Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
Updated: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
These 335 housing markets are at "high" or "very high" risk of falling home prices.
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers
The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall
Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes
Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly housing budgets shrunk in the past year by more than 100 square feet in most of the 50 largest markets, according to a new analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin.
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
Another Big Shock to the Housing Market
The chief economist of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) says that if mortgage rates break above the 7% level, they could potentially jump to 8.5%. According to Bloomberg, the possibility of another 1.5 percentage points jump is based on a technical analysis by NAR’s Lawrence Yun, who studied key levels of resistance that borrowing costs will test after Thursday’s news about inflation hitting a 40-year high.
Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed
As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
This Type of Housing Sees Prices Rising at the Fastest Rate
While the U.S. real estate market is starting to shift back to normalcy after a residential property-feeding frenzy in 2021 and early 2022, Americans are adjusting the way they view a buyable home. In particular, one long-overlooked type of home is emerging as a hot property for homebuyers. According to...
U.S. single-family home starts fall to lowest level in more than two years
Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in September and the number of new groundbreakings for single-family homes tumbled to the lowest level in more than two years, according to Census Bureau data out Wednesday that showed the ongoing impact of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes on the housing market.
Home Builders as Gloomy as Ever, Survey Shows
Builder confidence fell to 2012 levels in October, the National Association of Home Builders said Tuesday, further evidence that high mortgage rates and inflation are taking their toll on the housing market. [. READ:. Slumping Housing Market in the Spotlight ]. The NAHB index fell to 38, a level not...
How Scary Is The Housing Market? High Mortgage Rates, Low Builder Confidence Have Buyers Spooked
Mortgage demand is at its lowest level since 1997, hurting home-builder confidence. In fact, builder sentiment is so bad, it declined for the ninth consecutive month, according to a new study. And it's getting worse. What Happened: The National Association of Home Builders NAHB/Wells FargoNAHB/Wells Fargo is out with its...
The 'bubbliest' housing market in Canada with a median home price is $1.2 million is a grim preview of what could happen in US cities
Canada's formerly hot housing market has rapidly cooled, especially in Toronto. That's because, similarly to the US, soaring home prices and mortgage rates have slowed demand. Canada's bubbly real estate markets is a cautionary tale for what could happen in the US. Canada's rapidly cooling housing ecosystem may provide clues...
Mortgage applications fall to the lowest since 1997 as the 30-year fixed rate edges closer to 7%
Mortgage applications dropped 4.5% last week from the prior week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. That's brings application volume to its lowest level since 1997 amid a fourth month of declines. The decline comes as the 30-year fixed rate reached 6.94%, hitting a fresh 20-year high. Mortgage applications fell...
To buy or not to buy? As economists warn interest rates could hit 8.5%, DailyMail.com compares current cost of mortgage repayments to what they might be if Fed tames inflation
Prospective homeowners face mortgage interest rates of up to 8.5 percent in the coming months, economists have warned - so DailyMail.com has crunched the figures to calculate how that could affect you. Average mortgage rates sit at 7.1 per cent as of Wednesday October 19, but there's still no sign...
