ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Klay Thompson: Warriors ‘Wouldn’t Have Four’ Rings Without Kevin Durant

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth ring in last last eight years during Tuesday's pre-game ceremony. It was an opportunity to celebrate not only this most recent championship, but each of the four that have come during this dynasty era. While each were unique, two came with current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson wanted to make sure he got his credit. Following the game, Klay said, "Give KD a lot of credit too because we wouldn't have 4 without him."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: ‘He’s Coming to’ Buffalo

“He’s coming here, man,” Von Miller said again on Sunday, speaking of his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. “He’s coming to the Bills.”. Miller's most recent statement, this time uttered via USAToday, is not "new.'' But it should deliver "renewed'' optimism about the recruiter Miller bringing his Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl teammate to town, especially in light of OBJ's recent remarks indicating unhappiness with the Rams' inaction as it relates to a contract offer.
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

Dan Snyder Writes Letter to NFL Owners Denying Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘Dirt’: Washington Commanders EXCLUSIVE Part 2

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has written a letter to his fellow NFL owners strongly denying accusations that he hired private investigators to "dig up dirt” on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and several other team owners, including Jerry Jones of Dallas Cowboys. Snyder's statement coincides with our exclusive visit...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Broncos’ Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Loss to Chargers

After another gut-wrenching and embarrassing loss on primetime, the toothless Denver Broncos fall to 2-4 and 0-2 in the AFC West. Falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime, it's hard to find a silver lining. While fans and media alike run to hit the panic button, who were...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Mavs LIVE Game Updates: Season Opener at Suns

As the Dallas Mavericks tip-off their 2022-23 NBA season against the Phoenix Suns, DallasBasketball.com brings you live game updates as they happen. The last time these two teams met, the Mavs obliterated the Suns in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series by a 33-point margin. Luka Doncic went off for 35 points in the winner-take-all game at Footprint Center, as he avenged Devin Booker's "Luka Special" taunting from Game 5 when the Suns took a 3-2 series lead.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s 116-108 Loss To The Chicago Bulls

The Miami Heat started the new season with a roster similar to last year’s, with hopes of finishing the same way or even better. Unfortunately, the Heat didn’t start the same way as they lost to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday 116-108. Here are some major takeaways from...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Doc Rivers’ Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Murray, Young lead Hawks past pesky Rockets 117-107

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray paid immediate dividends for Atlanta at both ends of the court, scoring 20 points and picking off five steals to lead the Hawks past the pesky Houston Rockets 117-107 in the season opener Wednesday night. Murray, an All-Star guard acquired from San Antonio in...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Damion Lee Nails Difficult Game-Winner in Season-Opener vs. Mavericks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville men’s basketball standout Damion Lee took a little but of a gamble this offseason. After spending the previous four years of his career with the Golden State Warriors playing alongside his brother-in-law in Steph Curry, Lee bet on himself, eventually signing with the Phoenix Suns in free agency.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Getting Younger ... Better?

Entering Week 7 of the NFL season there remain only two undefeated starting quarterbacks:. Jalen Hurts, and Bailey Zappe. While Hurts has the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles as the class of the league headed toward Halloween, it's the rookie who was recently third string that is salvaging the New England Patriots' season.
numberfire.com

KZ Okpala starting at power forward in Sacramento's Wednesday lineup

Sacramento Kings forward KZ Okpala is starting in Wednesday's opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Okpala will make the start at the four with De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, and Domantas Sabonis. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okpala to produce 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Courier Journal

Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and more NBA players with Kentucky, Louisville connections

Kentucky is a basketball state. Don't believe it? Just look at the numbers. From all-stars, to champions, to eventual hall of famers, these 35 active NBA players have a connection with Kentucky through their alma mater or hometowns. And with the 2022-2023 NBA season tipping off this week, there's no better time to take a look at the players in the league with ties to the Bluegrass State.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Injury Update: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker Set to Play vs. Bengals?

Wednesday marked the Atlanta Falcons' first day of practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and also shone a light on who could be available - and unavailable - when the Falcons hit the road. Atlanta's injury report following Wednesday is as follows:. Full participant:. Cornerback...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy