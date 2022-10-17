The recent chill has dominated the weather story here but quietly we’ve entered dangerously dry conditions that will extend into the weekend. Burn bans could expand. The chill is impressive and the air we endured over the past three days had its origins from the arctic. Tracking the air parcels, the map below shows the air days ago originates near the Arctic Circle. The past three afternoons have been well below the normal high of 64-degrees and more typical for early December. Cloudy skies and gusty winds are a large part of the reason we have not officially gone below freezing officially in Indianapolis during this spell, but that changes tonight. Winds will ease and under clear skies, very cold conditions are expected. A freeze warning is once again in effect with a very high likelihood that outlying locations will reach hard freeze, 28° or colder conditions early Thursday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO