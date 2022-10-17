Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Moose can pose threats in urban areas and on roadways
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moose are massive creatures that from time to time wander into urban areas. Experts say people need to remember never approach a moose and to be wary on the roadways. “Just because you’re in North Dakota doesn’t mean you can’t have a bad interaction...
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
Potential record sunflower yields on the way in North Dakota
BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunflower producers might be looking at record yields this year. As of Monday afternoon, about a quarter of the sunflower crop in North Dakota has been harvested. Both the quality and quantity of the crop are an improvement on the average and a vast improvement on last year’s average. Director of the National Sunflower Association John Sandbakken says he’s heard reports of some yields of more than 3,000 pounds in southeast North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
CO2 pipeline company applies for transportation permit in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The company behind the multibillion-dollar carbon capture project that would span five states just took a big step towards completing the proposal in North Dakota. Carbon Summit Solutions submitted an application this week to the Public Service Commission for the pipeline component of the project. People...
KFYR-TV
Labor shortage in the oilfield expected to continue into 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is projected to have steady production numbers as the Bakken becomes a “mature” play, but the workforce is limiting that growth. While Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms predicts slightly higher rig counts and production moving forward, he said companies are still having a hard time hiring and training crews.
KFYR-TV
Multi-state hydrogen hub to bring more energy diversity to North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is partnering with three other states to develop a multi-state hydrogen hub. The Heartland Hydrogen Hub will create clean hydrogen from various sources in North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The hub is seeking a federal grant to help fund the project. North Dakota Director of Economic Development Rich Garman says this is an exciting project that can further diversify the state’s energy portfolio.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota company awarded $114M to supercharge U.S. battery manufacturing
N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new battery component processing and manufacturing facility is coming to Mercer County and will receive $114 million to help North Dakota expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse. The Biden Administration Wednesday announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure...
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
What’s Your Guess On North Dakota’s Most Expensive City?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
Why These Wild Animals In North Dakota Are Not Wanted
North Dakota has this invasive species, and here is why one needs to keep an eye out.
KFYR-TV
Opioid program at NDSU increasing efforts to save lives across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight against the opioid epidemic has gotten a heavy investment after the One Program, an opioid and Naloxone education program started at NDSU, received $632,000 from the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services. There are two big measures in place, from...
Binge Drinking in North Dakota: How bad is it?
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Research performed by the CDC has indicated that one in six adults in the United States binge drink, and that 25% of those individuals do so weekly. The residents of North Dakota are no strangers to this idea if new studies are any indication. A new study from the prescription medication […]
Clean Diesel Grant accepting applicants in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is now accepting applications for its 2022 State Clean Diesel Grant Program. As part of this effort to promote clean fuel, the DEQ will be issuing approximately $393,000 in awards, funded in part by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to schools, cities, […]
KFYR-TV
Agents work to repress growing fentanyl crisis, track large quantities of pills seized in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One pill can kill. That’s the takeaway as the state continues its efforts against the fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl, the illicit synthetic opioid that’s approximately 100 times stronger than morphine, is linked to hundreds of overdose deaths across the country. The disease of addiction can create a market that draws dealers into North Dakota Communities. That’s why Task Force Agents in the state target dealers and traffickers to limit the supply.
After A 2 Year Absence The CP Holiday Train Is Coming To NoDak
After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual voyage across North Dakota. Not only will the train emit beautiful beams of Christmas lights, but it will make stops along the way in North Dakota for a concert performance.
KFYR-TV
Arrive alive, not overdressed: experts warn against winter coats in car seats
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Car seat safety is especially important during the winter months in North Dakota. Warm bulky jackets are a necessity here, but experts warn they are not safe for car seats. They say it’s better to arrive alive than overdressed. “With winter coming, caregivers a lot...
voiceofalexandria.com
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in North Dakota data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KFYR-TV
Three North Dakota schools receive new, $100,000 fitness centers
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Three schools in North Dakota received $100,000 fitness centers from the DON’T QUIT Campaign. This is the moment students at Jim Hill Middle School have been waiting for. The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils received hundreds of video submissions from across the state....
What Is The Most Dangerous Job In North Dakota?
You Couldn't Pay Me Enough Money To Do That
North Dakota Military Museum coming to Heritage Center in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum will be getting a new addition. The State Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard have signed an agreement to create a North Dakota military museum. While the National Guard is helping fund and collaborate with the museum, the building will include […]
