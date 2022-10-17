ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 19

Riley Borenstein had a goal and an assist as sixth-seeded Howell, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 defeated seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro in the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals at Memorial Field in Neptune. Borenstein, a sophomore, struck first when she took a cross from Leila Oshira and scored from...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Schalick over Pitman - Girls soccer recap

Kerri Jackson scored two goals in Schalick’s 3-0 victory over Pitman in Pitman. Jackson, a senior, now has 31 goals on the season and 90 for her career. Emily Miller had a goal and an assist for Schalick (11-1-2) and Carly Hayman made two saves for the shutout. For...
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43

A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall planning to break ground on new basketball practice facility in May: ‘It’s going to be a big deal for us’

NEW YORK -- Seton Hall is planning to break ground on its new basketball practice facility in May, athletic director Bryan Felt told NJ Advance Media. “It’s coming along great,” Felt said at Big East media day this week at Madison Square Garden. “We are hopeful to break ground in May of next year. Our fundraising efforts continue and that’s kind of what’s dictating the timeline. We should be in a really good place and be able to break ground in May.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Devils reveal 2022-23 reverse retro jerseys | How to buy your own Devils throwback jersey

The Devils’ new Reverse Retro sweaters bring them back to their Colorado roots. On Thursday, the NHL and Adidas unveiled its reverse retro jersey collection for the 2022-23 season, which brings “back a design from a meaningful point in team history with a unique twist,” according to a press release from the initial Reverse Retro release in 2021. Fans can view the jerseys here.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year

NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team

The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Softball Coach Ordered To Repay $12K To Jersey Shore Team He Stole From: Prosecutor

A coach from Neptune Township has been ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution to a youth softball team he was accused of stealing from, authorities said. Michael Lane, 54, also was sentenced to five years probation after he pleaded guilty to misusing several thousand dollars of the team’s funds earmarked for traveling expenses and tournament costs, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties

The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Sopranos’ landmark could be torn down in Belleville, NJ

As preservationists scramble to save an historic funeral home used in HBO's The Sopranos, Belleville officials may clear the way for it's demolition. The Cozzarelli Memorial Home was featured in multiple scenes from seasons 1-6 of The Sopranos, most famously as the funeral locations for Tony's mother. Owner James Cozzarrelli,...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

