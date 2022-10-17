Read full article on original website
Teen: Arkansas trans care law could force him to uproot life
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas teenager who is receiving hormone therapy says a state ban on such treatments could force he and his family to leave the sate. Seventeen-year-old Dylan Brandt testified Wednesday at the nation's first trial over a state ban on gender affirming care for children. Brandt said the hormone therapy he's received since 2020 has transformed his life and made him happier. Brandt, his mother and the other of another transgender child were among the final witnesses as the opponents of Arkansas' law wrapped up their case. The law was temporarily blocked by a federal judge last year.
Physicians want voter pamphlet correction on abortion bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two physician groups have asked Montana election officials to issue a correction to statements printed in a voter information pamphlet about an abortion-related ballot measure. They argue supporters made misleading statements about a referendum that would require an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion, to be given appropriate and reasonable medical care. The supporter statement says the bill would require medical care to be provided to infants born alive after an induced labor, cesarean section, attempted abortion or another method. The physician groups say it would also apply to infants born during natural labor, even if an infant is born extremely preterm and regardless of the infant's prognosis or the family's wishes.
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator has told an Oregon House committee that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. An independent investigation exonerated Kotek. The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan.
Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be executed next month. Murray Hooper’s lawyer said her client is innocent and argued that forensic testing could lead to the identification of those responsible for the deaths. His legal team says Hooper was convicted before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available. A prosecutor asked a judge to deny the request. Hooper is scheduled to be executed Nov. 16 for the killings of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps.
Lost children live on at Arizona refuge for the grieving
CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who’ve experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse, neglect and torture. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. She’s focused her research on grief.
DeSantis' election crimes arrests confuse some suspects
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by local police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in August announced charges against the suspects as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit. Court records show that some of the 20 people who were arrested were able to register to vote and eventually received voter registration cards from local election officials.
Wolf known for genetic value found dead in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists are pushing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to do more to protect Mexican gray wolves after one of the endangered predators was found dead in southwestern New Mexico. They say illegal killings continue to hamper the population, but federal statistics show there were fewer wolves found dead so far this year than in previous years. Authorities said they couldn't provide any details about the circumstances of the latest wolf death since it's an ongoing investigation. Environmentalists described the animal as one of the most genetically-valuable Mexican wolves in the wild. It was part of a pack that was relocated to Ted Turner's Ladder Ranch in 2021.
Man charged with abusing body of woman last seen in Florida
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man is charged with abusing the corpse of a former girlfriend whose body was found in a shallow grave in an Alabama barn days after the two had met in the Florida Panhandle to exchange custody of their daughter. Authorities in St. Clair County, Alabama, say 35-year-old Marcus Spanevelo is accused of mistreating the remains of Cassie Carli. But news outlets report he isn't charged in her death. Carli was last seen in March after meeting Spanevelo in the parking lot of a restaurant in Navarre, Florida, where she went to pick up their preschool-age daughter after a visit with the man. Her body was found in Alabama following Spanevelo's arrest.
Cuomo’s return: Ex-gov launches podcast, laments downfall
NEW YORK (AP) — Fourteen months after resigning in a sexual harassment scandal, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is looking to elbow his way back into the public eye. The Democrat is launching a podcast and a political action committee in what could be the first steps toward a comeback bid for political office. The first episode of the podcast launches Thursday. Cuomo isn't following the usual playbook for misbehaving politicians seeking redemption. He's unrelenting in his view that he was the victim of a political hit job. A lawyer for one woman suing Cuomo for alleged harassment says the world would be a better place if he stayed home.
Sanibel Island causeway washed out by Ian reopens early
SANIBEL, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the reopening of the causeway linking Sanibel Island to the mainland that was washed out by Hurricane Ian. The 3-mile causeway was badly damaged by the Category 4 hurricane, with initial predictions that repairs could take months. Instead, the span reopened on Wednesday, just three weeks after the storm blew ashore Sept. 28. Sanibel Island is home to about 6,300 people. The storm killed more than 100 people in Florida, many of them in Lee County, where Sanibel and its famed seashell beaches are a top tourist destination. One lifelong Sanibel resident, Troy Thompson, said having the causeway back will really help the barrier island because so much recovery work remains.
Man sought for questioning in deaths of 4 Oklahoma men has been arrested in Florida, police say
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Man sought for questioning in deaths of 4 Oklahoma men has been arrested in Florida, police say.
Man who wanted to blow up Democratic HQ must have psych exam
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge has ordered a psychiatric examination for a California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California. A federal judge in San Francisco issued the order last Friday for Ian Rogers of Napa. His Oct. 27 sentencing date was postponed. Rogers acknowledged that he conspired to attack targets associated with Democrats after former President Donald Trump's reelection defeat in 2020. The same judge last month rejected a plea agreement that could have meant a lesser sentence for Rogers, saying he hadn't appeared to show any remorse for his actions — except for getting caught.
Former prosecutor sentenced for bribery, extortion, fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former state attorney in north Florida has been sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison for participating in a bribery and extortion scheme. Court records show 54-year-old Jeffrey Siegmeister was sentenced Monday in Jacksonville federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use a facility of commerce for bribery and extortion and three other charges. Siegmeister was the elected state attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit of Florida from 2013 through 2019. According to court documents, Siegmeister conspired with one defense attorney over several years by soliciting bribes in exchange for the favorable disposition of charges. In a separate case, officials say Siegmeister dismissed two DUI charges in exchange for a $20,000 discount on a tractor.
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours. Billings Police say a 39-year-old Billings man killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night. On Tuesday night in Bozeman, a 50-year-old woman reportedly shot her husband and then killed herself at a nearby reservoir. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office identified the dead in Bozeman as 53-year-old Jason Jones and 50-year-old Kimberly Jones. The names of the victims in the Billings shooting have not been released.
