Las Vegas, NV

Jerry Seinfeld making return to Las Vegas in 2023 at The Colosseum

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jerry Seinfeld is making his return to Las Vegas since 2019.

Seinfeld is said to have six shows in 2023 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The performances going on sale are as follows:

  • Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15
  • Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10
  • Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They are reported to start around $84. The showtime is expected to start at 8 p.m.

More information can be found here.

