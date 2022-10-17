ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berryville, AR

Green Forest, Ark., city leaders debate whether to add bathrooms or splash pad to park

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Green Forest City Council has disagreed over the priority of building new facilities at its town park. There are currently no restrooms inside the city’s soccer complex. With plans to build a facility, the council received a proposal to build a splash pad. The soccer complex has been in place for the last ten years, yet no public restrooms are located within the facility. That despite receiving a $50,000 grant from Tyson Foods in 2018 to build bathrooms and a concessions stand.
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
Canoo lands third major electric vehicle order

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Canoo Inc., which is relocating to Bentonville, has announced a 9,300-vehicle purchase order from van rental group Kingbee Rentals LLC of West Valley City, Utah, the third major deal for the electric vehicle maker since July. The deal gives Kingbee the option to increase the order...
Branson lawyer fighting for abused disabled student

A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School. The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.
New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
South Walton Blvd. Lane Closure

Bentonville, AR...South Walton Blvd. at SW 8th Street will be reduced to one north bound and one south bound lane of traffic between the hours of 11:00 pm and 6:00 am the nights of Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and Thursday, October 20, 2022. During this time the traffic signal will be placed into a flash mode signalizing an all-way stop. Said closure is for road construction.
Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun

DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy

A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
