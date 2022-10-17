Read full article on original website
Zoo Buddy: Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting closer to Halloween, so we’re featuring some creepy-looking creatures on our Zoo Buddy segments. Today we met a Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Zookeeper Chris Norred says you’ll find these guys in Southern Mexico leading all the...
Louisiana Chef to be featured in “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night”
According to a release, this event is a part of the Louisiana Culinary Trials tourism marketing campaign.
ULM/City of Monroe to lease land to facilitate Biomedical Research and Innovation Park. Mayor Friday Ellis is asking the City Council to approve the purchase of a $5.1 million piece of land on the corner of Tower Drive and Bienville Drive, which the city will then lease to the BRIP.
Feed Your Soul: A twist of tacos and barbeque
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Raging Bull BBQ is the kind of place that brings unique flavors with them, and barbeque is not the only thing they serve. Owner Ray Mejias says his food specialty is whatever customers’ needs are. “We’re whatever y’all need is to me. But what I...
Ruston Sports Complex presents “Monster Mash”
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Sports Complex invites the community and children to their annual Monster Mash, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. This event will feature trick- or treating and children are encouraged to wear their best costumes. Only children 12 and under are allowed to participate and are required to have a ticket. Tickets are […]
In the Kitchen: Pink salad
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Chef Darrell Teats shared an easy and fun recipe that pays tribute to those impacted by the disease: Pink Salad. Chef Teats said the first you do is pour your cream cheese into a bowl, add in some powdered sugar, add your cool whip, then blend together.
The 4th Annual NELA Scarecrow Competition
“The Princess and the Frog” comes to life at Monroe Civic Center, Oct. 31st
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Carolyn’s Dance Land Inc. invites the public to their live production of The Princess and the Frog. The show will take place on October 31, 2022, at 6 PM. This event will feature a live production and treats for children following the show. Tickets are on sale for $10 and can […]
Downtown Ruston gears up for sold out 2022 Wine Walk
The Downtown Ruston Wine Walk 2022 will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. all along the heart of the city of Ruston. Main Street Director and Community Coordinator Amy Stegall has watched this event since its inception three years ago as a success in connecting Ruston and Lincoln Parish citizens together with stores and merchants in the downtown area.
Franklin Parish High School to host Bully Awareness Rally on October 22nd
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 22, 2022, Franklin Parish High School will host a Bully Awareness Rally from 10 AM to 2 PM at the high school. The school is located at 1600 Glover Drive in Winnsboro, La. The event is free and open to the public. There will be food, prizes, games, live […]
West Monroe PD tips on avoiding tainted Halloween candy
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Halloween is around the corner, and the West Monroe Police Department’s Street Crimes and K9 Unit is reminding families to remain safe when accepting snacks from strangers while going out trick-or-treating. Concerns about the consumption of fentanyl and other illegal drugs are growing across...
Louisiana Living: First United Methodist Church
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell is in the studio for Louisiana Living on behalf of First United Methodist Church. Staci sits down with Ashley Doughty to talk about the church’s 20th annual pumpkin patch. For more details on this event, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
West Monroe police hosting ‘Coffee With a Cop’
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever wanted to sit down with a cop and know more about them? Do you have questions about what they do, why they do what they do, or how they do what they do?. The West Monroe Police Department will be hosting ‘Coffee...
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
Office of Juvenile Justice completes first phase of adjudicated youth transfers; several youth transferred to Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Office of Juvenile Justice completed the first phase of adjudicated youth transfers as part of a comprehensive plan, both short and long-term, to address the need to provide better care for youth and improve safety for youth, staff and surrounding communities. According to officials, transporters […]
Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s administrative offices moving to new location
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury announced that the administrative offices are moving to 100 Bry Street in Monroe, La. on October 24, 2022. According to officials, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury will be closed to the public starting October 24, 2022, and will reopen approximately October […]
West Monroe woman accused of stealing nearly $6K worth of items; allegedly posted pictures with stolen items on social media
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint. Deputies were informed by the victim that 35-year-old Samantha Danelle Burns cleaned their home from August 2022 to October 2022. According to officials, they were […]
Fire consumes city block in Tallulah
A fire consumed a city block in Tallulah Wednesday night. At around 8 p.m., authorities in Tallulah were notified of a structure fire at a business on Depot and Mulberry. “It was fully involved when we arrived,” said Fire Chief Harold Allen. In addition to multiple units from Tallulah, East Carrol Parish and Tensas Parish were called in to assist in containing the fire. “Upon the arrival of Engine 1, the first engine on the scene the building was fully involved from the Depot Street side to the Mulberry Street side.” A muffler shop, a nail shop, Tower Loan, and a vacant business location were all destroyed by the fire.
Louisiana completes 'first phase' of moving incarcerated teens to Angola facility
State officials on Wednesday completed what they called the first phase of a plan to temporarily move some incarcerated youth from beleaguered state-run juvenile lockups across Louisiana to a controversial facility on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola. Four youth from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St....
