Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Guardians fall to Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS
The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed by rain and rescheduled for today at 4:07 p.m.
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: 3 bold predictions for Game 5
A trip to the ALCS is on the line as the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off in the Bronx on Monday night in Game 5 of the ALDS. With each team winning a game inside the other’s home stadium, the evenly-matched ALDS best-of-five series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has had plenty of drama. What will happen at Yankee Stadium on Monday night (first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. (Eastern) and will be televised by TBS)?
Yankees make big decision about Nestor Cortes for Game 5
Monday’s rainout for Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has led to a change in the pitching matchup. The original pitching matchup for Monday was Jameson Taillon and Aaron Civale. Neither pitcher has previously made a postseason start in his career. Thanks...
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Stanton, Judge HR, Yankees beat Guards, into ALCS vs Astros
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres stepped on second base for the final out, swinging his arms back and forth, four times in all, while glaring at Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge rocked Cleveland with early homers, and Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees rolled into another AL Championship Series matchup with the Houston Astros. “We got our revenge. We’re happy to beat those guys. Now they can watch on TV the next series for us,” Torres said after the Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series on Tuesday night. “It’s nothing personal. Just a little thing about revenge.” Yankees manager Aaron Boone won his gamble by starting Cortes on three days’ rest over Jameson Taillon, making the late switch after Monday night’s rain caused a postponement.
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees decided to remove a former member of the Boston Red Sox after he appeared in just one game during the ALDS.
Yankees make three changes to ALCS roster, removing Aaron Hicks, who suffered a crushing knee injury during New York's impressive win over Cleveland which sent the Bronx crazy
The New York Yankees made three changes to their American League Championship Series roster on Wednesday, including removing injured outfielder Aaron Hicks. The Yankees added right-hander Frankie Montas, infielder Oswald Peraza and right-hander Greg Weissert. Hicks is out for the rest of the postseason and beyond after injuring his knee...
Yardbarker
Yankees will start Nestor Cortes in Game 5 on short rest
Monday’s rainout for Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has led to a change in the pitching matchup. The original pitching matchup for Monday was Jameson Taillon and Aaron Civale. Neither pitcher has previously made a postseason start in his career. Thanks...
Tri-City Herald
Nightmare Fifth Inning Powers Padres to Game 2 Victory Over Phillies
One of the substantial reasons the Philadelphia Phillies have made it this far in the MLB postseason is their momentum. It's been following them since the ninth inning of Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, when they scored six runs to win 6-3.
FOX Sports
Astros lead Yankees 1-0 ahead of ALCS Game 2
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Tri-City Herald
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana Placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been placed in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league announced on Wednesday evening. Vrana was absent from Red Wings practice on Tuesday and was also scratched from Monday's game versus the Los Angeles Kings for what was listed as personal reasons. No details were given as to the reasoning behind Vrana entering the program, only that he will be unavailable to the team indefinitely while he works through it.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Injury Update: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker Set to Play vs. Bengals?
Wednesday marked the Atlanta Falcons' first day of practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and also shone a light on who could be available - and unavailable - when the Falcons hit the road. Atlanta's injury report following Wednesday is as follows:. Full participant:. Cornerback...
Tri-City Herald
Does Bill Belichick Think Patriots Are Playing ’85 Bears?
Monday night at Gillette Stadium the New England Patriots play the Chicago Bears. If you listen to Bill Belichick, you'd think the team coming to town was the '85 Bears. Before the media could pry into Mac Jones' health or Bailey Zappe's heroism Wednesday, the future Hall-of-Fame coach embarked on a 7:28, 1,003-word soliloquy about the "impressive" talent of the Bears.
Tri-City Herald
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s 116-108 Loss To The Chicago Bulls
The Miami Heat started the new season with a roster similar to last year’s, with hopes of finishing the same way or even better. Unfortunately, the Heat didn’t start the same way as they lost to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday 116-108. Here are some major takeaways from...
