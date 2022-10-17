ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star 93.9

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

BTS Members to Join South Korean Military for Mandatory Service

The members of BTS have announced they will serve in the South Korean military, fulfilling an obligation for healthy men in the country. The announcement, via management company Big Hit Music, ends years of speculation over whether the K-pop sensations should be exempted, due to their status as revered artists, internationally adored celebrities, and lucrative cultural assets. The label said BTS plan to reconvene “around 2025, following their service commitment.”
CNN

US warns North Korea it could increase 'steps that are taken in response' if it continues missile launches

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
NBC News

BTS stars to serve military duty in South Korea

The global superstars of BTS will perform their mandatory military service in South Korea, the group's representatives said Monday, confirming a move that was long dreaded by their army of fans. The group's seven members will all fulfill their requirement to serve and not seek any further delays or special...
epicstream.com

BTS Members Can Be Granted With THIS Special Opportunity While Serving the Military

BTS members can avail themselves of the special opportunity while serving in the military. Talks about BTS’ military service came to an end as the boy group and its company, HYBE, decided to have the members be enlisted. The decision was made amid the South Korean government’s divided opinions on whether the members should have military service or not.
The Associated Press

S. Korea seeks to arrest former officials in N. Korea case

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors requested arrest warrants on Tuesday for the former defense minister and coast guard chief in the country’s previous government as they investigate its handling of North Korea’s killing of a fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals’ tense sea border.
POPSUGAR

BTS May Be Allowed to Perform as a Group While Serving in the Korean Military, but There's a Catch

After years of speculation, it's been confirmed K-pop boyband BTS will enlist in the South Korean military for national service starting this year, beginning with Jin. A statement released by the band's management on Oct. 17 on Twitter reads, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service." While typically a K-Pop idol enlisting for military service means fans won't see them perform with their group for the duration of their service, South Korea's Ministry of Defense has indicated this may not be the case for BTS.
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy