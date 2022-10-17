ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg Township, PA

Former NFL player Antonio Dennard, 32, killed in shooting outside Pennsylvania bar

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Coroner: Former NFL player Antonio Dennard, 32, killed in shooting outside Pennsylvania bar

MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The victim in a fatal Sunday morning shooting outside a Pennsylvania bar has been identified as a former professional football player.

According to the Berks County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Antonio Dennard was pronounced dead at an area hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends, WFMZ-TV reported.

The bar is located in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, and police confirmed that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the neighboring Rodeway Inn, the Reading Eagle reported.

An autopsy is slated for Tuesday, the coroner’s office confirmed to the newspaper.

Police are investigating Dennard’s death as a homicide, WFMZ reported.

Dennard, a Chicago native, played football at Langston University in Oklahoma and was signed as a cornerback to the practice squads for three NFL teams – the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers – between 2012 and 2014. He also played for the Arizona Rattlers in the Indoor Football League during the 2015 season, the Eagle reported.

Athens, GA
