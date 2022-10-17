Read full article on original website
The Surprising Best Burger Spots in South Carolina and Georgia
What goes into being the best burger in South Carolina or Georgia? There’s a lot of good options throughout both states, so being named the best is quite an accomplishment. Our friends over at Readers Digest took on the task of figuring out which of them were the absolute best.
Everything you need to know for the Georgia Carolina State Fair
The Georgia Carolina State Fair is back and it's big fun! WJBF NewsChannel 6 is a proud sponsor of the fair and we have everything you need to know to be ready to go!
25-Year-Old Jeremiah Alexander Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed a life in Augusta. The crash happened on Sunday around 2:15 a.m. on Riverwatch Parkway. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Jeremiah Alexander.
Aiken Electric Cooperative helps repair homes in need
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Electric Cooperative is serving the community with its annual Project Power initiative. They’ve partnered with the Aiken County Chapter of United Way’s ‘Project Vision’ to complete minor repairs on homes in the area. We spoke with the chapter president about...
Dredging project underway at Lake Warren in August
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a big project zone happening right off Riverwatch Parkway. The city of Augusta is dredging Warren Lake. All the overgrowth has made the area less accessible. We caught up with city engineering to see what the plan is about. “It’ll be a very good...
Crime-fighting K-9 Banner joins the Grovetown police force
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department this week officially welcomed its newest member, a crime-fighting K-9 named Banner. Banner is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois is trained in narcotics detection and tracking. Banner and his handler will be leaving for Chatham County next week to undergo four weeks of...
Junior golfer now heading for Augusta
Jake Sheffield is headed to Augusta National Golf Club after securing a spot in the Drive, Chip and Putt Nationals Finals. The 14-year-old, who has become something of a celebrity in Tellico Village, qualified for the national tournament after a tightly contested regional qualifier Sept. 10 at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, N.C. “It was actually pretty crazy,” Sheffield said. “I never really expected to win, it was just...
Augusta plant gets $178M grant that could spark 600 jobs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday announced Solvay Specialty Polymers in Augusta as the recipient of a $178.2 million grant to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain. With the funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law, the plant aims to manufacture electric battery-grade binders...
Applications to work at the 2023 Masters Tournament now open
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Applications to work at the 2023 Masters Tournament are now open at jobs.masters.com. The Masters is looking for dedicated candidates to join their team this April in roles across Concessions, Hospitality and Merchandise. Applications will be accepted through December 5, 2022. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age on or […]
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy after fights broke out last week, according to Fort Gordon officials. We’ve been receiving messages from parents of kids enrolled over the weekend. One parent, Ronnie Williams, tells us his daughter was...
Georgia shatters record as early voting continues across state
AUGUSTA, Ga. - More than 125,000 Georgians voted on the first day of early voting on Monday, shattering the state’s previous record of 72,000 from 2018. Gabe Sterling, the Georgia Secretary of State’s chief operating officer, confirmed the numbers late Monday on Twitter. Mark Rountree, president of Landmark...
New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
Crews battle fire at old mill in Aiken County
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County dispatchers and fire department responded to a call in reference to a structure fire on Oct. 20. According to authorities, the call came in at 10:21 a.m. informing them an old mill on Trestle Pass in Augusta Road was on fire. Dispatch states there...
Brandon Wilde senior community hosts 32nd anniversary carnival
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Brandon Wilde hosted its 32nd anniversary carnival on Oct. 14. The carnival included a pay-to-play dunk tank, with all funds raised going to the ongoing support of Alzheimer’s research. The higher donation given, the closer players were able to throw at the target. The celebration included carnival games, festive food specials from Chef Kenny Bedenbaugh, and a toast with the evening’s signature cocktail, cotton candy champagne.
Battery plant potentially coming to Augusta, possibly bringing 600 jobs to Richmond County
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There is a possibility that a battery plant could be coming to Augusta. According to the Department of Energy, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock announced on Wednesday that Solvay Specialty Polymers is a recipient of a grant that is worth over $178 million through the Battery Materials Processing and Battery […]
Augusta University’s new athletic director offers previw of his plans
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After longtime legend Clint Bryant retired from Augusta University’s athletic department over the summer, the Jags’ new athletic director is finally in house. After a decades-long run under Bryant, Ryan Erlacher will step in looking to pick up right where Bryant left off. “I...
AU students learn cyber skills at ‘Soldering Workshop’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Cyber Center is teaming up with the JAGByte Living Learning Community at Augusta University and the Cybertronics Makers Club for a ‘Soldering Workshop.’. For the less tech-savvy, that’s a base-level skill used in the process of making circuit boards. Darby Wills is...
AU hopes to improve literacy rates with new center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after Augusta University opened its new literacy center at the HUB for Community Innovation, we’re learning more about how it’s going to help local students. According to data from AU, only about 30 percent of kids in Richmond County are reading on...
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
How is community impacted by CSRA’s surge in violent crime?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In just three days, four people were killed in local shootings. We have a closer look at how this violence impacts the community directly. Augustans are moving from exhaustion to anger when it comes to talking about gun violence. While we were following up with a...
