating that Austin’s labor boom may have already peaked."Click here to read the 12 page report from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.
Weekend events: ACL weekend two, mural, Latin food festival
🗓 All Weekend🎉 Lulu's Grand Opening*A new bar is coming to Menchaca with a grand opening this Friday, October 14. Lulu's is the perfect blend of Mexico City and South Austin and will serve boozy agua frescas as well as a tasteful selection of mezcal and tequila. Lulu's will have live music starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday. 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, 12-2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday | 📍 Lulu's, 10402 Menchaca Rd.🎉 ACL Weekend 2Wrap up the final weekend of one of the biggest music festivals in the country, with the cooler weather we have all been waiting for, some of...
Pandemic-closed comedy venue finds new space and plans November reopening
The ColdTowne Theater improv comedy troupe has a new space in East Austin's Holly neighborhood. ColdTowne lost its lease in the pandemic and operates sporadically as a popup.Now they have a lease at 1700 E 2nd street and plan to open November 3rd. Their hope is to eventually return to "every night" comedy.“Making something out of nothing with the support of a community is what improv is all about, and we are thankful to have a strong community that’s got our backs," said co-owner Tauri Laws-Philips.Click here to read more about ColdTowne Theater.
Events: ACL and the Red River Showdown are not the only things happening this weekend
🎉ACL Weekend 1 The iconic Austin City Limits music festival kicks off its first weekend this Friday, headliners include The Chicks, Flume, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and P!nk. Be sure to stay hydrated if you are attending the festival and avoid the area at night to stay clear of traffic! All day Friday-Sunday |📍Zilker Park 🍷 Fareground Food and Wine Festival
Airport braces for high traffic this month with ACL and F1 drawing in travelers
With major entertainment events slated for October, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is gearing up for a busy month. Artists and music lovers are set to pack into Zilker Park for The Austin City Limits Music Festival in the coming two weekends. Following that, Formula One will bring racing fans to the Circuit of the Americas. For those two events, the airport is anticipating high passenger days with 30,000 or more people departing flights. ABIA recommends arriving at least two and a half hours in advance for domestic flights on those days. For ACL, it's expected on both Sundays of the...
An employer-sponsored healthcare center is coming to downtown Austin
As workers are called back into the office and tech giants cement their downtown Austin presence, companies seek new models to care for employees. It’s why some have teamed up with Crossover Health, which has health centers and clinics providing primary care for employees and their families. The San Clemente, California-based company is planning to open a new health center on Brazos St. in April 2023. Crossover plans to hire about 15 staff for the site to serve 5,000 to 7,000 people at maximum capacity. They declined to say which companies will use it, but their current partnerships include Amazon, Microsoft, LinkedIn and Meta, which is moving into the Sixth and Guadalupe tower next year.
Fall into seasonal flavors with these savory meals and pumpkin-flavored treats
The triple-degree heat in Austin has passed and fall is in full swing. Between visits to pumpkin patches and hayrides, get your energy up with hearty meals and decadent treats. These are just a few limited-time food and drink options to take in the changing of the seasons. TLC and Love Culture KombuchaIt wouldn't be fall without pumpkin spice. TLC made a twist on the pumpkin spiced latte by adding rum. The dairy-free Pumpkin Spiked Latte has Flor de Caña 7-Year Rum, Flor de Caña Spresso, oat milk, house-made nitro cold brew, and pumpkin spice for $5. Another route for...
Bites & Sips: what's new in food and drink
San Marcos favorite Industry Burger opens "mid-October" on E. 5th, featuring "low key healthy" Texas fare. Still Austin Whiskey Co. introduces "The Artist," its new rye whiskey.
Austin's airport consumer satisfaction drops from a year ago, below Texas peers
Flyers are less satisfied with the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport than a year ago, a new study shows. Research firm J.D. Power placed ABIA at No. 15 on a list ranking overall customer satisfaction at large airports, a slip from last year’s spot at No. 7. Other Texas airports secured rankings ahead of Austin, with Dallas Love Field at third, Houston Hobby at eight, and San Antonio International Airport at ninth.Dallas/Ft. Worth ranked eight in the "mega airport" category.The study examined airports based on the following factors: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and...
Freaky Floats and other Austin food & drink news
What's new in Austin food & drink this week:Nau's Enfield Drug closing after losing their lease. Did McGuire Moorman Lambert buy the building, with its vintage soda fountain?Nixta Taqueria Chef Edgar Rico named to Time Magazine's Time 100 Next influencer list, after winning a James Beard Award earlier this year.Question: From what BBQ joint did pescatarian Harry Styles order food this week?Austin Motel is opening the pool and pool bar Wednesday nights in October for Freaky Floats.Vincent's on the Lake closing due to "economic conditions and low water levels [at Lake Travis]."Cenote has closed its Windsor Park location. The East Cesar Chavez location remains open.The Steeping Room on N. Lamar has closed.Local startup It's Skinny scored new financing for its gluten-free pasta business.P. Terry's opened a new location in Kyle, at 18940 IH-35.
