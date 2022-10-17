Read full article on original website
Related
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'
Haiti has been rocked by weeks of violent protests and economic turmoil. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the United Nations and the U.S. government are now stepping in as gangs battle for control over parts of the country. Oct. 15, 2022.
U.S. cancels visas, sends Coast Guard ship to patrol waters off Haiti’s capital
The United States has sent a major Coast Guard vessel to patrol the waters near Port-au-Prince in a “sign of resolve” with the Haitian government as gang violence continues to grip the nation, and will impose new visa restrictions on Haitians involved in gang activity, the Biden administration said Wednesday.
Over 100 migrants from Haiti, Santo Domingo land on an uninhabited Puerto Rican island
More than 100 Haitians and Dominicans landed on an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s western coast Tuesday, the latest group to attempt to reach the American territory, a gateway for undocumented immigrants to the United States.
UN rebukes Finland for violating rights of its children held in Syria camps
Child rights committee says Helsinki must do more to repatriate those detained as relatives of suspected Islamic State fighters
‘More bullets, more bloodshed’: Haiti aid groups warn against request for foreign forces
Medical NGOs and activists have said that calling in military intervention risks escalating brutal Port-au-Prince violence
Haiti activists rally at White House seeking end of U.S. support for Henry
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Activists on Sunday rallied at the White House to call on the Biden administration to end support for the government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis due to gangs blocking the distribution of fuel.
Haiti on verge of collapse, NGOs warn as UN talks on restoring order continue
NGOs operating in Haiti warn that the chaos engulfing the country has become so total and the social fabric so torn that the country is on the verge of collapse, as discussions continue at the UN security council on how to restore order. Haitians are currently facing a series of...
US offers help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops
The United States on Wednesday offered new help to Haiti in combatting the Caribbean nation's spiraling security and health crises, but made clear it was reluctant to send troops for a proposed international force. But another US official indicated that Biden -- a frequent skeptic of troop deployments and who last year pulled all US soldiers out of Afghanistan -- was in no mood to send American forces to Haiti, which the United States controlled for nearly two decades a century ago.
Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories
At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S. For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants. “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
US News and World Report
Haiti Wants U.S., Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says
(Reuters) - The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a...
BET
U.S. Deploys Armored Vehicles To Help Haiti Relief Efforts
The United States and Canada have reportedly sent armored vehicles to Haiti after its government asked for foreign assistance in defending against gangs threatening to oust current prime minister Ariel Henry. According to The Hill, Henry’s government has been facing increasing political pressure and a security crisis after he announced...
Mikaben, Haitian Singer Who Inspired A Generation, Dies Onstage In Paris
A musical prodigy and Haitian icon, the 41-year-old collapsed while trying to walk offstage.
After Pope outreach, Nicaragua's Ortega calls Church a 'dictatorship'
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega on Wednesday called the Catholic Church a "perfect dictatorship" for not allowing members to elect the pope and other authority figures. It's a perfect dictatorship.
Germany wants those behind Iran crackdown banned from EU, assets frozen - newspaper
BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper.
Thousands march in Haiti to protest calls for intervention
Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. The Haitian government on Friday formalized its request for international assistance to staunch spiraling insecurity.
US, Canada send police equipment to crisis-wracked Haiti
The US and Canadian militaries on Saturday delivered security equipment to Haiti including armored vehicles to help the impoverished Caribbean nation tackle spiralling security and health crises, Washington and Ottawa announced. US and Canadian air force planes landed in Port-au-Prince carrying "vital Haitian government-purchased security equipment, including tactical and armored vehicles," a joint statement from the two governments said.
Explainer-What's driving Haiti's humanitarian crisis?
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Haiti is facing a humanitarian crisis, with shortages of food, fuel and water causing catastrophic hunger, and the government pleading for military assistance from abroad.
US and Mexico call for international force to break gangs’ stranglehold on Haiti
The US and Mexico have proposed the deployment of a multinational force in Haiti to help break the stranglehold of gangs over the distribution of fuel, water and other basic goods. Presenting a resolution at a special session of the UN security council on Monday, the US envoy to the...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0