Heidi Shanafelt
2d ago
Northern Indiana has already gotten the first snowfall. Some already have a couple inches!
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Coldest night of the season Wednesday night
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been a cold week so far and the coldest night of the week and the season is forecast tonight with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Another freeze warning is in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Thursday. Here are a few...
Big warm-up for Indiana after a freezing cold Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS – As many experience a hard freeze Thursday morning, we look forward to warmer weather returning just in time for the weekend in Indiana. Freeze warning A freeze warning is in effect for central and southern Indiana until 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Widespread below freezing (32°) temperatures take place, as some spots experience a […]
MyWabashValley.com
Freeze Warning for Indiana, warming up starting Thursday
Mostly clear tonight with a low of 27. Mostly sunny and Thursday. Freeze Warning for our Indiana counties from midnight to 10 am EDT. Criteria is different in our Illinois counties, so no warning issued. 60s Thursday, then a stretch of 70 degree weather through Monday. The week looks great,...
Fox 59
On this date, the earliest and largest October snow storm hits central Indiana
October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
Fox 59
Dry autumn to turn warm again
The recent chill has dominated the weather story here but quietly we’ve entered dangerously dry conditions that will extend into the weekend. Burn bans could expand. The chill is impressive and the air we endured over the past three days had its origins from the arctic. Tracking the air parcels, the map below shows the air days ago originates near the Arctic Circle. The past three afternoons have been well below the normal high of 64-degrees and more typical for early December. Cloudy skies and gusty winds are a large part of the reason we have not officially gone below freezing officially in Indianapolis during this spell, but that changes tonight. Winds will ease and under clear skies, very cold conditions are expected. A freeze warning is once again in effect with a very high likelihood that outlying locations will reach hard freeze, 28° or colder conditions early Thursday morning.
Fox 59
Flurries this morning; temps recover by the weekend!
Light lake effect snow showers developed overnight and brought the first snowflakes of the season! Parts of central Indiana are still seeing light snow and flurries at 6 a.m., but most of the activity is going to wind down during the morning rush hour. Any snow that sticks to elevated or grassy surfaces will quickly melt, especially with the warm ground temperatures from the mild weather over the weekend.
wtvbam.com
First snow event of the season drops nearly 4 inches of snow in northern Indiana
NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says the first snow of the season fell on Monday in parts of Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana during what was called a lake enhanced snow event. It caused an intense band of lake effect rain/snow to develop during the...
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
Fox 59
Coldest days of the season ahead; first flakes on the horizon?
INDIANAPOLIS – Cool weekend weather will turn cold as we begin the work week. Feels-like temps in the teens and the first flakes of the season cannot be ruled out!. Sunday will be a bit of an outlier between now and the middle of the work week. Temperatures will be mild with highs reaching the mid 60s. We will be aided by a comfortable southerly breeze and a fair amount of sun. If you want to get outside before it gets cold, this will be your day!
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
