Election 2022: Cathedral City police campaign against mayor's re-election

Cathedral City voters will be selecting three city councilmembers on Nov. 8, and also will decide whether to support a ballot measure that would increase property taxes in exchange for parks and recreation services

The Districts 3, 4, and 5 seats on the City Council are up for election, but only District 4 has a contested race.

Mayor Ernesto Gutierrez is running for re-election alongside challengers Rick Saldivar and David Koslow. Councilmembers Mark Carnevale and Raymond Gregory, representing Districts 3 and 5 respectively, are running unopposed.

Also on the ballot is Measure K, which would tax property owners in order to fund joining the Desert Recreation District. The district would in turn provide the city with parks and recreation services, as Cathedral City does not have a dedicated department for them.

Meet the District 4 candidates

Ernesto Gutierrez, 54, works in real estate and is the owner of Tortillas Restaurant. He has been a Cathedral City councilmember since 2018. He is currently serving as mayor, a position that rotates among the council members.

Gutierrez previously told The Desert Sun he’s proud the city decided to phase out short-term rentals by 2023, withdraw from Desert Community Energy and develop the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge during his term.

If re-elected, he said he would focus on keeping schools and the community safe, increasing funding to repair streets and attracting new businesses to increase tax revenue. Some of his other goals would be to build a community recreation center — he supports Measure K to fund it — and help develop an area north of Ramon Road, behind the 7-Eleven near the city's western edge.

Gutierrez has also spoken about wanting to “beautify" Cathedral City, which would mean addressing municipal code violations that cause blight in neighborhoods. An example would be removing damaged cars that haven’t been moved in months, he said.

“Our city deserves to look as clean and as beautiful as it can be,” he said.

The mayor has been known to push the Cathedral City Police Department to address these violations. He said he hears from residents who report problems and haven't gotten results, and he passes those complaints to police management.

But those requests have ruffled feathers. Jesse Borrego, president of the union representing city police officers, said the amount of times Gutierrez asked police to enforce municipal code violations became a nuisance.

Despite endorsing him in 2018, the union, the Cathedral City Police Officers Association, is now campaigning against Gutierrez.

The group hasn't endorsed any other candidate, but has displayed signs and billboards around the city urging voters to support the police department by not voting for Gutierrez. It will also send mailers and go door to door to inform residents about their campaign closer to Election Day.

Borrego said the union believes the things Gutierrez wants police to address — people leaving Christmas lights up, trash cans left out late, vendors selling on the street — should be addressed by code enforcement.

“We were obviously spread thin because of COVID and because of staffing levels, and we just felt like he was kind of meddling in our day-to-day operations,” Borrego said. “That really wasn't as an important topic at the time, of what he wanted us to do as a police department.”

Borrego added that Gutierrez’s relationship with Sgt. Corwin De Veas does influence the campaign. De Veas has alleged in council meetings that the police department is retaliating against him due to Gutierrez sharing conversations they've had with each other.

Gutierrez and De Veas are close friends, according to the mayor.

In response to the union’s campaign, Gutierrez said he is disappointed and he won’t “stand back and just take their personal abuse.” He said it is his responsibility to look out for what’s best for the city and address resident concerns.

“(The city) should look as clean as it can be, but it takes a team … and many of them, of our officers, are not willing to be part of the team and they blame me that I'm too picky,” he said. “That is a direct insult to our residents, because they're the ones that are calling me with those complaints.”

Enrique "Rick" Saldivar, 48, who is an outreach pastor at Destiny Church, is also seeking the seat. He previously ran for the District 4 seat in 2018, losing to Gutierrez. He said that he’s been very successful with grant writing and wants to share that expertise with the city so it's well-funded.

“I'm not running my campaign on issues,” he said. “I'm running on strengthening my city.”

He added that he also would like to strengthen local businesses and improve the city’s relationships with community-based organizations and nonprofits. Saldivar is familiar with the nonprofit sphere due to his work with Destiny Church.

Saldivar said he served less than a year in jail in the mid-1990s for criminal charges stemming from drug abuse he struggled with in his youth. The full details of the case were not available in Riverside County Superior Court records.

But Saldivar said those struggles have allowed him to be effective in his current field and making communities safer.

“I understand the underlying issue, the root causes,” he said.

Saldivar is also supportive of Measure K. He said there have been virtually no youth programs in the city for years, recalling how he had to take his children out of the city for them to participate in any.

“If I can spend $300 (on) a couple of dinners, I can spend $300 on a tax that's going to provide something for the youth,” he said.

David Koslow, 72, is retired from a career in the art industry and law.

He is running for city council for the first time, but said he will not spend any money to campaign. Everyone should be entitled to run for office, he said.

“I'm in the group that believes democracy shouldn't come at a price,” Koslow said.

He is critical of a number of the council's decisions and Gutierrez. He said the mayor has been destructive for the relationship between the police department and city council.

"We must promote and provide completely adequate funding for the police and fire department," Koslow said. "Without them, we are nothing."

Koslow has opposed the city's voter-backed move to outlaw short-term vacation rentals. His other concerns include Measure K and the city’s plans for the Dream Homes Park.

“Increasing taxes on our properties during this recession, that is absolute madness,” he said. “How in the world did the city council think of doing this? It doesn't make any sense.”

Dream Homes Park is being funded by a $8.49 million grant and expected to open in 2025. Koslow questioned how the city would fund maintaining it if Measure K does not pass.

“I know the money got dangled in front of them, and as they did with the Cathedral City Library, as they did with the City Hall, they grabbed the money without thinking of the long-term consequences of building these monstrosities,” he said.

Koslow resigned from practicing law with disciplinary charges pending in 1989, according to the State Bar of California's website.

He said the disciplinary charges were meritless and that he resigned because he couldn't emotionally continue after his in-laws were murdered. The State Bar Court of California did not have details on the disciplinary case because Koslow resigned before it reached the court.

What’s Measure K?

If approved by a two-thirds majority, property owners in Cathedral City would pay a tax that funds joining the Desert Recreation District. The measure also includes a $39 million bond — $6 million for improving the city’s existing parks and $33 million for building a community recreation center.

Some recreation programs the district has been known to offer include swimming lessons, art activities and sports, according to its website. City Manager Charlie McClendon said the city would seek community input on what it wants out of a recreation center if the measure is approved.

The taxes would vary in cost depending on the type of property. Single family residential property owners would pay up to 15 cents per building square foot. That means a resident with a 1,500-square-foot home would pay $225 annually.

Other properties would be taxed as follows, according to an Aug. 3 City Council staff report:

Accessory dwelling units would cost up to $123 per unit

Residential condominium properties would cost up to $196 per unit

Multi-family residential properties would cost up to $172 per unit

Non-residential properties would cost up to $734 per parcel

McClendon said city councils over the last eight years have spoken about there being a lack of local recreation services.

“When I first came here in 2014, one of the first goals that was adopted by that council was to explore ways to improve recreation services in Cathedral City because, basically, we offer nothing,” McClendon said.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.