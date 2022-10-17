Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Manchester approves plan to double snow emergency parking fines for first time offenders; adds parking options
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester approved a new plan for snow emergencies Tuesday evening. Fines will be doubled for first-time offenses. The city increased overnight winter parking fines from $25 to $50, snow emergency parking fines from $75 to $150 and added a new fine for street sweeping parking violations that will be $50 for first-time offenders.
Teachers in 2 Mass. Districts Test Whether Walkouts Really Are Against the Law
One of organized labor’s favorite slogans is, “There is no such thing as an illegal strike, only an unsuccessful one.” We are seeing this play out this week in Haverhill and Malden, Massachusetts. Teachers in both school districts went on strike Oct. 17 after fruitless contract negotiations. The Malden union reached a tentative agreement with […]
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle on 495 in Andover
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Route 495 in Andover Wednesday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, a MedFlight was requested due to the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries but was unavailable. The two left lanes on I-495 northbound were closed while crews...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Springfield, driver charged with DUI
SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man from Hartford was arrested for DUI following a crash in Springfield yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 2:25 p.m. Police identified one of the drivers as Graham Eastman. Eastman displayed signs and indicators of impairment, police say. He was taken...
WMUR.com
Field trip money stolen from Exeter school recovered, juvenile thieves found, police say
EXETER, N.H. — Some third graders in Exeter were in danger of missing their school field trip because their money was stolen from school, but police say the thieves have been caught and the money returned. Exeter police said they're still investigating the burglary and theft at the Lincoln...
Suspect in double murder of Concord, N.H. couple arrested
The man suspected in the double murder of a couple on a Concord, New Hampshire hiking trail has been arrested, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Vermont authorities after being named as a suspect last week. Clegg has been housed in a St. Albans correctional facility since being arrested on a fugitive of justice charge on October 12.
WMUR.com
Family of Concord couple releases statement after man charged with murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Family members of Steve and Wendy Reid have released a statement after a man was charged with murder in their deaths. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April 18 shooting deaths of the Reids along the Broken Ground trails in Concord.
Overnight downpours cause street flooding in parts of Merrimack Valley
Downpours caused street flooding in parts of the Merrimack Valley overnight as heavy rain drenched the region. Flooding in the area of Andover and Amherst streets left cars submerged and streets impassable. A cab driving through the neighborhood stalled in the flood water and firefighters had to use an inflatable...
WMUR.com
Man arrested last week in Vermont charged with murder in Concord shootings
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who was named a person of interest in the shooting of a Concord couple has now been charged with murder in their deaths. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April 18 shooting deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid.
WCVB
Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing
A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges. Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
WMUR.com
1 seriously injured in crash in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Monday in Londonderry. Part of Mammoth Road was shut down after the single-vehicle crash Monday morning. The lone occupant of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no word on what caused the crash.
WMUR.com
Groundbreaking held for new Fire Station 9 in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After 59 years, Manchester Department Fire Station 9 has closed down, but some major upgrades are on the way. A groundbreaking was held Monday. Fire crews and Manchester leaders were there with hard hats and shovels. The new station will include a gear room and larger...
Search underway for driver who may have jumped into Merrimack River in Lowell following police chase
LOWELL, Mass. — A van driver who led police on a chase early Wednesday morning may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell in an attempt to evade capture, authorities said. Officers in Wilmington tried to stop the van shortly before 1 a.m. but the driver refused to...
WMUR.com
Firefighters respond to building fire in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Officials in Nashua are trying to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home under construction. The fire broke out late Monday night on South Main Street, near the Rivier University campus. Officials said no one was inside at the time and there are...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man accuses South Willow Street employees of stealing money via flashlight
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station
BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building
TenFold Engineering imagines its 450-square-foot structures could be used for office space, disaster relief, housing and more. The company is part of a new generation of innovative manufacturing in the Springfield area. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building.
Comments / 1