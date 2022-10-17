ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks rally on Wall Street in latest volatile move

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
 3 days ago
Wall Street kicked off a busy week of corporate earnings with a broad rally Monday, the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks.

The S&P 500 climbed 2.6%, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9% and the Nasdaq composite added 3.4%.

Nearly all of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose, with technology and communications companies among the biggest gainers. Apple climbed 2.9% and Google's parent company rose 3.7%.

Bond yields eased back from their multiyear highs and took some pressure off of stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, held steady at 4.02%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Federal Reserve action, fell to 4.46% from 4.50% late Friday.

U.K. government bonds rallied following news that the country's new Treasury chief was abandoning nearly all of a series of unfunded tax cuts that had upset markets. Markets in Europe closed broadly higher and most markets in Asia gained ground. The price of U.S. crude oil edged lower.

The broader market is coming off an extremely volatile week that closed with most major indexes in the red. Including Monday, the S&P 500 has posted gains or losses of 2% or more six times so far this month.

“These are the kinds of things that you do see in a bear market,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. “Clearly, the markets are not well balanced because you’re getting this much volatility in stocks and bonds.”

The S&P 500 rose 94.88 points to 3,677.95. The Dow gained 550.99 points to 30,185.82, while the Nasdaq added 354.41 points to 10,675.80.

Traders also bid up small company stocks. The Russell 2000 index rose 53.35 points, or 3.2%, to 1,735.75.

The indexes remain sharply lower from where they were at the beginning of this year. The S&P 500 and Russell are down more than 22%, while the Nasdaq has slumped more than 31%. The Dow is off nearly 17%.

Investors are worried about hot Inflation and the potential for a recession to hit the U.S. and global economy. The big concern is the Fed's aggressive policy to raise interest rates to cool inflation, which could go too far and slow the economy so much that it slips into a recession.

Wall Street turns its focus this week to the latest round of corporate financial results. The earnings reports and financial updates could help give investors a clearer picture of how companies and consumers have been dealing with inflation. Investors will also be listening closely to any statements from corporate leaders focusing on inflation's potential path ahead and the forecasted impact on business.

On Monday, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told analysts during a conference call following the release of the company's latest quarterly results that high inflation and worries of a recession haven't slowed spending on the part of the lender's customers. Moynihan noted that spending increased on an annual basis by 12% through the first nine months of the year. He added that the number of transactions were up from a year ago.

Several major airlines, which could see some turbulence in their finances if inflation hits consumers' travel spending, will report earnings this week. United Airlines releases its results on Tuesday, followed by American Airlines on Thursday.

Other big names reporting earnings this week include Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Union Pacific and American Express.

Several companies gained ground Monday on a mix of specific corporate news. Oil producer Continental Resources jumped 8.7% after saying it will be taken private as part of a deal with founder Harold G. Hamm.

Investment bank Credit Suisse rose 3.6% after agreeing to pay $495 million as part of a settlement in a dispute with the U.S. over mortgage-backed securities.

___

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Stocks give up an early gain and close lower on Wall Street

Stocks on Wall Street lost ground again Thursday, though the major indexes remained on pace for a weekly gain after a strong two-day rally earlier this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. Nearly three-fourths of the stocks in the benchmark index closed in the red, with retailers, banks and industrial companies among the biggest weights. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. Small company stocks fell more than the broader market, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.2% lower.
As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits

BEIJING — (AP) — As China’s ruling Communist Party holds a congress this week, many Beijing residents are focused on an issue not on the formal agenda: Will the end of the meeting bring an easing of the at times draconian “zero-COVID” policies that are disrupting lives and the economy?
Walmart doubles down on Africa despite a decade of frustration

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - In 2011, U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc (WMT.N) made a bet on Africa, buying a majority stake in South African retailer Massmart (MSMJ.J) in what many investors saw as a step toward dominating the continent's vast untapped market.
US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty

JAY, Maine — (AP) — Across the U.S., families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten. The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter and some worry whether heating assistance programs will be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, with Russia's continued curtailment of natural gas pushing prices upward and causing painful shortages.
CSX 3Q profit up 15% as railroad hauls 2% more freight

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — CSX Corp. delivered 15% more profit in the third quarter as it handled 2% more freight and worked to eliminate the delays shippers have been complaining about for months. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Thursday that it earned $1.11 billion, or 52 cents...
Spain, Portugal eased energy prices. Can they teach the EU?

MADRID — (AP) — Households and businesses across Europe have struggled with high electricity prices for months, though they have fallen since late August peaks. Electricity costs are intrinsically linked to natural gas prices, which spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine and drastically reduced flows of the fuel used to heat homes, generate power and run factories as the European Union sanctioned Moscow.
China claims right to protect consulate; UK decries assault

LONDON — (AP) — China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to "take necessary measures" to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
Allies blast Scholz over Chinese investment in German port

BERLIN — (AP) — Lawmakers from two of Germany’s governing parties on Thursday slammed plans for Chinese shipping company Cosco to take a major stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal, warning that they pose a national security risk. Public broadcaster NDR reported...
