Wilmington, NC

WECT

$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A total of $500,000 in grants was awarded to nonprofits in North Carolina, per an announcement by the North Carolina Community Foundation on October 20. The 15 grants were given from the Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment, which is aimed at nonprofits working in education, health, and...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina's taxpayer-subsidized passenger rail service reports record high ridership

(The Center Square) — Record numbers of North Carolinians are using the state's intercity passenger rail service, with ridership now approaching 50,000 passengers a month. Ridership on North Carolina Department of Transportation's NC By Train service, which is operated by Amtrak, hit a 32-year high in September, when a total of 48,488 passengers rode the Carolinian and Piedmont trains, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 13 days to claim rebate worth up to $500

Eligible residents of the commonwealth of Virginia have until next month to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $500. Taxpayers must have received a tax liability for their 2021 taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, per the Virginia Tax Commission. The state says nearly 3.2 million taxpayers are eligible for the tax rebates.
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Food Lion expands To Go services in Duplin County

KENANSVILLE, N.C. — As online shopping becomes more popular with customers due to its time convenience, Food Lion is expanding its Food Lion To Go grocery pick-up service in Kenansville and Wallace. The launch of this service comes just in time to make fall and holiday shopping even easier. Customers can confirm availability and place […]
publicradioeast.org

Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina

Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Tips to prepare your home, plants for overnight frost

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As temperatures drop tonight and frost warnings go out, everything from pets to plants will need your attention. You might think it’s time to turn on the heat so you can sleep soundly. While that might not be a bad idea for some people, it could make your next electric bill a bit costly if you’re not careful.
WILMINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

4 Stunning Beaches in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina has some of the most wonderful beaches in the state and if you live in this beautiful state or you have visited it at least once then you definitely can confirm this. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing beaches in North Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
WNCT

One Place in Onslow County building a better community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One organization in Eastern North Carolina is launching a platform of resources to help build a better community. One Place in Onslow County has announced “Foundations for Resilience,” which will help local groups understand trauma and the impacts it can have. It will also help those groups strengthen their workforce and […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

NCDOT Announces Elwell Ferry is Closed

North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Elwell Ferry is closed. The ferry is an important connection for motorists wanting to cross the Cape Fear River. When the ferry is closed, some routes for travelers may take an extra hour to drive to the other side of the river. The inland cable ferry is located on Elwell Ferry Road between NC Highway 53 and NC Highway 87 in Bladen County. NCDOT did not release a date when the ferry would reopen, and no further information is available at this time.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

