ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mens Journal

Snow Boots Guide: The 11 Best Pairs of 2022

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 3 days ago

Trudging through the snow is tricky, and it can become downright dangerous if you’re not wearing the right footwear —frostbitten toes are nothing to joke about. Luckily, there’s no shortage of high-tech men’s winter snow boots on the market. When the flakes fly and the drifts get deep , a durable, water-resistant, and warm pair of snow boots is what you want on your feet.

Shopping for Snow Boots

The first thing to consider is which activity you’ll be using snow boots for. The best boot for backcountry snowshoeing is probably overkill for shoveling your driveway, while a lighter, more stylish option for casual wear probably won’t cut it as a work boot.

Regardless of what you’re doing, there are three main features to look for in all snow boots: insulation, a waterproof membrane, and a grippy outsole. These features combine to keep your feet warm and dry, and the grippy outsole—Vibram makes quality outsoles for many brands—will provide steady traction on snowy, slick surfaces.

To get you dialed in for winter, we’ve rounded up 11 top-rated snow boots from renowned brands including Ugg, Sorel, Muck Boot, Danner, and more. Here’s what to wear this season.

The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week

Read article

The Best Snow Boots of 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

The 12 Best Men’s Winter Coats of 2022

As with plenty of other menswear essentials, men’s winter coats need to strike a delicate balance between performance and style. They need to look good and work with a variety of outfits, and they also need to keep you warm and protected from chilly, wet weather. If you live in a cold weather region, you’ll […]
Mens Journal

The 10 Best Lined Pants for Winter Adventures

Lined pants can make all the difference when your idea of leisure consists of snowshoeing through the backcountry or blazing a new trail in a snow-covered forest. That added bit of flannel or fleece helps retain heat, so you're not frozen mid-pursuit. But don't be fooled: Today's options aren't the lined pants of yesteryear. Dad's […]
Mens Journal

The 10 Best Cold Weather Sleeping Bags for Winter Camping

Winter doesn’t have to mean the end of camping season. While can hope for warm weather, plan to protect yourself from bone-chilling overnight temps with new high-tech cold weather sleeping bags. Shopping for Cold Weather Sleeping Bags Traditionally, cold weather sleeping bags are rated for temps 20 degrees Fahrenheit and below. The “EN” (European Norm) […]
Mens Journal

The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week

Here at Men's Journal, we constantly test the latest gear to find the best new products you should know about to take your next adventure, workout, wardrobe, and every other part of your life to the next level. That includes everything from the best new adventure gear like a kayak that can double as a fishing […]
Mens Journal

The 7 Best Trucker Jackets for Braving Brisk Fall Weather

There's not much better than the feeling of the first few real days of fall. It's when the temps finally drop, and the chill in the air signals winter's on its way and summer's heat has finally faded. It also means it's time to break out the fall wardrobe, and that includes pulling out a […]
Mens Journal

The 16 Best Men’s Beanies to Cap Off Any Cold-Weather Outfit

When the biting chill of winter approaches, few accessories are as essential as the beanie hat. Men’s beanies are warm, and they’re a superior way to insulate your head from freezing temperatures. They’re also comfy and even stylish: Paired with the right outfits, beanies can be surprisingly versatile. Men’s beanies are simple articles of clothing—so […]
Mens Journal

The 15 Best Men’s Sweaters, Cardigans, and Pullovers to Wear This Fall

Love it or hate it, sweater weather has arrived. While winter’s harsh chill relegates the sweater to an unseen midlayer, fall is when they get their moment in the sun. But quality men’s sweaters do much more than just keep you warm—they will elevate any outfit, whether you pair them with khakis, jeans, or joggers. […]
Mens Journal

Best Bikepacking Gear to Make Your Next Ride-Camp-Ride Trip a Success

Ride your bike, camp, ride your bike, camp…bikepacking might just be the perfect blend of adventures. Not only can you cover a lot more ground compared to traditional backpacking, you also can carry more gear to make your campsite that much more comfortable. Of course you don't want to overload yourself with too much stuff, […]
Mens Journal

Best Heritage-Style Boots That Will Never Go Out of Style

The trend to turn away from mass-produced junk and the unsustainable eco-disaster that is fast fashion often means looking back at practices and brands that were made in the U.S. in days past. Clothing and shoes used to take time to make, with craftsman using quality materials to create long-lasting items like denim, belts, and […]
Mens Journal

The 15 Best Men’s Colognes to Gift This Year

Since it’s such a personal accessory, men’s colognes can be a challenging item to give as a gift. The wrong fragrance can feel like wearing someone else’s clothes. But as one of the more indulgent items in the grooming arsenal, colognes and perfumes can be the perfect way to treat a loved one. Choosing Men’s […]
Mens Journal

Find Your Signature Look With Outpost Makers

This article was produced in partnership with Buckle Not all menswear brands have the power to transcend the workplace—to give you outfits suitable for morning coffee runs, work, and happy hour without ever having to change. Some lean too far into the latest fashion trends and others, well might as well be stuck in another […]
Mens Journal

Hodinkee’s 10/10 Sales Event Offers 10 Rare Rolexes at Equally Rare Prices

Gas, used cars, free-range eggs—prices have been skyrocketing across the board with today's rampant inflation. Quality watches are no exception. These days, the chance to score a really nice timepiece at a normal-ish retail price has all but vanished, especially in the higher-end market. So how do you buy your next family heirloom watch these […]
Mens Journal

30 Best Festbiers and Märzens to Celebrate Oktoberfest

For those who get to enjoy the change of seasons, fall is spectacular. Football season is underway and nobody’s out of the playoffs yet. Crisp, clear mornings call for boots and flannels, and chilly nights are best enjoyed with a warming dram of whiskey. Lest we forget the greatest fall arrival of all time: malty, […]
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy