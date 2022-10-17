ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly make decision on manager Dave Roberts

It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers will not be overreacting to their Waterloo moment. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports this week that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to return for the 2023 season. Harris adds that Roberts would be starting a three-year contract extension that he signed prior to the 2022 campaign.
ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
FanSided

Dodgers’ shocking upset NLDS loss by the numbers

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dream season ended up being a nightmare, with the team losing in the National League Division Series in four games to the San Diego Padres. 111 wins in the regular season, as well as a run differential of +334 (not seen since before the integration of baseball) ultimately meant nothing in October.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Will & Cara Smith Welcome First Child

Will and Cara Smith welcomed their first child, Charlotte Ann Smith, in the morning hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the San Diego Padresin Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers made the announcement on Twitter just over an hour and a half before first pitch...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw’s Instagram Post Reveals Nothing About Future Plans

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be a free agent again in a few weeks, and at this point we don’t know where (or if) he’ll be pitching next season. He has said he’s leaning towards playing next year and L.A. president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has said he wants Kershaw in Dodger Blue as long as he’s playing, but Dodger fans are looking for clues anywhere we can find them.
