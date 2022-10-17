ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points

OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Pochettino, Trossard, Kante, Felix, Ronaldo, Osimhen, Leao, Neymar, Frank

Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also...
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for ‘improper behaviour’ during Manchester City clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association over his behaviour during his team’s Premier League win at home to Manchester City on Sunday.The Reds boss apologised for his reaction in his post-match interview after he was shown a red card and dismissed from the touchline late on in his side’s 1-0 victory.He could face a touchline ban if found guilty but, having been given until Friday to respond, can still be in the technical area for Wednesday’s visit of West Ham.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SkySports

West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins

West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
SkySports

Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,463.
SkySports

Jay-Jay Okocha: How dazzling Nigerian epitomised multi-cultural Bolton

The Premier League has been a melting pot of footballing brilliance since its inception 30 years ago, yet few compare with the mesmeric flare exhibited by Jay-Jay Okocha. Okocha's freedom and expression on the pitch bordered on ridiculous - he did things with a football few could, or even thought possible. To this day, such talent is seldom seen at the highest level of the game, but for him it was the mere continuation of the footballing philosophy he nurtured on the streets of Enugu, Nigeria.
SkySports

Wigan 1-4 Middlesbrough: Boro hit back to thump Latics

Prospective new boss Michael Carrick would have been impressed with Middlesbrough's second-half display as they came from a goal down to claim a convincing 4-1 win at Wigan and move out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation places. Former Manchester United midfielder Carrick has reportedly agreed terms to become Boro's...
SkySports

Manchester United: False dawn or are Erik ten Hag's side the real deal?

Manchester United fans have been here before. There have been countless moments and special performances, just like Wednesday's defeat of Tottenham, which hinted at an imminent return of the glory days to Old Trafford. But like clockwork, after each peak came an even deeper furrow. Sobering reality check after reality...
The Independent

Micah Richards labels Cristiano Ronaldo ‘unprofessional’ after walk out

Pundit Micah Richards has called Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo “unprofessional” after the star stormed off in his club’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.Ronaldo was an unused substitute in United’s Premier League win and he let his frustration show as he walked down the tunnel before full-time. Former Manchester City player Richards has criticised the Portugal international for his actions.“Yesterday, it was so frustrating just because Ronaldo made it about him,” he told BBC Breakfast. “The team got a great run against Spurs. Ten Hag [manager] had problems with him pre-season as well, not being able to sell him or...
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo ruining his Manchester United legacy with walk-off before end of win vs. Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo is trashing his legacy at Manchester United and making it even more difficult for himself to find an escape route from Old Trafford. Following his latest display of indiscipline when storming off to the locker room as an unused substitute before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League -- with sources telling ESPN that he left the stadium before the final whistle -- the 37-year-old is in danger of becoming more trouble than he is worth, both for United and any club that might still be interested in signing him.