Four-day work weeks are leaving workers refreshed and productive. Could it become the new norm?
The 40-hour workweek has reigned since around the time of the Great Depression. But a new schedule gaining steam could lead some companies to throw out the practice of having employees clock in five days a week.Promising results are coming out halfway into a six-month trial of four-day workweeks in the U.K. with 35 out of 41 companies responding to a recent survey saying they were “likely” or “very likely” to continue the reduced week after the pilot ends. The trial, which began in June, is run by nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week...
'Popup photographer' brings a professional approach to Lady Bird Lake passers by
Nicklaus Pereksta says he loves photographing enthusiastic people, and it’s why his latest gig offering pictures to people out on Lady Bird Lake’s hike and bike trail is going smoothly. He sets up his gear on the Pfluger pedestrian bridge and puts out a sign: Photos, $10.“Overwhelmingly, this has been a really positive experience,” Pereksta said. “I get excited when I wake up in the morning and I can't wait to go to work.”Bikers and joggers are excited about it too. On the pedestrian bridge leading to downtown Thursday morning, a man on an e-bike rode up and posed,...
Environmentalists fight plan for lakeside high rises
By Daniel Van OudenarenNew development to reshape South Central WaterfrontWhen former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson created the Town Lake Beautification Committee in 1971, she hardly could have imagined the scale of the development that would one day take place along the banks of the waterway that would later be renamed for her.Johnson’s vision for the lake began with a visit to London in 1971 alongside Ann Butler, the wife of then mayor Roy Butler. During a stroll along the Thames Path, a verdant trail in the heart of London, Johnson wondered whether they could create something like it in...
Cap Metro previews impact of Manor and Lago Vista leaving service area
By Nina HernandezThe Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors learned more this week about the potential fallout of both Lago Vista and Manor ending their partnerships and leaving the Capital Metro service area.In August, both suburbs decided to hold elections to ask voters whether to continue or end partnerships with Capital Metro. Lago Vista is asking again after an unsuccessful 2016 ballot measure.Both suburbs currently contribute 1 percent of their sales tax to Capital Metro, are eligible to receive Build Central Texas funds and are part of the Urbanized Area. If the ballot measures pass, there will be service...
Songwriting, social media and hard work keys to success for post-pandemic Austin bands
Everyone knows that Austin has built its reputation on being “the Live Music Capital of the World.”Whether you’re being greeted by a guitar-laden crooner upon arrival at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport or enjoying breakfast tacos in the shadow of statue and mural tributes to legends like Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan, nods to the famous moniker are apparent throughout the city.But following a pandemic that turned the entire world upside down, what’s it actually like to be a musician in Austin right now?Julie NolenJulie Nolen has been part of the local music scene for 23 years, not only as an...
Friend or Frankenstein? North Austin lab holds prototype humanoid robot, with more to follow.
Austin-based company Apptronik is developing a humanoid robot and is teaming up with NASA to get it done.The robot, named Apollo, is poised to be one of the first humanoids available in commercial markets and is expected to reach broader availability next year. Currently, its first prototype is complete at the company’s headquarters on Stonehollow Dr. in North Austin.Apollo will be capable of doing a wide range of tasks. Apptronik says this ability as a general-purpose robot will help workers in industries like logistics, retail, hospitality, aerospace and more. Apptronik was founded in 2016 out of the Human Centered Robotics...
1923 Lake Austin mansion demolition request pitting preservationists and some neighbors against owner and city preservation office
By Jonathan LeeThe Planning Commission was split Tuesday on whether to help save an eclectic lakefront estate from demolition by zoning it historic amid concerns over tax breaks and the likelihood that a previous owner participated in segregation as a business owner. The property in question, known as the Delisle House, is located at 2002 Scenic Drive in Tarrytown. The main house, with Spanish and Modern influences, was built in 1923 by Raymond Delisle, an optician. A Gothic Revival accessory apartment was built in 1946. The current owner applied to demolish the structures in order to build a new home.'Historic...
Parks, retail and residential spaces are part of San Marcos' Gas Lamp District plans
A mixed-use development that will sit on about 400 acres could be coming to a rapidly growing San Marcos. Real estate investment company Walton Global Holdings LLC and developer Majestic Realty Co. have received approvals from the city and Hays County to build east of I-35, on Centerpoint Road. The plan involves an industrial park that’s been dubbed “Project Thin Mint.” The Austin Business Journal reports that company executives shared plans to start construction in 2024 on two buildings totaling about 200,000 square feet, and the site could be more than 2 million square feet someday. These plans come as San...
