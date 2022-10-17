Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Reacts To The O.C.’s Return To WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson helped AJ Styles fend off the Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW last week. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that the trio will be facing off against the Judgement Day at the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. During the latest...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vice TV Schedule For The Next Several Weeks Doesn’t Include Vince McMahon Documentary
The new documentary on Vince McMahon was originally going to air on Tuesday, October 18th on VICE TV, but due to stiff competition, including going up against a head-to-head battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite for the first time in over a year, the project didn’t air. “Nine...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ultimo Dragon Interested In Ending His Feud With Jericho In AEW
Yoshihiro Asai might not be a name wrestling fans recognize, but his in-ring persona Ultimo Dragon certainly is. At 55 years of age, he continues to delight audiences with his in-ring prowess. Dragon will be returning to compete in the U.S. at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre event on October 22 in San Jose, California. He is scheduled to team with Misterioso to take on Border Patrol at the upcoming event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Calls Dusty Rhodes One Of The Smartest Guys He Ever Knew In The Business
While WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart didn’t have a great run in WCW, he was a big fan of Dusty Rhodes. During a recent virtual signing for Highspots, the Hitman praised the American Dream as one of the smartest guys he’s ever known in the professional wrestling business.
ewrestlingnews.com
MVP & Omos Will Be Appearing On Tomorrow Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Omos and MVP will be appearing on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The company announced today that the two men will be showing up to confront Braun Strowman. You can check out the current lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. * WWE Women’s Tag...
ewrestlingnews.com
Darby Allin Addresses Being Homeless Before Signing With AEW
AEW Star Darby Allin was ready to sacrifice everything, even having a home, to make it as a pro-wrestler. Allin, considered one of the four pillars of AEW, is a former TNT Champion, and holds the record for the longest reign with the gold. Speaking on the latest episode of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Ring Of Honor Broadcasting Update Expected Very Soon
An update on Ring of Honor’s broadcasting situation and a possible deal is expected to be made soon. In March, AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor and made a rare appearance on AEW Dynamite to make the announcement. Bryan Alverez of the Wrestling Observer reports that there...
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor To Appear On WWE NXT Tonight?, RAW To Air Live In Canada Next Week
During last night’s episode of RAW on Sportsnet360 in Canada, it was announced that next week’s show won’t be airing live on the network due to programming conflicts. Instead, the episode will air live on OLN. Additionally, the show will stream on SN Now. In addition to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Believes Logan Paul Should Beat Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
During her latest livestream on YouTube, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey presented her pitch for how she would book the ending of Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. You can check out some of the highlights from the livestream below:. On her idea for...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card – 6 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, we now have the final card for this Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event. You can check out the complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view lineup below:. NXT Championship Match:. Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh. NXT Women’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademark For ‘NXT Deadline’ + Kevin Owens Praises Top WWE Executive
On October 15, WWE filed a trademark for “NXT Deadline.” The description for the trademark lists it as “a show about professional wrestling.”. You can check out the official trademark description below:. Mark For: NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services,...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Releases Kane Signature Series Replica Title Belt
Kane made his WWE debut in October of 1997, inserting himself into the main event of the Badd Blood pay-per-view event. With pyro announcing his entrance, he ripped off the door to Hell in a Cell and delivered a Tombstone piledriver to The Undertaker. Thus began a long, Hall of Fame career, which reached its 25th anniversary in 2022.
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Strong Detonation Announced For November, Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush Set For GCW
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to host a new event, Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. The promotion has announced that the event will take place on November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood. You can check out the official announcement below:. STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Candice LeRae, Sami Zayn, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, The Bump, More
According to a report from Pwinsider, there was an episode of WWE x G4 Arena that was scheduled to air this month. The show would have featured Tyler Breeze and Bayley. It remains to be seen if the pre-taped show will ever air with the recent shutdown of the network.
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Reacts To People Believing The White Rabbit Teases Were For Him
The QR codes for the return of Bray Wyatt to WWE had a lot of people talking and speculating about who they were for. One of the names who was teased in the vignettes for the White Rabbit character was Karrion Kross. For those unaware, “White Rabbit” was the name Kross used during his days working for the Lucha Underground promotion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Calls His British Bulldog Match The Only Worthwhile SummerSlam 1992 Match
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has called his SummerSlam 1992 clash with the British Bulldog as the only worthwhile match on the card. SummerSlam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and was WWE’s biggest event in the UK until this year’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On The Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event
Fightful Select reported today that WWE NXT talent have been informed that December 10th is internally slated for an NXT special rumored to be associated with the recently filed “NXT Deadline” trademark. It was noted that the official name of the special is not confirmed, but several wrestlers...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Announces The First-Ever TAMASHII Match, KENTA To Be Featured
New Japan Pro Wrestling will be holding its first-ever NJPW TAMASHII match on November 11th in Christchurch, New Zealand. The match will feature KENTA facing off against Andrew Villalobos. You can check out the official announcement below:. The first match for the birth of NJPW TAMASHII has been made, as...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Details On Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling On AXS TV
According to a report from Pwinsider, the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship match between The Kingdom and Motor City Machine Guns will main event tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The show will kick off with The Bullet Club vs. Tommy Dreamer. Additionally, Bully Ray will be featured...
