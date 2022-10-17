Read full article on original website
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Manchester United's star striker was linked with a move to Atleti in the summer.
‘There is a ceiling’: Eddie Howe hits back at Jürgen Klopp’s Newcastle comments
Newcastle’s manager Eddie Howe has reacted to a claim from Jürgen Klopp that the club ‘can do what they want financially’
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Liverpool report: Reds in talks with £100m wonderkid midfielder over move
Liverpool are looking to revamp their tired midfield, adding youth to the side in the form of one extraordinary transfer
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Pochettino, Trossard, Kante, Felix, Ronaldo, Osimhen, Leao, Neymar, Frank
Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also...
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for ‘improper behaviour’ during Manchester City clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association over his behaviour during his team’s Premier League win at home to Manchester City on Sunday.The Reds boss apologised for his reaction in his post-match interview after he was shown a red card and dismissed from the touchline late on in his side’s 1-0 victory.He could face a touchline ban if found guilty but, having been given until Friday to respond, can still be in the technical area for Wednesday’s visit of West Ham.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ng-sportingnews.com
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League match
Manchester United continue a difficult run of three Premier League fixtures in six days when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Last time out, the Red Devils drew a match for the first time under Erik ten Hag, as Newcastle United frustrated them to a goalless stalemate at Old Trafford.
SkySports
West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins
West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
SkySports
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,463.
SkySports
European Super League could be in place by 2024/25 season, says new chief executive Bernd Reichart
A new European Super League with no permanent membership could be up and running by the 2024/25 season, the chief executive of the company behind the failed project has revealed. Bernd Reichart has been hired by A22 Sports Management, which was formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of...
SkySports
Jay-Jay Okocha: How dazzling Nigerian epitomised multi-cultural Bolton
The Premier League has been a melting pot of footballing brilliance since its inception 30 years ago, yet few compare with the mesmeric flare exhibited by Jay-Jay Okocha. Okocha's freedom and expression on the pitch bordered on ridiculous - he did things with a football few could, or even thought possible. To this day, such talent is seldom seen at the highest level of the game, but for him it was the mere continuation of the footballing philosophy he nurtured on the streets of Enugu, Nigeria.
SkySports
Wigan 1-4 Middlesbrough: Boro hit back to thump Latics
Prospective new boss Michael Carrick would have been impressed with Middlesbrough's second-half display as they came from a goal down to claim a convincing 4-1 win at Wigan and move out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation places. Former Manchester United midfielder Carrick has reportedly agreed terms to become Boro's...
SkySports
Manchester United: False dawn or are Erik ten Hag's side the real deal?
Manchester United fans have been here before. There have been countless moments and special performances, just like Wednesday's defeat of Tottenham, which hinted at an imminent return of the glory days to Old Trafford. But like clockwork, after each peak came an even deeper furrow. Sobering reality check after reality...
SkySports
PSG Women vs Chelsea Women preview: Magdalena Eriksson says the Blues believe they can reach the Champions League final again
Captain Magda Eriksson says there is belief in the camp that Chelsea can reach a second Women's Champions League final. Chelsea begin their European campaign away to Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday in a testing opener, and they will be without Fran Kirby, who is sidelined through illness. While Chelsea made...
Micah Richards labels Cristiano Ronaldo ‘unprofessional’ after walk out
Pundit Micah Richards has called Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo “unprofessional” after the star stormed off in his club’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.Ronaldo was an unused substitute in United’s Premier League win and he let his frustration show as he walked down the tunnel before full-time. Former Manchester City player Richards has criticised the Portugal international for his actions.“Yesterday, it was so frustrating just because Ronaldo made it about him,” he told BBC Breakfast. “The team got a great run against Spurs. Ten Hag [manager] had problems with him pre-season as well, not being able to sell him or...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo ruining his Manchester United legacy with walk-off before end of win vs. Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo is trashing his legacy at Manchester United and making it even more difficult for himself to find an escape route from Old Trafford. Following his latest display of indiscipline when storming off to the locker room as an unused substitute before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League -- with sources telling ESPN that he left the stadium before the final whistle -- the 37-year-old is in danger of becoming more trouble than he is worth, both for United and any club that might still be interested in signing him.
‘Break the bank’ – Teddy Sheringham says Man Utd should go all out to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane
MANCHESTER UNITED should splash the cash on trying to sign Harry Kane, according to ex-Red Devils and Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham. The Spurs talisman has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past, but so far the Lilywhites have held onto their man. However, Man Utd...
Eddie Howe insists Jurgen Klopp's Newcastle 'ceiling' claims are inaccurate
Eddie Howe insists Jurgen Klopp's coments about Newcastle not having any financial limits aren't accurate.
ESPN
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before full-time in win over Tottenham - sources
Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the final whistle as Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Wednesday, and he was not present when manager Erik ten Hag and the players returned to the dressing room, sources have told ESPN. Ronaldo was seen leaving his seat on the bench and...
SkySports
Arsenal Women: The Gunners' Champions League meeting with Lyon will be a 'reality check', says Jonas Eidevall
Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal's upcoming Women's Champions League clash against eight-time champions Lyon will be a "reality check" for his side. Arsenal are currently unbeaten in this season's Women's Super League after three matches, having scored nine goals and not conceded any so far in the campaign. Beth Mead was...
