Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Kering sales rise 14% in third quarter but Gucci lags
PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group Kering said sales in the third quarter increased by 14%, driven by a strong showing in Europe, although revenues at its star label Gucci lagged the overall growth. Luxury giants have been brushing off concerns that the industry’s post-pandemic boom could be cooling...
104.1 WIKY
AmEx quarterly profit up on resilient spending
(Reuters) -American Express said on Friday its third-quarter profit had modestly improved as spending on goods, services and travel kept up despite fears of a potential economic slowdown later in the year. The company said it now expects to report full-year profit above its prior forecast of $9.25 to $9.65...
104.1 WIKY
Chinese battery giant CATL profit jumps as it ramps up output
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s CATL, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, said on Friday its third-quarter profit nearly tripled year-on-year, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Assai posts 47.8% drop in Q3 net profit
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai reported a 47.8% decrease in third-quarter net profit, compared to the same period last year, to reach 281 million reais ($53.85 million), the company said on Thursday. Net revenue grew 29.2% to total 13.8 billion reais during the three-month period ending...
104.1 WIKY
Brazilian court allows Paper Excellence to conclude acquisition of Eldorado
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Pulp maker Paper Excellence has obtained a court decision allowing completion of its deal to acquire Brazilian company Eldorado Brasil Celulose from J&F Investimentos, according to documents seen by Reuters. Judge J.B. Franco de Godoi, at an appeals court, voided a previous court injunction that...
104.1 WIKY
Mexico’s Banorte reports 30% surge in Q3 net profit
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte reported on Thursday that its third-quarter net profit surged 30% to 11.54 billion pesos ($573.56 million) from the year-ago period. Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country’s largest banks and pension funds, totaled 29.91 billion pesos in...
104.1 WIKY
Adidas cuts 2022 outlook
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China and lower demand in major Western markets. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022, down from a mid- to high-single-digit percentage forecast previously,...
104.1 WIKY
Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation – Treasurer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia’s southeast will dent the country’s economic growth and increase inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week’s federal budget. Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP...
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party executive
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s promised economic stimulus must be big enough to exceed the economy’s output gap of about 15 trillion yen ($100 billion), a senior ruling party official said on Sunday. “The gap in Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) is now around 15 trillion yen. It’s...
104.1 WIKY
TSX futures fall on lower metals prices, rate hike jitters
(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as precious metals prices dropped amid fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks would stick to their aggressive rate-hike approach to curb inflation. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.6% at 6:47 a.m....
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s consumer inflation hits 8-year high, stays above BOJ target
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, marking the fastest pace in eight years and exceeding the central bank’s 2% target for the sixth straight month. The data underscores broadening price pressure in Japan as...
104.1 WIKY
Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade group
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s craft beer industry should grow by over 10% this year, the country’s brewing association ACERMEX said on Friday, even as it faces sky-rocketing costs and competition from European-owned heavyweights. “The effects of the pandemic, added to the war between Russia and Ukraine...
104.1 WIKY
BHP chief executive cautiously optimistic about China’s economic growth
LONDON (Reuters) – BHP Group’s Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Friday he was “cautiously optimistic” about the economic outlook for China, despite uncertainty. “There is uncertainty in China – albeit, our view is that China is still going to provide a bit of stability or underpinning to global economic growth over the next 12 months,” the head of the world’s largest listed mining company said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London.
104.1 WIKY
Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch
(Reuters) – The breathtaking pace of political events in Britain is keeping traders on their toes, while Japan is back on intervention watch. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents.
104.1 WIKY
FEMSA’s fintech arm eyes 10 million users in Mexico by 2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Spin by Oxxo, the financial technology initiative launched by Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa, is set to reach 10 million users by 2023, up from four million currently, Spin’s Director General Asensio Carrion told Reuters. “The porosity we have allows us to reach more...
Comments / 0