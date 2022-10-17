ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Taft Midway Driller

Craig Aaron Yeates

Craig was born on January 29, 1985, to parents Scott Yeates and Donna Carpenter. Surrounded by his loved ones, Craig went home to heaven on October 8, 2022. Craig left behind many loved ones, father Scott Yeates and Stepmom Rita Yeates of Taft, Mother Donna Carpenter of Alaska, and His two children Faith Yeates of Taft and Paul Lacoy of Arkansas. Brothers Christopher Yeates and Jackie of Bakersfield, Steven Yeates and Crystal of Taft, Travis Hibbard and Angela of Texas, and Stepbrothers Jeff Wimmer and Scott and Samantha Wimmer.
TAFT, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO Air support locates at-risk woman

Update Oct. 19: Bartley has been located after a three hour search and rescue effort between multiple Kern County enforcement agencies in Mojave on Oct. 18. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support, Air 2, flew to the area and conducted an aerial search for Bartley. Air 2 located the woman on the ground in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

1 dead in crash at Outlets at Tejon

Update 12:48 p.m.: The driver of the 2001 Tesla has been confirmed to be a 35-year-old man from Eureka, Calif., according to a news release. The identity of the driver will be released at a later time. It is unknown if intoxication/impairment played a role in the crash. No roadways...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 10/18

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Lady from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Lady or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street or call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies victim in Delano shooting

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a 33 year-old man killed in a shooting on Oct. 15 in Delano. The coroner’s office said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down Saturday Oct. 15 around 6:25 p.m. When officers […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Proposed Bakersfield ordinance calls for dumpster locks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The saying one person’s trash is another’s treasure hits home for business owners in downtown Bakersfield. City councilman Andrae Gonzales proposed an ordinance to keep dumpsters secure in hopes to keep trash off the streets. Dumpsters may not seem like a gold mine to most people but to the homeless, these […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 identified in fatal 3-car crash in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who died in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning in Wasco. The sheriff’s office said officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:40 a.m. on Corcoran Road five miles north of McCombs Avenue. The crash involved three vehicles and a […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Rosamond to swear in new postmaster

Rosamond's new postmaster, Sarah Stiles, is being sworn in at a ceremony 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Rosamond Post Office. Stiles began her postal career 16 years ago as a carrier in Simi Valley. Since then, she has worn multiple hats in the U.S. Postal Service, working in customer relations, marketing, sales and her most recent role, customer service supervisor, according to a USPS news release.
ROSAMOND, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Kern River Golf Course offers footgolf

A fun game that has been gaining steam around the world in recent years is footgolf — a combination of soccer and golf that can be played by people of all ages. Footgolf is played a lot like golf, in terms of the aim of the game, but players use a soccer ball instead of a golf ball. It is normally played on a golf course and the soccer ball is kicked toward, and ultimately into, a 52-centimeter cup, according to the American Footgolf Federation. The player who completes the course with the fewest shots is the winner.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Missing teen last seen near Foothill High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE AT 10:45 AM: Eyewitness News called BPD and they confirmed that Murillo was found and at home. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing at-risk teen boy out of southeast Bakersfield. Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17, was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD

This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy