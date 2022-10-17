LONDON (Reuters) – BHP Group’s Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Friday he was “cautiously optimistic” about the economic outlook for China, despite uncertainty. “There is uncertainty in China – albeit, our view is that China is still going to provide a bit of stability or underpinning to global economic growth over the next 12 months,” the head of the world’s largest listed mining company said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London.

