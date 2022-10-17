ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
AFP

US offers help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops

The United States on Wednesday offered new help to Haiti in combatting the Caribbean nation's spiraling security and health crises, but made clear it was reluctant to send troops for a proposed international force. But another US official indicated that Biden -- a frequent skeptic of troop deployments and who last year pulled all US soldiers out of Afghanistan -- was in no mood to send American forces to Haiti, which the United States controlled for nearly two decades a century ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories

At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S.  For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants.  “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
US News and World Report

Haiti Wants U.S., Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says

(Reuters) - The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a...
BET

U.S. Deploys Armored Vehicles To Help Haiti Relief Efforts

The United States and Canada have reportedly sent armored vehicles to Haiti after its government asked for foreign assistance in defending against gangs threatening to oust current prime minister Ariel Henry. According to The Hill, Henry’s government has been facing increasing political pressure and a security crisis after he announced...
AFP

Thousands march in Haiti to protest calls for intervention

Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. The Haitian government on Friday formalized its request for international assistance to staunch spiraling insecurity.
AFP

US, Canada send police equipment to crisis-wracked Haiti

The US and Canadian militaries on Saturday delivered security equipment to Haiti including armored vehicles to help the impoverished Caribbean nation tackle spiralling security and health crises, Washington and Ottawa announced. US and Canadian air force planes landed in Port-au-Prince carrying "vital Haitian government-purchased security equipment, including tactical and armored vehicles," a joint statement from the two governments said.
WASHINGTON STATE
