'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘M3GAN’ Is Voiced by the Viral ‘Penny Nickel Dime’ Girl

The trailer for new horror movie M3GAN dropped yesterday (Oct. 11) and immediately led to an explosion of memes. Most notably, people realized that the voice of M3GAN is an internet legend: the "Penny Nickel Dime" girl. The "Penny Nickel Dime" girl's real name is Jenna Davis. She's an 18-year-old...
Jack Antonoff and More Celebrities Slam Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye West is in even more hot water after posting an anti-Semitic tweet that got him removed from Twitter over the weekend. "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also ... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," the rapper's since-deleted tweet read.
Rachel Bilson Confronts Bling Ring Member Alexis Neiers and Sister Gabby About 2009 Robbery

Over a decade after the crimes of the infamous Bling Ring, Rachel Bilson confronted two of its members, Alexis Neiers and sister Gabby Neiers, on her Broad Ideas podcast. "I had super conflicting feelings about this in particular and I have to let you guys know I have always stayed very distant from anything having to do with the quote unquote Bling Ring. I never read anything. I didn’t support the movie Sofia [Coppola] did," Bilson announced on the podcast, which aired Oct. 10.
Kim Kardashian’s New ‘Concrete’-Inspired Homeware Includes $89 Tissue Box

Kim Kardashian has launched a new slate of expensive bathroom accessories. Even the tissue box costs a pretty penny!. Kardashian's new line of SKKN BY KIM home goods pair the star's chic, luxe style with her minimalist lifestyle. The blank, high-end powder room essentials are made of cement and come with an even heavier price tag.
23-Year-Old Single Man Advertises Himself on Billboard in Hopes of Getting Date

Looking for love is rarely easy. While some people hit the dating apps to find a match, others check their horoscopes, hoping to see a sign in the stars. Hoping to gain the attention of other single rubberneckers looking for love, one 23-year-old man decided to try something new by advertising himself on a massive roadside billboard instead.
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane died Friday (Oct. 14). He was 72. In a statement to the BBC, Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright announced the actor's passing and praised him for his talent and his ability to bring joy to others. "He will probably be best remembered for...
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer Released, Featuring Key And Peele

The official trailer for the long-awaited Netflix movie Wendell & Wild has finally dropped. The movie is a claymation comedy horror starring the famous sketch duo of Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele. In the director's chair, we have Henry Sellick, famous for other movies in a similar vein, such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped

Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?

I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
Angela Lansbury’s Startling Connection to Charles Manson

Angela Lansbury was known for her iconic roles like in Murder, She Wrote and the animated Beauty and the Beast, but she was also a fierce mother. In fact, the legendary performer's two children were once associated with the Manson Familt, prompting Lansbury to take drastic measures for their safety.
