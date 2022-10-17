Read full article on original website
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe hit the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, 31-year-old Britney Theriot. Crowe is 58. The New Zealand-born actor was there to promote his new film "Poker Face," which he not only stars in, but also directed. Crowe...
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Elle
How Emily Ratajkowski Feels About Brad Pitt After Going on a ‘Few Dates’ With Him
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski’s rumored maybe-romance is actually romantic, People is reporting, and Ratajkowski is into the actor, too. Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last month after four years of marriage amid reports of him cheating. A source close to her told People that she struggled with the breakup but has really enjoyed her time with Pitt as she heals and starts dating again.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School
Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have known one another since they were kids. She reveals how they started dating.
Gisele Bündchen Seen In 1st Photos Without Her Wedding Band As She Spends Time With Kids
The ring-free outing is only intensifying the breakup gossip. Earlier, it was reported the pair both hired divorce lawyers.
We Still Haven’t Recovered From The Pink Tulle Gown Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Simply Stunning!
Kaley Cuoco has been wowing us more and more every time we see her on the red carpet. The blonde babe is an underrated style queen and we love to see her glam looks. And when we saw the pink tulle gown she wore on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet, our...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss
It’s been almost three months, and we’re still not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Their 20-year romance is truly a story fit for Hollywood, and everyone has been itching to see how the newlyweds have been since their elopement in Las Vegas. And how are they doing? Well, their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife may give you a few clues.
TMZ.com
Ant Anstead Not Moving in With Renee Zellweger Amid Laguna Beach House Sale
Ant Anstead might be picking up and moving -- but it's not gonna be across the street where his girlfriend, Renee Zellweger, lives ... despite it looking like he's doing exactly that. The TV personality recently put his Laguna Beach cottage on the market for $3.3 million -- interesting because...
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Perfectly Responded to Rumors About His Sexuality
Johnny Galecki didn't really care that people thought he was gay. The actor eventually responded to rumors, effectively shutting them down.
Here's Where Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Stand After Her Date Night With Orazio Rispo
Watch: Is Emily Ratajkowski Single? She Says... These two are keeping it casual. Amid relationship buzz between Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt, the model was spotted sharing a smooch with DJ Orazio Rispo on Oct. 14. So, where does Emily now stand with the Bullet Train actor? A source exclusively tells E! News, "They were never exclusive or even really dating."
Emily Ratajkowski kisses mystery man on NYC date night amid Brad Pitt rumors
Perhaps Brad Pitt didn’t impress her much. Emily Ratajkowski appears to have her eyes set on a new hunk after being linked to Hollywood heartthrob Pitt for months. The model, 31, was spotted kissing a mystery man in New York City on Friday and the make-out session appeared to get hot and heavy as the duo clutched each other’s heads.
ohmymag.co.uk
Emily Ratajkowski: Here's everything we know about her new love interest Orazio Rispo
Things seem to be looking up for model and actorEmily Ratajkowski after her recent separation. The Gone Girl actor is certainly enjoying her newfound single life, with rumors she's been seeing several people. Recently, there was a lot of speculationabout her apparent relationship with Fight Club star Brad Pitt. This...
Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together, and going off that pink frosting, it seems their gender reveal was a sedate cake cutting. Oh—it’s a girl. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday evening, along with a slideshow of photos of the...
Geena Davis’ Husband: Everything About Her 3 Marriages & Longterm Romance With Reza Jarrahy
Geena Davis is an Oscar-winning actress known for films like Thelma & Louise, League of Their Own, & The Accidental Tourist. The actress is not currently married. The stunning activist was married to her costar Jeff Goldblum from camp classic The Fly. Geena was recently honored with The Governor’s Award...
musictimes.com
Gwen Steffani, Ex Gavin Rossdale Spotted Spending Time With Son, Guitarist Opens Up About Co-Parenting
Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale were spotted supporting their son at his flag football game, working their way around co-parenting despite having different love interests. According to reports, Stefani went all-in to support her son, Apollo's flag football game by showing up complete with a foldable lawn chair!
EW.com
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer
Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
Tri-City Herald
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Tags Drake Song After Chantel Everett’s Rumored Romance With the Rapper
Throwing shade? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno tagged a Drake song in a new social media post after his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), was rumored to be dating the rapper. While posting a video that shared real estate stats via his Instagram Story on Monday, October...
Billie Lourd attends 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere amid pregnancy
Billie Lourd showed off her baby bump while attending the "Ticket to Paradise" premiere with her husband, Austen Rydell.
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast’s Dating Histories Through the Years: Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki and More
A Bazinga for love! The Big Bang Theory, which ran for 12 seasons, followed the daily adventures of a group of scientists and their significant others until the show’s conclusion in May 2019. The show, which premiered in September 2007, starred Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. […]
