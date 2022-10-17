ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Blackburn 2-1 Birmingham: Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton steer Rovers to victory

Teenager Adam Wharton's first senior goal helped high-flying Blackburn to a battling 2-1 win over Birmingham. The Rovers academy graduate fired in a fine low strike just before the break to give Jon Dahl Tomasson's side breathing space after a half in which the scoreline could have been much different had the Blues taken their opportunities.
SkySports

Newport 1-0 Colchester: Graham Coughlan makes winning start with County

Graham Coughlan celebrated his first match in charge of Newport with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Colchester. Will Evans scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute when he headed in from close range after Adam Lewis had crossed from the left. Lewis...
SkySports

Rotherham 2-4 Hull: Tigers win entertaining clash at the New York Stadium

Hull made it back-to-back wins under interim head coach Andy Dawson after a resounding 4-2 Championship victory at Rotherham. The Millers headed into the game full of confidence after recording two wins on the bounce under their new boss Matt Taylor, but they were swept aside by their neighbours from East Yorkshire.
SkySports

Sheffield United 2-2 Norwich: Late Teemu Pukki penalty miss costs Canaries

Teemu Pukki spurned the chance to earn Norwich victory and complete his hat-trick as a poor penalty ensured Sheffield United took a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane. Goalkeeper Adam Davies made a comfortable save as goals from Ben Osborn and Ollie McBurnie earned the...
SkySports

Reading 2-0 Bristol City: Royals back to winning ways

Reading ended a run of three successive Championship defeats with a hard-earned 2-0 victory over Bristol City at the SCL Stadium. Neither side offered much going forward in a drab first half, with the defences on top and the goalkeepers barely tested. But Reading made the breakthrough in the 52nd...
SkySports

QPR 2-1 Wigan: Leon Balogun scores as Rangers stay top

QPR remained top of the Sky Bet Championship after a 2-1 win over Wigan at Loftus Road to cap a perfect week for the west London club. Sam Field put Rangers ahead and Leon Balogun quickly restored their lead after Nathan Broadhead's equaliser. Rangers' victory was their fifth in six...
The Independent

Leeds United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Leeds face Fulham in the Premier League today.Leeds boss Jesse March made six changes for his side’s home Premier League game against Fulham. Luke Ayling, who had knee surgery last summer, made his first start of the season, while skipper Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo all returned.Marsch, under increasing pressure as Leeds bid to halt a seven-game winless run, also handed Sam Greenwood his second league start for the club.Fulham boss Marco Silva made two changes following Thursday night’s 3-0 home win against Aston Villa. Tosin Adarabioyo replaced Issa Diop in defence and midfielder Harry Wilson came in for Neeskens Kebano.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SkySports

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Taiwo Awoniyi goal moves Steve Cooper's side off the bottom of the Premier League table with shock win

Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table with a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal early in the second half. Amid a frenzied atmosphere at the City Ground, Steve Cooper's side competed throughout to earn their first win since August as Liverpool's recent revival was dramatically halted. Jurgen Klopp's wait for a first away win of the Premier League season continues.
SkySports

Man City 3-1 Brighton: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on target as City survive Seagulls scare

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League, although they were given a scare by the Seagulls. Haaland scored his 16th and 17th league goals of the season in a fiery first half that saw Man City have three penalty appeals - one fewer than the shots they registered in the opening period - in a busy 45 minutes for VAR.
SkySports

PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Millie Bright volley helps Blues to victory in Champions League opener

Chelsea made a positive start to their 2022/23 Women's Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over PSG. Millie Bright scored the only goal of the game against last season's semi-finalists with 27 minutes gone at Stade Jean Bouin, when she connected with Erin Cuthbert's cross and slammed home a brilliant volley.
SkySports

Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Last-gasp Casemiro header cancels out Jorginho penalty

Casemiro earned Manchester United a stoppage-time point at Chelsea as a captivating tactical battle between Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea looked to have snatched all three points when Jorginho coolly tucked away an 86th-minute penalty after substitute Scott McTominay mindlessly hauled Armando Broja to ground in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy