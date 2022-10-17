ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle

How Emily Ratajkowski Feels About Brad Pitt After Going on a ‘Few Dates’ With Him

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski’s rumored maybe-romance is actually romantic, People is reporting, and Ratajkowski is into the actor, too. Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last month after four years of marriage amid reports of him cheating. A source close to her told People that she struggled with the breakup but has really enjoyed her time with Pitt as she heals and starts dating again.
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss

It’s been almost three months, and we’re still not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Their 20-year romance is truly a story fit for Hollywood, and everyone has been itching to see how the newlyweds have been since their elopement in Las Vegas. And how are they doing? Well, their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife may give you a few clues.
E! News

Here's Where Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Stand After Her Date Night With Orazio Rispo

Watch: Is Emily Ratajkowski Single? She Says... These two are keeping it casual. Amid relationship buzz between Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt, the model was spotted sharing a smooch with DJ Orazio Rispo on Oct. 14. So, where does Emily now stand with the Bullet Train actor? A source exclusively tells E! News, "They were never exclusive or even really dating."
ohmymag.co.uk

Emily Ratajkowski: Here's everything we know about her new love interest Orazio Rispo

Things seem to be looking up for model and actorEmily Ratajkowski after her recent separation. The Gone Girl actor is certainly enjoying her newfound single life, with rumors she's been seeing several people. Recently, there was a lot of speculationabout her apparent relationship with Fight Club star Brad Pitt. This...
Glamour

Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together, and going off that pink frosting, it seems their gender reveal was a sedate cake cutting. Oh—it’s a girl. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday evening, along with a slideshow of photos of the...
EW.com

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer

Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.

