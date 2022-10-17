Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County Commissioners Monday morning to put concerns surrounding the quality of care at NHRMC to rest. One commissioner, in particular, wanted to hear from them after incidents over the summer that led to investigations into the emergency room...
WECT
Eden Village making progress to house homeless
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eden Village in Wilmington has been working on building 31 tiny homes for the homeless, and they’re more than halfway there with 17 completed. In Wilmington, there are roughly 150 chronically homeless people on the streets. Soon, those numbers will hopefully go down following new housing options for them.
WECT
New Hanover County Schools introduces new graduation option, seeks to help students graduate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has introduced a new graduation option that seeks to help students receive their diplomas. Per NHCS, the Reduced Elective Credit (REC) Diploma Option will allow certain students to graduate and receive a full diploma based on North Carolina’s standards. The state...
WMBF
SCDNR report provides cause of Cherry Grove boat fire that hurt 3 adults, 1 child
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-obtained report shows what may have caused a huge boat explosion during Labor Day in Cherry Grove. The explosion at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Intracoastal Waterway sent three adults and a child to the hospital. A report from the South...
Small North Carolina town works to move on after mayor’s sudden resignation
PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill has resigned, effective immediately. Hill’s resignation letter was posted Monday on the Pink Hill News Facebook page. He was in his first year as the town’s mayor after serving as a commissioner and as the water and sewer system leader. In the letter, Hill said […]
whqr.org
In resignation letter, CFCC's Jimmy Hopkins drops legal challenge, says issues at college 'deeply concern' him
Jimmy Hopkins served as a trustee for over 10 years. He was first appointed to the CFCC Board of Trustees by then-Governor Beverly Perdue and then reappointed by New Hanover County. But when he disagreed with college President Jim Morton, who had allegedly kept him out of the loop on...
WECT
Wilmington City Council members debate potential conflict of interest over rezoning request
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Things got heated at a city council meeting last night as two council members argued over a potential conflict of interest. The disagreement came to light as Wilmington City Council members discussed a rezoning application. The rezoning in question was for a property along River Road close to the Riverlights area.
WECT
Leland coat drive to be held for local community
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 has announced that a coat drive will be held to support Brunswick Family Assistance. Per the announcement, the drive-thru event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Founders Park at 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland. Prior to the event, on Nov. 1, drop-off boxes will be set up at the following locations:
WECT
Section of U.S. 74 near ILM Airport to be closed overnight between Friday and Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport has announced a closure on the westbound lane of U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.) near the airport from Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m. The closure will be between N. Kerr Ave. and...
WECT
U.S. 17 in Leland to experience overnight slowdowns due to road work
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Transportation announced the beginning of road work on U.S. 17 in Leland on Tuesday, October 18. Crews will be working on U.S. 17 from Hewett-Burton Road to U.S. 74 (Andrew Jackson Overpass) in the hours between 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next day. No end date was specified in the announcement.
foxwilmington.com
Black Voters Matter group holds community rally in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – An organization known as Black Voters Matter brought a bus tour to Wilmington Monday evening. The mission of the We Won’t Black Down tour is to build momentum among black voters ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Elections. Leaders of the rally say this year’s elections are one of the most important events for black voters in many years.
WECT
New Hanover County School Board gives update on bus transportation issues
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle...
WECT
Smithsonian exhibit at Cape Fear Museum educates about biases
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is hosting a traveling Smithsonian exhibition called “The Bias Inside Us.” The exhibit will only be running through Sunday, so those wanting to experience it will have to act quickly. The exhibition features six sections: Introduction,...
WECT
Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WECT
Tips to prepare your home, plants for overnight frost
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As temperatures drop tonight and frost warnings go out, everything from pets to plants will need your attention. You might think it’s time to turn on the heat so you can sleep soundly. While that might not be a bad idea for some people, it could make your next electric bill a bit costly if you’re not careful.
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. commissioners to consider extension on grant agreement, funding for traffic unit
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners agenda for October 17 includes an extension on a grant agreement with a Navassa manufacturer and a $331,367 grant for a traffic unit at the sheriff’s office. An extension to Brunswick County’s agreement with Pacon Manufacturing.
WECT
Pender County Commissioners approve modular units for schools in Surf City
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners discussed modular classroom units for schools that are running out of classroom space at their meeting on October 17. Modular units for schools in Surf City. The Commissioners unanimously approved $1,132,000 for quad mobile units for the next school...
WECT
Wilmington City Council to consider donating three properties for affordable housing construction
NC NAACP formally requests federal government action on sheriff of Columbus County. The NC NAACP has extreme concern about the potential for an increase in voter intimidation problems in Columbus County,” wrote the NC NAACP in the release. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before...
WECT
Community invited to trick or treat during Halloween Fest at Maides Park on Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maides Park will hold its free Halloween Fest event on Friday, October 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Per the City of Wilmington’s Parks and Recreation department, children of all ages are invited for safe trick or treating, games, food, music and a costume contest.
Comments / 1