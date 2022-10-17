Read full article on original website
Letter: Support our homegrown candidates this election season
I have a love-hate relationship with political yard signs. On one hand, the name recognition and visibility for candidates is good. On the other hand, many of the signs do not recycle after the election and that’s a bummer. Personally, the best thing about yards signs is that I get to hand them out during my shifts in The Routt County Democrat Office.
Letter: Kathi Meyer has my vote for Routt County commissioner
Routt County voters are fortunate to have two qualified candidates running for county commissioner this fall. That having been said, my choice is Kathi Meyer and I’ll indicate why. I have known and worked with Kathi in various capacities over the past 20 plus years, and have witnessed firsthand...
Letter: Meghan Lukens is too inexperienced to make wide-ranging decisions for Routt County
Meghan Lukens seems well-meaning. I wanted to learn about her campaign. So, I checked her website and other resources. Like many young people she has great aspirations but shares very little information about any real-life experience she collected outside of teaching or what concrete actions we could expect from her. As Steve Jobs once said: “Ideas are worth nothing unless executed.”
Independent audit of Routt County’s 2021 finances comes back clean
An audit of Routt County’s 2021 finances didn’t flag any significant issues, with the independent auditor saying the county’s “financial health continues to be strong.”. Including non-monetary assets like buildings and roads, Routt County’s assets over liabilities totaled about $247 million, with about $180 million representing...
Letter: Savannah Wolfson is clear, forthright on the issues
I will be voting for Savannah “Savvy” Wolfson to become our next Colorado State representative from House District 26. I first met Savvy during the forced lockdowns in 2020. Savvy was impassioned to not only open up the local schools throughout Routt County, but she also beat the street to open up our restaurants prior to Christmas in 2020. She voiced the need to get our kids back in school, out of masks and back into the social experience. She also canvassed several businesses including restaurants to understand their urgency to reopen in late 2020. Restaurants and most businesses in Routt County were actually reopened before the end of 2020. Thanks, Savvy!
Letter: Support Phil Weiser for Colorado attorney general
The upcoming election will make a difference in the direction of our country. Don’t let your rights be taken away. Don’t ignore the importance of fighting climate change. And don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8. As “the people’s lawyer,” Attorney General of Colorado, Phil Weiser will protect the integrity of our state and its people. Please give him your vote.
Letter: Savannah Wolfson will help bring balance to the Colorado legislature
A recent article in the Steamboat Pilot & Today gave details on the amount of campaign money candidates have raised, and a lot of time was spent on comparing House District 26 candidates Meghan Lukens and Savannah Wolfson. I wondered how that information mattered in understanding how they were going...
Letter: We need to educate our kids, not indoctrinate them
I watched the Club 20 debate for the Colorado House District 26 race. I encourage all to search for the debate on Youtube and watch the contrast between the two candidates. One of candidate Meghan Lukens’ big talking points in the debate was rising above partisan attacks, but she was partisan, polarizing and could not speak to local issues. Lukens is running on education and the economy. We know what has happened to the economy. Colorado has the highest inflation in the nation. I am especially concerned about some of the comments she made about education before running.
Letter: Support ballot measure 2A to help shape our future
I have been reflecting on rights. Specifically, how an individual property owner’s right to rent an investment property at a greatly reduced tax rate, in a town in which they do not live, could supersede my family’s right to a functioning community. One of the foundational building blocks...
Steamboat city staff recommendation hampers prospects for winter sports facility at Howelsen Hill
The chances of a new strength and conditioning facility coming to Howelsen Hill plummeted last week. On Oct. 12, Steamboat Springs city staff wrote a formal recommendation saying the city should not authorize a land-use agreement proposed by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, which would have allowed for the construction of a 17,000-square-foot facility at the base of Howelsen Hill.
Letter: Passing 2A will hurt local businesses and employees
As a longtime resident, business owner and community leader in Steamboat Springs, I must express my disappointment with City Council’s decision to put 2A on this November’s ballot. As a longtime resident, business owner and community leader in Steamboat Springs, I must express my disappointment with City Council’s...
Letter: Developing the Brown Ranch property is not the right decision for Steamboat
Steamboat has a massive affordable housing issue, but unfortunately, following the Brown Ranch presentation, I’ve come to the conclusion that it is not the solution. Here are my reasons why:. Once completed, Brown Ranch will encompass nearly 40% of the Steamboat residents. However, Brown Ranch will depend on the...
Steamboat Springs’ City 101 program applications due Nov. 1
Between December and May, Steamboat Springs will continue its City 101 program, which brings community members and city employees together to share in-depth insights into municipal operations. Participants in the program, now in its eighth year, will learn about different city divisions straight from the individuals responsible for them. According...
Thoughtful Parenting: First Impressions encourages voters to consider early childhood
First Impressions of Routt County is committed to proactively identifying the varied needs of children and families and driving innovative solutions that create inclusive, family-centered options for high quality early childhood care and education so that parents can work, children are in nurturing and enriching environments, and the community understands, values and supports young children.
Theft, threats and three abreast: The Record for Oct. 10-16
7:33 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of dog-at-large on Hill N Dale Road. 2:06 p.m. — Steamboat Springs Police investigated an animal complaint at Walton Pond Circle. Tuesday, Oct. 11. 5:48 a.m. — The Sheriff’s Office assisted with a collision between...
Steamboat Springs Police Department cuts back on VIN checks amid staff shortage￼
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Steamboat Springs Police Department announced it will now only offer Vehicle Identification Number Checks once a week, effective immediately. “Like other businesses, we’re experiencing shortages especially with our Community Service Officers, who typically conduct these checks,” Sergeant Evan Noble said in a news release. “As a way to be the most efficient and continue to serve our community, we’ve made modifications to the procedures for the time being.”
Letter: Vote for 2A to support the future of our community
It has been 51 years since I moved to Steamboat. With a population of 2,000 in the city at that time, there was a shortage of “affordable housing.” I lived in several houses where we carried in our water, showered at the pool and worked our service industry jobs. A tourist town then; a tourist town now.
Chamber study shows proposed 9% tax would decrease demand for STRs by 3.6%
If Steamboat voters approve a proposed 9% tax on short-term rentals next month, the demand for these nightly rentals would decrease by 3.6% — or three to four room-nights per 100 — according to a study presented to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Board last week. Slides from the...
Steamboat Springs hires new city engineer￼
Steamboat Springs has hired Matthew Phillips into the role of city engineer, overseeing a team of five full-time employees and several contracted services within the city’s Engineering Division. According to a news release, the team works on a variety of infrastructure projects for the city, including new infrastructure during...
Letter: Steamboat Chamber serves an important role in our community
There has been a lot of discussion about the impacts of tourism on our community over the last few years. Certainly we all have to deal with traffic issues, some crowds and occasionally the challenging few who make our day less pleasant. But I was thinking about the benefits of...
