Read full article on original website
Related
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s prep football standings, schedules
These are the standings for area teams following Week Eight action on Thursday and Friday. In addition, each team’s overall record and region record are listed. No. 1 Hartselle: 9-0, 5-0 No. 2 Muscle Shoals: 7-1, 4-1 No. 3 Decatur: 6-2, 3-2 No. 4 Cullman: 6-3, 2-3 No. 5 Athens:...
Tennessee State expected to contend for OVC title
Tennessee State has four All-Ohio Valley Conference preseason players and a lot is expected of it this season. The post Tennessee State expected to contend for OVC title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
High school football: Evansville-area sectional opener scores, schedule, streaming links
EVANSVILLE — The postseason has arrived and the stakes haven't been higher as each team embarks on a journey it hopes ends in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Basically half of the area high school football teams will see their seasons come to an end on Friday evening while others will advance further into the IHSAA state tournament. Three schools are inactive this week: Castle, North and Jasper. ...
Comments / 0