GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Green Forest City Council has disagreed over the priority of building new facilities at its town park. There are currently no restrooms inside the city’s soccer complex. With plans to build a facility, the council received a proposal to build a splash pad. The soccer complex has been in place for the last ten years, yet no public restrooms are located within the facility. That despite receiving a $50,000 grant from Tyson Foods in 2018 to build bathrooms and a concessions stand.

GREEN FOREST, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO