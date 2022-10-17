Golfing Hall of Famer makes history at SAS final round

Fred Couples walks down 7th fairway Friday afternoon. Photos by Chasing Fowl Photography

CARY — Hall of Famer Fred Couples decided to add some more history to his illustrious 63-win career on Sunday’s final round of the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club.

Couples followed up strong first- and second-round scores of 68 with a historic final-round finish on Sunday afternoon. After starting his round with 4 pars and finding himself a couple strokes off the lead, Couples flipped a switch.

Couples’ massive run would begin with a birdie on the 418-yard par 4. Couples would then go on to birdie the next four consecutive holes, including the Nos. one and three handicaped holes, to go to -5 for the front nine and take the outright lead for the tournament.

Following his five-birdie run, Couples would take a brief hiatus from his under-par torrent with back-to-back pars before yet again catching fire.

Couples proceeded to birdie the remaining seven holes of the tournament, leaving the rest of the field far behind him.

Couples’ birdie runs distanced him from the competition despite some impressive runs from his competitors. Runner-up Steven Alker had a great day shooting an eight-under round, matching Couples seven under back nine total but still finished six strokes off the lead.

Couples, 63, not only won the tournament — his first win in more than five years — and shot his lowest ever score on the Champions tour (60), but also achieved the shot below his age by three strokes.

Couples also set a SAS Championship record, carding the lowest round in its 21-year history.

Despite a strong finish to the PGA Champions Tour season, Couples reports that he was done for the year despite three future playoff events which he would have qualified for.

The 2023 Champions Tour season dates have yet to be released but with the fashion in which Couples is finishing his 2022 campaign, the world could expect more special moments from the Hall of Famer in years to come.