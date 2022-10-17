ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Variety

Comedy Central Considers ‘Daily Show’ Host Rotation After Trevor Noah Departure

Filling Trevor Noah’s seat at “The Daily Show” may not be a task that can be accomplished with a snap of the fingers. Comedy Central is considering utilizing a rotating array of hosts on “The Daily Show” after the program returns from a hiatus following Trevor Noah’s exit in December, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Paramount Global-backed cable network is mulling a range of options, some of these people suggested, and it is not clear at present whether its plans are finalized. The network has already said it intends to put the show on hiatus after a...
CBS News

Oprah reveals latest book club pick

Only on "CBS Mornings," Oprah Winfrey reveals her latest book club selection: "Demon Copperhead" by author Barbara Kingsolver. The writer joins "CBS Mornings" to share her reaction to being picked and the inspiration behind the book.
RadarOnline

'Ignorance Is Bliss': Kelly Ripa Says She Would Reconsider EVER Co-Hosting 'Live' With Regis Philbin After Show Drama

Kelly Ripa is continuing to shed light on her behind-the-scenes hardships with the late Regis Philbin, revealing she wouldn't have done Live with Regis and Kelly in hindsight. She worked with Philbin from 2001 to 2011, taking on the coveted hosting gig after his longtime right-hand personality Kathie Lee Gifford left the year before.Ripa said if she knew about the struggles they were going to have while filming she would have reconsidered accepting the position, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I wouldn't have done it. No," she admitted on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "If I had known going in,...
Herbie J Pilato

My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"

From May 1984 to December 1985, I worked as a Guest Relations Representative (GRP), or Page, for NBC Television Studios in Burbank, California. Many Pages were excited by the frequent showbiz interactions that were accessible and provided by a major TV network facility. Some found work within and outside of the industry. Others found their job only uncovered a depressing, even insulting Hollywood experience.
BURBANK, CA
Variety

Trevor Noah Sets Third Netflix Comedy Special

Before Trevor Noah signs off for the last time on “The Daily Show,” he’s releasing a new comedy special on Netflix. Titled “I Wish You Would,” the special will launch on the streamer on Nov. 22. It’s his third Netflix release, following 2017’s “Afraid of the Dark” and 2018’s “Son of Patricia.” Noah will share hilarious “revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry,” according to the logline. “I Wish You Would” was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and is directed by David Paul Meyer. Noah is an executive producer alongside Bob Bain, Norm Aladjem,...
Bossip

For Your Viewing Pleasure: PBS To Air ‘Ron Carter: Finding The Right Notes’

PBS is honoring living legend and genius of jazz Ron Carter this week. PBS, in partnership with Partisan Pictures will debut the new documentary film, Ron Carter: Finding The Right Notes tomorrow, Friday, October 21, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET (check local listings), the film explores the life and career of one of the world’s most fascinating musical geniuses of our time, Ron Carter.
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

