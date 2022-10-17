ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Hartselle Enquirer

This week’s prep football standings, schedules

These are the standings for area teams following Week Eight action on Thursday and Friday. In addition, each team’s overall record and region record are listed. No. 1 Hartselle: 9-0, 5-0 No. 2 Muscle Shoals: 7-1, 4-1 No. 3 Decatur: 6-2, 3-2 No. 4 Cullman: 6-3, 2-3 No. 5 Athens:...
The Courier & Press

High school football: Evansville-area sectional opener scores, schedule, streaming links

EVANSVILLE —  The postseason has arrived and the stakes haven't been higher as each team embarks on a journey it hopes ends in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Basically half of the area high school football teams will see their seasons come to an end on Friday evening while others will advance further into the IHSAA state tournament. Three schools are inactive this week: Castle, North and Jasper. ...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy