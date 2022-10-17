ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: Apple MDM vendors moving into the security space benefits Apple and its customers

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac

NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW continues to expand touch-optimization for iPhone and iPad [Video]

Game streaming services like GeForce NOW are able to bring the power of a PC to even mobile devices. Compatible accessories can improve the gaming experience, but touch controls are by far the easiest way to get started gaming on the go. NVIDIA is continuing to add new games and features GeForce NOW, and now we can be on the lookout for a new row featuring the games with native touch-control implementation for the most convenient PC gaming experience on iOS.
9to5Mac

Apple Fitness+ expands to non-Apple Watch users on Monday, now free through UnitedHealthcare, Target, more

Apple Fitness+ is set for a big update. Starting with iOS 16.1 on October 24, users in the 21 countries the service is available will be able to use it without an Apple Watch. Along with that, SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health will be offering Fitness+ at no cost, and all-new content including an Artist Spotlight series featuring Taylor Swift is on the way.
9to5Mac

New macOS Ventura RC build now available ahead of public release next week

Apple recently confirmed that macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16.1 and other software updates will be made available to the public next week. The company has also released an RC (Release Candidate) build of macOS Ventura for developers and public beta users. Now a new RC build of macOS Ventura has been released ahead of the public release.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Here’s everything we know about the M2 Mac mini

Apple this week announced new iPad models, as well as a new generation Apple TV 4K. However, according to recent rumors, the company has also been working on new Macs – including the next generation Mac mini equipped with the M2 chip. Read on as we detail everything we know about the new Mac mini.
9to5Mac

Tech earnings may show us just how bad things are, suggests CNN

CNN has pointed to upcoming tech earnings reports from Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Twitter – and suggested that they aren’t going to be pretty. The site argues that this may be the quarter in which tech giants reveal that their seeming immunity to the broader economic climate is at an end …
9to5Mac

Location data could be exposed in WhatsApp, Signal, and Threema

Security researchers have found a surprising method for exposing location data in otherwise secure messaging apps WhatsApp, Signal, and Threema. While the method sounds imprecise, tests showed that it provided greater than 80% reliability …. Restore Privacy reports. A team of researchers has found that it’s possible to infer the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy