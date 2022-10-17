Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Related
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 19
Riley Borenstein had a goal and an assist as sixth-seeded Howell, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 defeated seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro in the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals at Memorial Field in Neptune. Borenstein, a sophomore, struck first when she took a cross from Leila Oshira and scored from...
No. 20 Seneca over Lenape - Field hockey recap
Addison Rivera had a goal and an assist in the second quarter, lifting Seneca, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 victory over Lenape in Medford.
Schalick over Pitman - Girls soccer recap
Kerri Jackson scored two goals in Schalick’s 3-0 victory over Pitman in Pitman. Jackson, a senior, now has 31 goals on the season and 90 for her career. Emily Miller had a goal and an assist for Schalick (11-1-2) and Carly Hayman made two saves for the shutout. For...
Goals by Miller and Cooper lead Seneca past Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Gabby Miller and Sophia Cooper scored a goal apiece in the second half to break up a scoreless tie and lift Seneca to a 2-0 victory over Hammonton in Tabernacle. Julia Roth made two saves to earn the shutout for Seneca (11-6). Hammonton is 3-12-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Old Bridge over South Brunswick - Boys soccer - GMC Tournament quarterfinals
Top-seeded Old Bridge needed penalty kicks, but was able to outlast ninth-seeded South Brunswick by a 5-4 margin and advance in the quarterfinals of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Matawan. The two teams were tied 1-1 through regulation and two overtime periods. Gabriel Aguiar scored a first half...
Cross-country: Cinnaminson’s Boyko, Northern Burlington’s Gordon lead way in BCSL meet
Andrew Boyko of Cinnaminson won the Liberty Division title in 15:22.9, the top boys time of the day, while Liliah Gordon of Northern Burlington turned in the girls best time of the day, 17:56.1, in the Liberty Division race at the Burlington County Scholastic League Championships on Wednesday at Rancocas Valley.
Girls Tennis: No. 12 Hunterdon Central captures HWST title (PHOTOS)
For various reasons, but the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament took over a month to finish, and after the finals were postponed a couple the times, they were finally completed on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Hunterdon Central, which is ranked No. 12 in the latest NJ.com Top 20 rankings, took home...
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
Seton Hall planning to break ground on new basketball practice facility in May: ‘It’s going to be a big deal for us’
NEW YORK -- Seton Hall is planning to break ground on its new basketball practice facility in May, athletic director Bryan Felt told NJ Advance Media. “It’s coming along great,” Felt said at Big East media day this week at Madison Square Garden. “We are hopeful to break ground in May of next year. Our fundraising efforts continue and that’s kind of what’s dictating the timeline. We should be in a really good place and be able to break ground in May.”
Devils reveal 2022-23 reverse retro jerseys | How to buy your own Devils throwback jersey
The Devils’ new Reverse Retro sweaters bring them back to their Colorado roots. On Thursday, the NHL and Adidas unveiled its reverse retro jersey collection for the 2022-23 season, which brings “back a design from a meaningful point in team history with a unique twist,” according to a press release from the initial Reverse Retro release in 2021. Fans can view the jerseys here.
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year
NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
Marcus Smith’s Eagles struggles cut deeper than we knew but he found purpose in helping others | Bowen
I was eager to talk to Marcus Smith, when the opportunity arose recently, because I didn’t get to talk to him two years ago. That was when Smith startled the NFL world with a piece he wrote for The Players Tribune, about a near-brush with suicide in 2018 in Seattle, near the end of his football career.
Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team
The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
Softball Coach Ordered To Repay $12K To Jersey Shore Team He Stole From: Prosecutor
A coach from Neptune Township has been ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution to a youth softball team he was accused of stealing from, authorities said. Michael Lane, 54, also was sentenced to five years probation after he pleaded guilty to misusing several thousand dollars of the team’s funds earmarked for traveling expenses and tournament costs, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
Popular N.J. indoor ice skating rink gets $8M for renovations
The Warinanco Sports Center will undergo an $8M renovation with plans to build a new ice skating rink at the indoor venue. The Union County Board of County Commissioners received the money from the State of New Jersey to rebuild the existing rink, located at 1 Park Dr. in Roselle.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
Sopranos’ landmark could be torn down in Belleville, NJ
As preservationists scramble to save an historic funeral home used in HBO's The Sopranos, Belleville officials may clear the way for it's demolition. The Cozzarelli Memorial Home was featured in multiple scenes from seasons 1-6 of The Sopranos, most famously as the funeral locations for Tony's mother. Owner James Cozzarrelli,...
Westfield, N.J., residents are sick of Netflix fans driving to ‘The Watcher’ house at 657 Boulevard
The people of Westfield would be happier if fans of the new Netflix series “The Watcher” — based loosely on the creepy lore surrounding the house at 657 Boulevard — would stick to their sofas and smartphones to check out the fictional version of the home in question.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0