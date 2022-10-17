Jackson gets ghoulish with psychic, holistic expo

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — With more than 100 vendors, the Halloween Psychic and Holistic Expo had aura photography, medium readings and more.

Organizers say they designed the expo to help others.

“We’re here to bring and uplift people’s spirits with either a message from the other side, a positive physic reading or information on how to be a healthier better you,” said laura Moody, an organizer with Rock You World events.

The two-day expo even offered classes for people to understand holistic medicine.

“We are having crystal wire wrap classes,” continued Moody. “Where you can take a crystal and learn how to wire wrap. Learn how to work energy healing there is a healing service.”

Aura photography focuses on capturing your energy via a specialized camera.

“It does it scientifically reading through the reflex points of the hands,” said Jack Lewis, the co-owner of A1 Aura Photo. “We have nerve ending here that connect to the main centers of the body that picks up a lot of that vibration and actually puts it out in color.”

Some eventgoers said that holistic medicine and treatment work.

A therapist claims she uses a combination of both traditional and holistic medicine to treat trauma survivors.

“When I integrate the traditional therapy with the metaphysical it helps the clients and sometimes at a much faster rate,” said attendee Jayna James.

Want to experience holistic medicine for yourself? The next expo is scheduled for Oct. 23 in Livonia.

