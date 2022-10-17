Read full article on original website
SkySports
Blackburn 2-1 Birmingham: Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton steer Rovers to victory
Teenager Adam Wharton's first senior goal helped high-flying Blackburn to a battling 2-1 win over Birmingham. The Rovers academy graduate fired in a fine low strike just before the break to give Jon Dahl Tomasson's side breathing space after a half in which the scoreline could have been much different had the Blues taken their opportunities.
SkySports
Sutton 1-1 Walsall: Jacob Maddox scores first goal for nearly four years earns 10-man Saddlers a point at U's
Walsall substitute Jacob Maddox’s first goal for nearly four years earned the 10-man Saddlers a precious away point in a battling 1-1 draw with Sutton. Maddox struck with four minutes to go to cancel out Robert Milsom's 72nd-minute opener from the penalty spot. The visitors played nearly three-quarters of...
SkySports
Newport 1-0 Colchester: Graham Coughlan makes winning start with County
Graham Coughlan celebrated his first match in charge of Newport with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Colchester. Will Evans scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute when he headed in from close range after Adam Lewis had crossed from the left. Lewis...
SkySports
Rotherham 2-4 Hull: Tigers win entertaining clash at the New York Stadium
Hull made it back-to-back wins under interim head coach Andy Dawson after a resounding 4-2 Championship victory at Rotherham. The Millers headed into the game full of confidence after recording two wins on the bounce under their new boss Matt Taylor, but they were swept aside by their neighbours from East Yorkshire.
SkySports
Sheffield United 2-2 Norwich: Late Teemu Pukki penalty miss costs Canaries
Teemu Pukki spurned the chance to earn Norwich victory and complete his hat-trick as a poor penalty ensured Sheffield United took a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane. Goalkeeper Adam Davies made a comfortable save as goals from Ben Osborn and Ollie McBurnie earned the...
SkySports
Reading 2-0 Bristol City: Royals back to winning ways
Reading ended a run of three successive Championship defeats with a hard-earned 2-0 victory over Bristol City at the SCL Stadium. Neither side offered much going forward in a drab first half, with the defences on top and the goalkeepers barely tested. But Reading made the breakthrough in the 52nd...
SkySports
Tottenham Women 0-3 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp power Gareth Taylor's side to second WSL victory
Khadija Shaw's ruthless double and a signature Lauren Hemp strike earned Manchester City a convincing 3-0 win over Tottenham as they continued to get their Women's Super League campaign back on course after a disappointing start. Having begun the season with back-to-back defeats, Gareth Taylor's side have recovered impressively to...
SkySports
QPR 2-1 Wigan: Leon Balogun scores as Rangers stay top
QPR remained top of the Sky Bet Championship after a 2-1 win over Wigan at Loftus Road to cap a perfect week for the west London club. Sam Field put Rangers ahead and Leon Balogun quickly restored their lead after Nathan Broadhead's equaliser. Rangers' victory was their fifth in six...
SkySports
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers boss says his side need to turn on the style against Livingston
Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to get Rangers fans back onside by turning on the style against Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday. Some disgruntled Rangers supporters booed on the final whistle of Wednesday's narrow 1-0 home Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Dundee which set up a semi-final tie with Aberdeen in January.
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back 11/1 Harvey Barnes to score first for Leicester at Wolves
Our tipster Jones Knows makes the case for Harvey Barnes to score first at 11/1 when Leicester travel to Wolves on Sunday. Watch midweek PL highlights for free on Sky Sports. The theory that a gambler is perhaps at their most vulnerable after a winner certainly could be aimed at me in midweek.
Leeds United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Leeds face Fulham in the Premier League today.Leeds boss Jesse March made six changes for his side’s home Premier League game against Fulham. Luke Ayling, who had knee surgery last summer, made his first start of the season, while skipper Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo all returned.Marsch, under increasing pressure as Leeds bid to halt a seven-game winless run, also handed Sam Greenwood his second league start for the club.Fulham boss Marco Silva made two changes following Thursday night’s 3-0 home win against Aston Villa. Tosin Adarabioyo replaced Issa Diop in defence and midfielder Harry Wilson came in for Neeskens Kebano.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Taiwo Awoniyi goal moves Steve Cooper's side off the bottom of the Premier League table with shock win
Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table with a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal early in the second half. Amid a frenzied atmosphere at the City Ground, Steve Cooper's side competed throughout to earn their first win since August as Liverpool's recent revival was dramatically halted. Jurgen Klopp's wait for a first away win of the Premier League season continues.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes searching for French Group One
Search For A Song and Princess Zoe are amongst the star Irish names bidding to land Group One success in France this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.50 ParisLongchamp - Search For A Song goes again in Royal-Oak The Dermot Weld-trained Search For A Song was fourth in the...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Mohamed Salah struggles to lift listless Liverpool, Luke Shaw stakes England claim
It was a privilege to be inside the City Ground to witness the scenes of unbridled joy that greeted Nottingham Forest's shock win over Liverpool. As Steve Cooper pointed out in his press conference after the game, this was the fixture that the fans had been waiting for. Forest's real...
SkySports
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on target as City survive Seagulls scare
Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League, although they were given a scare by the Seagulls. Haaland scored his 16th and 17th league goals of the season in a fiery first half that saw Man City have three penalty appeals - one fewer than the shots they registered in the opening period - in a busy 45 minutes for VAR.
SkySports
PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Millie Bright volley helps Blues to victory in Champions League opener
Chelsea made a positive start to their 2022/23 Women's Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over PSG. Millie Bright scored the only goal of the game against last season's semi-finalists with 27 minutes gone at Stade Jean Bouin, when she connected with Erin Cuthbert's cross and slammed home a brilliant volley.
SkySports
All-Ireland officials Sean Hurson and Colm Lyons discuss solutions to recent examples of referee abuse
As the GAA prepares for its 'Respect the Referee Day' this weekend, the association is making moves to foster a healthier culture surrounding its match officials. Amidst some high profile incidents of alleged assaults in recent weeks, there is a hunger for change. "We're human and we have families. People...
SkySports
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Last-gasp Casemiro header cancels out Jorginho penalty
Casemiro earned Manchester United a stoppage-time point at Chelsea as a captivating tactical battle between Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea looked to have snatched all three points when Jorginho coolly tucked away an 86th-minute penalty after substitute Scott McTominay mindlessly hauled Armando Broja to ground in the area.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Ryan Hall gives Shaun Wane plenty to ponder after England's win over France
Shaun Wane is relishing the selection conundrum Ryan Hall has given him after England’s record try-scorer starred in the 42-18 Rugby League World Cup win over France in Bolton. The Hull Kingston Rovers winger made it 37 tries for the national team with a first-half double against the French,...
SkySports
Wilfried Zaha could shun Crystal Palace contract talks and seek out top-six move - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Wilfried Zaha could shun new contract talks and leave Crystal Palace next summer as he looks for a move to a top-six club. Reece James admitted he has been told by a surgeon he could be out for two months...
