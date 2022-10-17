ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County Commissioners Monday morning to put concerns surrounding the quality of care at NHRMC to rest. One commissioner, in particular, wanted to hear from them after incidents over the summer that led to investigations into the emergency room...
Eden Village making progress to house homeless

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eden Village in Wilmington has been working on building 31 tiny homes for the homeless, and they’re more than halfway there with 17 completed. In Wilmington, there are roughly 150 chronically homeless people on the streets. Soon, those numbers will hopefully go down following new housing options for them.
Leland coat drive to be held for local community

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 has announced that a coat drive will be held to support Brunswick Family Assistance. Per the announcement, the drive-thru event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Founders Park at 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland. Prior to the event, on Nov. 1, drop-off boxes will be set up at the following locations:
U.S. 17 in Leland to experience overnight slowdowns due to road work

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Transportation announced the beginning of road work on U.S. 17 in Leland on Tuesday, October 18. Crews will be working on U.S. 17 from Hewett-Burton Road to U.S. 74 (Andrew Jackson Overpass) in the hours between 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next day. No end date was specified in the announcement.
Black Voters Matter group holds community rally in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – An organization known as Black Voters Matter brought a bus tour to Wilmington Monday evening. The mission of the We Won’t Black Down tour is to build momentum among black voters ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Elections. Leaders of the rally say this year’s elections are one of the most important events for black voters in many years.
Smithsonian exhibit at Cape Fear Museum educates about biases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is hosting a traveling Smithsonian exhibition called “The Bias Inside Us.” The exhibit will only be running through Sunday, so those wanting to experience it will have to act quickly. The exhibition features six sections: Introduction,...
Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Tips to prepare your home, plants for overnight frost

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As temperatures drop tonight and frost warnings go out, everything from pets to plants will need your attention. You might think it’s time to turn on the heat so you can sleep soundly. While that might not be a bad idea for some people, it could make your next electric bill a bit costly if you’re not careful.
Pender County Commissioners approve modular units for schools in Surf City

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners discussed modular classroom units for schools that are running out of classroom space at their meeting on October 17. Modular units for schools in Surf City. The Commissioners unanimously approved $1,132,000 for quad mobile units for the next school...
