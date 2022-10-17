Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Klay Thompson: Warriors ‘Wouldn’t Have Four’ Rings Without Kevin Durant
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth ring in last last eight years during Tuesday's pre-game ceremony. It was an opportunity to celebrate not only this most recent championship, but each of the four that have come during this dynasty era. While each were unique, two came with current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson wanted to make sure he got his credit. Following the game, Klay said, "Give KD a lot of credit too because we wouldn't have 4 without him."
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Endured Tough Times During `Redeem Team’ Run
Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade recently spoke about the tough times he had while going through divorce and dealing with an injury. In an interview with the New York Post, he talked about the struggles. “It was a crazy time,” Wade said. “I was going through a lot in...
Hornets vs. Spurs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More
The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Charlotte Hornets in what will be their 2022-23 NBA season opener.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets prediction, picks, odds: How will Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. fare?
If you tuned into the NBA for the first time last season, you would be unfamiliar with many of the names and faces starting tonight's game between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets lost two stars to injury last season with Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. Those...
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: ‘He’s Coming to’ Buffalo
“He’s coming here, man,” Von Miller said again on Sunday, speaking of his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. “He’s coming to the Bills.”. Miller's most recent statement, this time uttered via USAToday, is not "new.'' But it should deliver "renewed'' optimism about the recruiter Miller bringing his Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl teammate to town, especially in light of OBJ's recent remarks indicating unhappiness with the Rams' inaction as it relates to a contract offer.
Tri-City Herald
Dan Snyder Writes Letter to NFL Owners Denying Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘Dirt’: Washington Commanders EXCLUSIVE Part 2
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has written a letter to his fellow NFL owners strongly denying accusations that he hired private investigators to "dig up dirt” on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and several other team owners, including Jerry Jones of Dallas Cowboys. Snyder's statement coincides with our exclusive visit...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Loss to Chargers
After another gut-wrenching and embarrassing loss on primetime, the toothless Denver Broncos fall to 2-4 and 0-2 in the AFC West. Falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime, it's hard to find a silver lining. While fans and media alike run to hit the panic button, who were...
Tri-City Herald
Mavs LIVE Game Updates: Season Opener at Suns
As the Dallas Mavericks tip-off their 2022-23 NBA season against the Phoenix Suns, DallasBasketball.com brings you live game updates as they happen. The last time these two teams met, the Mavs obliterated the Suns in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series by a 33-point margin. Luka Doncic went off for 35 points in the winner-take-all game at Footprint Center, as he avenged Devin Booker's "Luka Special" taunting from Game 5 when the Suns took a 3-2 series lead.
Tri-City Herald
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s 116-108 Loss To The Chicago Bulls
The Miami Heat started the new season with a roster similar to last year’s, with hopes of finishing the same way or even better. Unfortunately, the Heat didn’t start the same way as they lost to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday 116-108. Here are some major takeaways from...
Tri-City Herald
Doc Rivers’ Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.
Pelicans, Hornets sport 1-0 starts in early clash
The Charlotte Hornets should be in a good mood for their home opener. The New Orleans Pelicans ought to arrive
FOX Sports
Murray, Young lead Hawks past pesky Rockets 117-107
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray paid immediate dividends for Atlanta at both ends of the court, scoring 20 points and picking off five steals to lead the Hawks past the pesky Houston Rockets 117-107 in the season opener Wednesday night. Murray, an All-Star guard acquired from San Antonio in...
Tri-City Herald
Damion Lee Nails Difficult Game-Winner in Season-Opener vs. Mavericks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville men’s basketball standout Damion Lee took a little but of a gamble this offseason. After spending the previous four years of his career with the Golden State Warriors playing alongside his brother-in-law in Steph Curry, Lee bet on himself, eventually signing with the Phoenix Suns in free agency.
NBA games today: Clippers vs Lakers headlines Thursday schedule
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2022-2023 season.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Getting Younger ... Better?
Entering Week 7 of the NFL season there remain only two undefeated starting quarterbacks:. Jalen Hurts, and Bailey Zappe. While Hurts has the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles as the class of the league headed toward Halloween, it's the rookie who was recently third string that is salvaging the New England Patriots' season.
numberfire.com
KZ Okpala starting at power forward in Sacramento's Wednesday lineup
Sacramento Kings forward KZ Okpala is starting in Wednesday's opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Okpala will make the start at the four with De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, and Domantas Sabonis. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okpala to produce 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and more NBA players with Kentucky, Louisville connections
Kentucky is a basketball state. Don't believe it? Just look at the numbers. From all-stars, to champions, to eventual hall of famers, these 35 active NBA players have a connection with Kentucky through their alma mater or hometowns. And with the 2022-2023 NBA season tipping off this week, there's no better time to take a look at the players in the league with ties to the Bluegrass State.
Tri-City Herald
Dak Prescott Plan: ‘Mock Game,’ ‘Full’ Practice, ’1st-Team Reps,’ Then Cowboys QB Gets ‘Trap’ vs. Lions?
The wait is over, as the Dallas Cowboys seem prepared to welcome back quarterback Dak Prescott from his five-game absence against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. At least, that's according to Prescott and team owner Jerry Jones. “That’s my plan,” Prescott said as he exited the locker room late...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Injury Update: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker Set to Play vs. Bengals?
Wednesday marked the Atlanta Falcons' first day of practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and also shone a light on who could be available - and unavailable - when the Falcons hit the road. Atlanta's injury report following Wednesday is as follows:. Full participant:. Cornerback...
CBS Sports
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Knicks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 19th at FedExForum to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Grizzlies finished last year at 56-26 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. On the other hand, New York struggled last season, ending up 37-45.
Comments / 0