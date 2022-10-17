ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Medical examiners identify young victim killed in hookah bar shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young man shot and killed Saturday morning outside a Northwest Side hookah bar. Investigators say Amari Marquis Clark Lovings, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. SAPD officers responded to Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection is right around the corner for the former agent accused of killing several women back in 2018. In preparation for the trial that is expected to gain national attention, Juan David Ortiz has been transferred to Bexar County Jail. During pretrial in August, Ortiz’s...
LAREDO, TX
Pleasanton Express

POTEET SHOOTING VICTIM AIRLIFTED

At 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, a Poteet Police Department Officer arrived in the 800 block Ave G to find that a 77-year-old year old male (husband) allegedly shot his 76-year old wife twice. She was airlifted with shots to her hip and leg area. Her condition is not known at this time. The husband has been taken into custody and the investigation is on going.
POTEET, TX
KSAT 12

Man killed while walking on Highway 90 on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed while walking on Highway 90 on the West Side on Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. A preliminary report states that the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes in the 3200 block of Highway 90, near Cupples Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on East Side identified

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Christian. Christian’s death was ruled a homicide. He was found dead inside a vehicle on the east side on Monday afternoon. Officials say he had a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

