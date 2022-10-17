ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Manchester approves plan to double snow emergency parking fines for first time offenders; adds parking options

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester approved a new plan for snow emergencies Tuesday evening. Fines will be doubled for first-time offenses. The city increased overnight winter parking fines from $25 to $50, snow emergency parking fines from $75 to $150 and added a new fine for street sweeping parking violations that will be $50 for first-time offenders.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Springfield, driver charged with DUI

SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man from Hartford was arrested for DUI following a crash in Springfield yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 2:25 p.m. Police identified one of the drivers as Graham Eastman. Eastman displayed signs and indicators of impairment, police say. He was taken...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect in double murder of Concord, N.H. couple arrested

The man suspected in the double murder of a couple on a Concord, New Hampshire hiking trail has been arrested, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Vermont authorities after being named as a suspect last week. Clegg has been housed in a St. Albans correctional facility since being arrested on a fugitive of justice charge on October 12.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Family of Concord couple releases statement after man charged with murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Family members of Steve and Wendy Reid have released a statement after a man was charged with murder in their deaths. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April 18 shooting deaths of the Reids along the Broken Ground trails in Concord.
CONCORD, NH
WCVB

Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
MEDFORD, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing

A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges. Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
HAVERHILL, MA
WMUR.com

1 seriously injured in crash in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Monday in Londonderry. Part of Mammoth Road was shut down after the single-vehicle crash Monday morning. The lone occupant of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no word on what caused the crash.
LONDONDERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Groundbreaking held for new Fire Station 9 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After 59 years, Manchester Department Fire Station 9 has closed down, but some major upgrades are on the way. A groundbreaking was held Monday. Fire crews and Manchester leaders were there with hard hats and shovels. The new station will include a gear room and larger...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Firefighters respond to building fire in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Officials in Nashua are trying to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home under construction. The fire broke out late Monday night on South Main Street, near the Rivier University campus. Officials said no one was inside at the time and there are...
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station

BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
BOSTON, MA
VTDigger

A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building

TenFold Engineering imagines its 450-square-foot structures could be used for office space, disaster relief, housing and more. The company is part of a new generation of innovative manufacturing in the Springfield area. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building.
SPRINGFIELD, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy