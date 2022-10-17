Read full article on original website
Taft Midway Driller
Craig Aaron Yeates
Craig was born on January 29, 1985, to parents Scott Yeates and Donna Carpenter. Surrounded by his loved ones, Craig went home to heaven on October 8, 2022. Craig left behind many loved ones, father Scott Yeates and Stepmom Rita Yeates of Taft, Mother Donna Carpenter of Alaska, and His two children Faith Yeates of Taft and Paul Lacoy of Arkansas. Brothers Christopher Yeates and Jackie of Bakersfield, Steven Yeates and Crystal of Taft, Travis Hibbard and Angela of Texas, and Stepbrothers Jeff Wimmer and Scott and Samantha Wimmer.
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
KCSO Air support locates at-risk woman
Update Oct. 19: Bartley has been located after a three hour search and rescue effort between multiple Kern County enforcement agencies in Mojave on Oct. 18. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support, Air 2, flew to the area and conducted an aerial search for Bartley. Air 2 located the woman on the ground in […]
Governor Gavin Newsom announces a $50,000 reward in Bakersfield cold case
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $50,000 rewards in several cases around the state, including Bakersfield.
KGET 17
1 dead in crash at Outlets at Tejon
Update 12:48 p.m.: The driver of the 2001 Tesla has been confirmed to be a 35-year-old man from Eureka, Calif., according to a news release. The identity of the driver will be released at a later time. It is unknown if intoxication/impairment played a role in the crash. No roadways...
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 10/18
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Lady from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Lady or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street or call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2.
KCSO identifies victim in Delano shooting
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a 33 year-old man killed in a shooting on Oct. 15 in Delano. The coroner’s office said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down Saturday Oct. 15 around 6:25 p.m. When officers […]
KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
A closer look at the candidates for Kern High School District Area 4
Area 4 of the Kern High School District serves more than 42,000 students and is the largest high school district in California.
2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Leaves 2 Injured in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Two vehicles collided late Wednesday night, Oct. 19, leaving two people injured and transported to a local hospital. A call came out for an expanded traffic collision in the area of South Union Avenue and Houghton Road in the city of Bakersfield around 11:43 p.m. Responding...
Proposed Bakersfield ordinance calls for dumpster locks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The saying one person’s trash is another’s treasure hits home for business owners in downtown Bakersfield. City councilman Andrae Gonzales proposed an ordinance to keep dumpsters secure in hopes to keep trash off the streets. Dumpsters may not seem like a gold mine to most people but to the homeless, these […]
2 identified in fatal 3-car crash in Wasco
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who died in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning in Wasco. The sheriff’s office said officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:40 a.m. on Corcoran Road five miles north of McCombs Avenue. The crash involved three vehicles and a […]
Bakersfield Californian
Rosamond to swear in new postmaster
Rosamond's new postmaster, Sarah Stiles, is being sworn in at a ceremony 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Rosamond Post Office. Stiles began her postal career 16 years ago as a carrier in Simi Valley. Since then, she has worn multiple hats in the U.S. Postal Service, working in customer relations, marketing, sales and her most recent role, customer service supervisor, according to a USPS news release.
legalexaminer.com
Two Victims Killed And Three Injured In Head-On Collision In Kern County CA
Two men lost their lives in an early morning head-on collision in northwest Kern County on Monday. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene just east of Lost Hills and Freeway 5 at around 6:45 a.m. KBAK-TV reported the accident occurred along Corcoran Road north of McCombs Road on...
kernvalleysun.com
Kern River Golf Course offers footgolf
A fun game that has been gaining steam around the world in recent years is footgolf — a combination of soccer and golf that can be played by people of all ages. Footgolf is played a lot like golf, in terms of the aim of the game, but players use a soccer ball instead of a golf ball. It is normally played on a golf course and the soccer ball is kicked toward, and ultimately into, a 52-centimeter cup, according to the American Footgolf Federation. The player who completes the course with the fewest shots is the winner.
FOUND: Lidia Zenaida Vargas, 16
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Lidia Zenaida Vargas was safely located and is no longer considered missing.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Missing teen last seen near Foothill High School
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE AT 10:45 AM: Eyewitness News called BPD and they confirmed that Murillo was found and at home. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing at-risk teen boy out of southeast Bakersfield. Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17, was...
Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD
This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
2 People Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Corcoran Road north of Highway 46 at around 6:41 a.m.
