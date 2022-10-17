Read full article on original website
South Korea stands to lose billions from making K-pop superstars BTS do military service
Between 2014 and 2023, analysts projected BTS would have contributed $29.1 trillion to the South Korean economy.
BTS Members to Join South Korean Military for Mandatory Service
The members of BTS have announced they will serve in the South Korean military, fulfilling an obligation for healthy men in the country. The announcement, via management company Big Hit Music, ends years of speculation over whether the K-pop sensations should be exempted, due to their status as revered artists, internationally adored celebrities, and lucrative cultural assets. The label said BTS plan to reconvene “around 2025, following their service commitment.”
US warns North Korea it could increase 'steps that are taken in response' if it continues missile launches
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
South Korea scrambles fighter jets as Kim Jong-un deploys a dozen warplanes in chilling formation for bombing drills
SOUTH Korea frantically scrambled fighers jets after Kim Jong-un flew 12 warplanes close to the border today. Eight fighter jets and four bombers glided in a chilling formation and are believed to have carried out air-to-surface firing drills, according to South Korea's military. It came hours after Kim fired two...
BTS stars to serve military duty in South Korea
The global superstars of BTS will perform their mandatory military service in South Korea, the group's representatives said Monday, confirming a move that was long dreaded by their army of fans. The group's seven members will all fulfill their requirement to serve and not seek any further delays or special...
BTS Are Officially On Hiatus Until 2025 Because It’s Mandatory Military Service Time
The news fans have dreaded for years is finally here: BTS are going on hiatus so the members can complete their mandatory service in the South Korean army. BTS will be in the army, while millions of ARMYs await their return. On Monday, BTS’s label announced that all members of...
South Korea on alert after detecting signs of possible submarine missile launch
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean military and political officials said Saturday they are on alert for the possible firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea. The South Korean military confirmed it has detected signs that Pyongyang is readying a possible SLBM launch off its eastern coast, the...
BTS Members Can Be Granted With THIS Special Opportunity While Serving the Military
BTS members can avail themselves of the special opportunity while serving in the military. Talks about BTS’ military service came to an end as the boy group and its company, HYBE, decided to have the members be enlisted. The decision was made amid the South Korean government’s divided opinions on whether the members should have military service or not.
S. Korea seeks to arrest former officials in N. Korea case
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors requested arrest warrants on Tuesday for the former defense minister and coast guard chief in the country’s previous government as they investigate its handling of North Korea’s killing of a fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals’ tense sea border.
BTS May Be Allowed to Perform as a Group While Serving in the Korean Military, but There's a Catch
After years of speculation, it's been confirmed K-pop boyband BTS will enlist in the South Korean military for national service starting this year, beginning with Jin. A statement released by the band's management on Oct. 17 on Twitter reads, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service." While typically a K-Pop idol enlisting for military service means fans won't see them perform with their group for the duration of their service, South Korea's Ministry of Defense has indicated this may not be the case for BTS.
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
S. Korea says it has ability to intercept North’s missiles
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military said Tuesday it’s capable of detecting and intercepting the variety of missiles North Korea launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear attacks on its rivals, though it maintains the North’s advancing nuclear program poses a grave security threat.
N. Korea Missile Soars Over Japan For The 1st Time in 5 Years This Past Tuesday- US and S. Korea Launch Their Missiles
Recently N. Korea is stated to have recklessly launched missiles "further than ever on Tuesday as it soared over Japan- the first N. Korea missile to do so for five years." Once this occurred, Japan needed a warning from officials. [i]
South Korea, U.S. stage drills with aircraft carrier after North Korean missile launches
SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States began joint maritime exercises with a U.S. aircraft carrier on Friday, South Korea's military said, a day after it scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean bombing drill.
U.S., South Korean military drills draw North's ire
South Korean and U.S. troops built floating bridges as part of military drills that have drawn anger in North Korea.Oct. 19, 2022.
North Korea fires artillery shells near border with S. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired artillery shells near its sea boundaries with South Korea late Tuesday, a day after the South began annual military drills to better deal with North Korean provocations. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement early Wednesday...
