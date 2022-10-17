Read full article on original website
New ‘Level Lock+’ smart lock with Home Key support available for sale in Apple Retail Stores [U]
Earlier this week, we shared a statement from smart home accessory maker Level Home about supporting Apple Home Key technology in its products. After saying that this was “certainly not off the table,” the company launched a new smart lock named “Level Lock+” that does work with Apple Home Key.
Apple @ Work: Apple MDM vendors moving into the security space benefits Apple and its customers
NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW continues to expand touch-optimization for iPhone and iPad [Video]
Game streaming services like GeForce NOW are able to bring the power of a PC to even mobile devices. Compatible accessories can improve the gaming experience, but touch controls are by far the easiest way to get started gaming on the go. NVIDIA is continuing to add new games and features GeForce NOW, and now we can be on the lookout for a new row featuring the games with native touch-control implementation for the most convenient PC gaming experience on iOS.
Apple Fitness+ expands to non-Apple Watch users on Monday, now free through UnitedHealthcare, Target, more
Apple Fitness+ is set for a big update. Starting with iOS 16.1 on October 24, users in the 21 countries the service is available will be able to use it without an Apple Watch. Along with that, SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health will be offering Fitness+ at no cost, and all-new content including an Artist Spotlight series featuring Taylor Swift is on the way.
Google slides into Tim Cook’s mentions to promote ‘Team Pixel’ … while tweeting from an iPhone
Every so often, we see a competitor throw some shade at Apple on Twitter, and sometimes they do it while tweeting from the very iPhone they are mocking. The Google Pixel team hasn’t learned their lesson, apparently, and sent out a tweet mocking Apple last night while using “Twitter for iPhone.” It was quickly deleted… but the internet doesn’t forget.
New macOS Ventura RC build now available ahead of public release next week
Apple recently confirmed that macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16.1 and other software updates will be made available to the public next week. The company has also released an RC (Release Candidate) build of macOS Ventura for developers and public beta users. Now a new RC build of macOS Ventura has been released ahead of the public release.
Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more
All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Moft launches versatile Snap Float Folio for iPad Pro, Air, and mini with magnetic origami design
Moft is out with its newest Apple accessory, a clever origami-style folio plus stand that offers handy versatility for iPad while keeping a minimalist design. The Snap Float Folio features vegan leather with four ways to lift your iPad Pro, Air, or mini with secure magnets. Moft launched the Snap...
Here’s everything we know about the M2 Mac mini
Apple this week announced new iPad models, as well as a new generation Apple TV 4K. However, according to recent rumors, the company has also been working on new Macs – including the next generation Mac mini equipped with the M2 chip. Read on as we detail everything we know about the new Mac mini.
Tech earnings may show us just how bad things are, suggests CNN
CNN has pointed to upcoming tech earnings reports from Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Twitter – and suggested that they aren’t going to be pretty. The site argues that this may be the quarter in which tech giants reveal that their seeming immunity to the broader economic climate is at an end …
Location data could be exposed in WhatsApp, Signal, and Threema
Security researchers have found a surprising method for exposing location data in otherwise secure messaging apps WhatsApp, Signal, and Threema. While the method sounds imprecise, tests showed that it provided greater than 80% reliability …. Restore Privacy reports. A team of researchers has found that it’s possible to infer the...
Smartphone slump will continue into 2023, says Apple supplier, but high-end phones may be okay
Maruta Manufacturing – which makes components for a wide range of companies, including Apple – says it expects the current smartphone slump to continue into 2023. It predicts that consumers will hold onto their existing phones for even longer periods than they do now, though suggests that high-end phones may be the exception …
Apple Watch heart rate notifications helped 12-year-old girl discover and treat cancer
Apple Watch is often credited with helping people detect heart disease or even saving their lives thanks to features like fall and car crash detection. But this time, a 12-year-old girl was able to discover and treat cancer before it was too late with the help of Apple Watch’s heart rate notifications.
