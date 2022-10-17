ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

97.5 WOKQ

This New Hampshire Gas Station has some of the Best Fried Chicken in the State

Is there anything better than fried chicken? No! The answer is no! I crave fried chicken when I'm having a bad day because it's comforting. It's like a deep fried, crispy, warm hug that makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also crave fried chicken when everything is fine and dandy because fried chicken can only make an already good day better, right?
NEWFIELDS, NH
CBS Boston

Dog tag found in Czech Republic traced back to Massachusetts

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNEW BEDFORD - A family in the Czech Republic needs your help to reunite a lost dog tag with a veteran's family.Jaroslav Sevcik and his family were metal detecting in a forest in the western part of the country. That's when his mother's device began to ping. They found the dog tag a buried a few centimeters under the ground. It reads Walter Chadwick. "It's basically the city that was liberated by the American Army during World War II," Sevcik said. "I supposed there was a unit in the US Army in WWII where this guy let's...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

The Original Pink Power Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson, Was in Maine

If you ever watched "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" back in the '90s, then you most likely had a favorite Power Ranger. If in fact you did have a favorite Power Ranger and it was the Pink Ranger, otherwise known as Kimberly Hart, then you will want to know that she was hanging out in Portland, Maine, over the weekend.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Twins Emily and Molly From “The Amazing Race” Show Up in Maine

Fans of The Amazing Race will likely recognize Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, two twins who only discovered each other a year ago. They are currently appearing in season 34 of The Amazing Race on CBS but also recently appeared on their Tik Tok page in a rural area of Maine that totally makes sense for an Amazing Race team.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?

In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
MAINE STATE
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50 Through 21

The countdown continues, and we pass the halfway mark of Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential for 2022. The phone calls have started — those who believe that they are more worthy of being on the list than some of those already unveiled. Today’s ten include two...
FLORIDA STATE
rimonthly.com

Make a Statement this Fall with Locally Made and Sold Graphic T-Shirts

These Ocean-State themed tees from local purveyors are a shirt thing. FROM LEFT: Rhode Island Dunkin’-themed T-shirt, $28; Mario Hilario Mmmm… T-shirt, $28, Parched, the Matchbox, Providence, parchedusa.com. Where Charm Meets Neglect T-shirt, $28, Milkcan Industries, the Matchbox, milkcanindustries.com. Caution Bus Is Turning T-shirt, $25, Frog and Toad, Providence, frogandtoadstore.com.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Get Your Thrift on At These 17 Consignment Shops in Southern Maine

Growing up, I thought I was chained to the Falmouth Goodwill. I didn’t know other thrift stores existed, I never went looking, and I never really thought much about it. When I needed something, my mom brought me to the Falmouth location. Once I was able to drive, I expanded my horizons and started splitting my thrift time between Goodwill and the Salvation Army.
MAINE STATE
iheart.com

Retiring Soon? Ocean State Among Most Expensive

There is a new study out and it shows that Rhode Island is among the most expensive states to retire to,. The new report is from the financial services company Bankrate. The criteria for the 2022 rankings included weather, crime rate, diversity, well-being and affordability. The Ocean State's overall ranking...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
