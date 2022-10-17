Read full article on original website
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Podcast Parents Draw Backlash for Not Bathing Their Kids for Literal ‘Months’
For many parents, bath time is a crucial part of their children's routine, but some moms and dads don't bathe their kids regularly. And it's not just celebrities such as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher who are participating in this bizarre hygiene movement. In a clip from the Dear Media...
Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson Reunite: ‘My Beautiful Niece’ (PHOTO)
Janet Jackson posted a rare photo with her niece Paris Jackson on Friday (Oct. 7). The photo was snapped at a party during Paris Fashion Week in France. "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson," Janet captioned the post. Paris replied with a black heart in the comments.
‘M3GAN’ Is Voiced by the Viral ‘Penny Nickel Dime’ Girl
The trailer for new horror movie M3GAN dropped yesterday (Oct. 11) and immediately led to an explosion of memes. Most notably, people realized that the voice of M3GAN is an internet legend: the "Penny Nickel Dime" girl. The "Penny Nickel Dime" girl's real name is Jenna Davis. She's an 18-year-old...
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Almost Died After His Colon Burst in 2018
In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry sheds light on his struggle with addiction, including how it almost cost him his life. According to his People cover story, Perry opens his memoir with the story of how he almost died in 2018. "I had...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Didn’t Leak, But This Hilarious TikTok Probably Nails the Album’s Sound
With less than 24 hours to go until Taylor Swift releases her highly-anticipated album Midnights, a person on TikTok is now predicting what the project will sound like. A user by the name of @kellmeaboutit (real name Kell Martin) took to TikTok to share what he thinks the album will sound like with a variety of voices and singing styles.
Joshua Bassett Pokes Fun at Olivia Rodrigo Breakup in Silly TikTok: ‘First Letter Is the Love of My Life…’
Is a TikTok filter spilling celebrity tea? Or is it all in good fun?. Joshua Bassett left fans spinning out after he trolled himself and his rumored ex, Olivia Rodrigo, in a silly TikTok video. Before we dive into what the filter revealed, let's get into the backstory of their...
Jack Antonoff and More Celebrities Slam Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Tweet
Kanye West is in even more hot water after posting an anti-Semitic tweet that got him removed from Twitter over the weekend. "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also ... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," the rapper's since-deleted tweet read.
Why Is ‘Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco’ Trending? Blame This ‘House of the Dragon’ Star
What is a "Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco"? And why is everyone talking about it?. A viral clip of House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy has fans thirsty in more than one way. In a TikTok with over 6 million views, costars D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke discuss their favorite adult beverages during a "Get to Know Me" interview segment for HBO Max.
Rachel Bilson Confronts Bling Ring Member Alexis Neiers and Sister Gabby About 2009 Robbery
Over a decade after the crimes of the infamous Bling Ring, Rachel Bilson confronted two of its members, Alexis Neiers and sister Gabby Neiers, on her Broad Ideas podcast. "I had super conflicting feelings about this in particular and I have to let you guys know I have always stayed very distant from anything having to do with the quote unquote Bling Ring. I never read anything. I didn’t support the movie Sofia [Coppola] did," Bilson announced on the podcast, which aired Oct. 10.
Kim Kardashian’s New ‘Concrete’-Inspired Homeware Includes $89 Tissue Box
Kim Kardashian has launched a new slate of expensive bathroom accessories. Even the tissue box costs a pretty penny!. Kardashian's new line of SKKN BY KIM home goods pair the star's chic, luxe style with her minimalist lifestyle. The blank, high-end powder room essentials are made of cement and come with an even heavier price tag.
23-Year-Old Single Man Advertises Himself on Billboard in Hopes of Getting Date
Looking for love is rarely easy. While some people hit the dating apps to find a match, others check their horoscopes, hoping to see a sign in the stars. Hoping to gain the attention of other single rubberneckers looking for love, one 23-year-old man decided to try something new by advertising himself on a massive roadside billboard instead.
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72
Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane died Friday (Oct. 14). He was 72. In a statement to the BBC, Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright announced the actor's passing and praised him for his talent and his ability to bring joy to others. "He will probably be best remembered for...
Why Reba McEntire Makes a Convincing Villain on ‘Big Sky’
The country queen, known for her grace, cheery disposition and perpetual kindness, shows a darker side in the new season of ABC's hit drama Big Sky. On the show McEntire plays Sunny Barnes, the matriarch of a family of cattle ranchers, who owns a glamping business in Montana. At first...
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer Released, Featuring Key And Peele
The official trailer for the long-awaited Netflix movie Wendell & Wild has finally dropped. The movie is a claymation comedy horror starring the famous sketch duo of Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele. In the director's chair, we have Henry Sellick, famous for other movies in a similar vein, such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped
Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?
I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
Someone Attacked Julia Fox’s Birkin Bag With a Machete, But She’s ‘No Snitch’
Julia Fox knows how to slay. Literally. On TikTok, Fox shared the frightening near-death experience her Hermès Birkin bag went through when it was attacked by a machete. In the video, she reveals her precious bag had seen better days before it was assaulted by a machete. The Birkin even has the scars to prove it.
Harry Styles’ Hair Was Nearly Impossible to Make Ugly for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
We're not surprised that making Harry Styles "ugly" for a certain Don't Worry Darling scene was a nearly impossible task. The singer is known for his good looks and impeccable style. He was even named People magazine's Sexiest Chart Topper in 2020. ***Warning: Don't Worry Darling spoilers ahead.***. Throughout most...
Angela Lansbury’s Startling Connection to Charles Manson
Angela Lansbury was known for her iconic roles like in Murder, She Wrote and the animated Beauty and the Beast, but she was also a fierce mother. In fact, the legendary performer's two children were once associated with the Manson Familt, prompting Lansbury to take drastic measures for their safety.
