After years of speculation, it's been confirmed K-pop boyband BTS will enlist in the South Korean military for national service starting this year, beginning with Jin. A statement released by the band's management on Oct. 17 on Twitter reads, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service." While typically a K-Pop idol enlisting for military service means fans won't see them perform with their group for the duration of their service, South Korea's Ministry of Defense has indicated this may not be the case for BTS.

2 DAYS AGO