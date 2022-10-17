ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern bride! From crop tops to mini skirts, non-traditional wedding looks reign supreme at New York Bridal Fashion Week

From venues to vows, wedding structures are no longer what they used to be — and neither are brides!

Catering to what a modern woman wants to wear on her big day, non-traditional bridal was one of the biggest trends to come out of New York Bridal Fashion Week.

FEMAIL rounds up the top brands redefining the wedding dress in the chicest way possible. Think: crop tops, pantsuits and above-the-knee dresses!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxLZu_0icm6GQW00
Luxe womenswear label LAPOINTE is known for their statement-making monochromatic offerings.

And for spring 2023, New York-based designer Sally Lapointe debuted her first bridal collection that's as achingly cool and unapologetic as her ready-to-wear offerings.

'It was a natural evolution to bring that message into bridal,' said Sally.

With feather blazers, sheer paneling, cropped tops and pant suits, the collection is perfect for the stylish bride who wants something different.

'Our bride is seeking alternatives to the traditional and expected world of bridal - she does bridal in her own way,' said LaPointe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BM4m2_0icm6GQW00
'Our bride is seeking alternatives to the traditional and expected world of bridal - she does bridal in her own way,' said LaPointe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRD6K_0icm6GQW00
And for spring 2023, New York-based designer Sally Lapointe debuted her first bridal collection that's just as achingly cool and unapologetic as her ready-to-wear offerings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsPmW_0icm6GQW00
As traditional norms continue to be redefined, Rebecca Vallance, is reimagining what bridal can be.

For 2023, the Australian-based designer delivered a fashion-forward capsule collection of dreamy frocks that could be worn just about anywhere.

Ditching lace for feathers, each dress was designed to be tactile and create a sense of effortless fun, and movement while the Mrs. celebrates love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKnIV_0icm6GQW00
For 2023, Rebecca delivers a fashion-forward capsule collection of dresses that could easily be worn to a cocktail party or black-tie affair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104ydT_0icm6GQW00
There are no fixed rules about wedding gowns in 2022, but rather personal preference
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUc3b_0icm6GQW00
The choice of a gown (or pantsuit!) reflects the bride's taste and personality

There are no fixed rules about wedding attire, but rather personal preference. The choice of a gown (or pantsuit!) reflects the bride's taste and personality.

Contemporary Spanish brand Sophie et Voila's newest 2023 bridal collection offers anything and everything a bride could want — from mini dresses to high-low hems, even black!

'The introduction of the line is comprised of 8 pieces which come in white as well as a range of colors and are made from the most exclusive fabric sourced and the most intricate patterns drawn up by the company to date,' said Sofía Arribas, creative director, and Saioa Goitia, CEO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1Yga_0icm6GQW00
Contemporary Spanish brand Sophie et Voila debuted their newest 2023 bridal collection this week at NYBFW, offering anything and everything a bride could want
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LatUd_0icm6GQW00
Sophie et Voila 's 2023 bridal collection includes mini dresses, high-low hems, and even black
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRMcF_0icm6GQW00
Anne Barge emphasize necklines and sleeves for her fall23

Contemporary Spanish brand Sophie et Voila 2023 bridal collection this week at N

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMU5d_0icm6GQW00
Israeli designer Arava Polak 's the Fields of Halo collection was designed to 'empower the divine spirit that bestows a special glow onto brides on their wedding day– a halo'

Israeli designer Arava Polak tapped into a bride's inner beauty with her 'Fields of Halo' collection saying it was designed to 'empower the divine spirit that bestows a special glow onto brides on their wedding day – a halo.'

Designed with delicate layers of fine silk and handcrafted French laces, ethereal silhouettes were given alluring details in the form of thigh-high slits and plunging necklines.

Lavish embellishments including 3-D floral motifs, Swarovski crystals, and shimmering sequins add to the femininity of the collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6q3p_0icm6GQW00
Crafted with delicate layers of fine silk and handcrafted French laces, the bridal gowns form romantic silhouettes complimented by a sexy twist in the form of thigh-high slits and plunging necklines.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txxVO_0icm6GQW00
'A bride should always be the most glamorous version of her everyday self' said Lela Rose

'A bride should always be the most glamorous version of her everyday self,' said Lela Rose.

Inspired by her grandmother’s antique mirror, Lela wanted her collection to offer something that speaks to a bride’s individuality.

For fall, the New York-based designer introduced two new short looks that can easily take the bride from rehearsal dinner to big day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGqWc_0icm6GQW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHOHc_0icm6GQW00
Bonus: The thoughtfully-designed collection is affordable, with statement-making separates starting at $49, dresses $89 and up, and formal gowns as low as $299
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06F6R5_0icm6GQW00
The 50+ piece collection features styles to suit every bride’s taste — including statement gowns, slip dresses, jumpsuits, soft silk ensembles, and voluminous sleeves for timeless looks, in sizes 14-28

Plus-size clothing brand ELOQUII launched its newest brand during NYBFW, Bridal by ELOQUII.

The 50+ piece collection features styles to suit every bride’s taste — including statement gowns, slip dresses, jumpsuits, soft silk ensembles, and voluminous sleeves for timeless looks, in sizes 14-28.

Bonus: The thoughtfully-designed collection is affordable, with statement-making separates starting at $49, dresses $89 and up, and formal gowns as low as $299.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COABx_0icm6GQW00
'Our brides are more individual than ever, and that is the major inspiration for the collection,' said Badgley Mischka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTm2Q_0icm6GQW00

