This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Here is everything to know about voting in New Braunfels for the Nov. 8 election
Many of the local races this midterm are not contested in Comal and Guadalupe counties. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting will start Oct. 24 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and New Braunfels voters will vote on numerous races. Here is a guide to knowing what is on the ballot...
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for Beto
The Houston Chronicle is the largest daily newspaper in Houston, and the third-largest newspaper by Sunday circulation in the United States, behind only The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.
tpr.org
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visits San Antonio for major highway groundbreaking
Gov. Greg Abbott visited San Antonio on Wednesday for the groundbreaking on a $418 million expansion of the I-10/Loop 1604 interchange on the far Northwest Side. It's Phase 2 of the multi-billion-dollar expansion of Loop 1604 into ten lanes from Bandera Road to I-35, including one HOV lane in each direction.
Bexar County settles lawsuit, agrees to open 302 polling sites on Election Day
County commissioners called for a special meeting on Tuesday after a judge ruled that the county needed to operate 388 polling sites.
Greg Abbott accused of “patronage system” as mega-donors score access — and cushy appointments
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Since Greg Abbott first declared he would run for governor on July 14, 2013, he's raised the equivalent of $83,793 per day to fund his pursuit of power.
KSAT 12
Ken Paxton, Texas’ election denier-in-chief, closes in on third term
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged his followers on social media to “stand with President Trump” and “#StopTheSteal.”
tpr.org
Michelle Vallejo is running for Texas’ 15th congressional district
A vocal advocate for women and an entrepreneur, Michelle Vallejo is the Democratic candidate currently running for Texas’ 15th Congressional District. Current seat holder, Vicente Gonzalez Jr., has vacated his seat to run for newly redrawn Texas’ 34th Congressional District. Vallejo runs Pulga Los Portales with her family....
texasstandard.org
DA’s race will show impact of gun control and abortion issues on election
Marc LaHood stood smiling at a podium surrounded by family and law enforcement late last month and accepted another endorsement from public safety unions in his race for Bexar County District Attorney. LaHood has collected endorsements of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County,...
tpr.org
Organizers inaugurate bid to amend city charter, decriminalize abortion and ban chokeholds
A coalition of local and state organizations announced a new city charter amendment on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday — the San Antonio Justice Charter. If passed, the amendment would decriminalize low-level marijuana possession and abortions, expand cite-and-release for nonviolent misdemeanors, ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants and appoint a justice director to oversee city policy.
KHOU
Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
KSAT 12
Gov. Abbott’s office aware of migrants’ flight from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, texts show
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott’s office was aware of the flight of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard before takeoff last month. The State of Texas has denied any involvement with that flight. However, text messages released by Abbott’s office in response to a public information request show otherwise.
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an Emergency
President Biden administration told El Paso not to declare an emergencyScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent discussion, an El Paso Texas City council member told Fox News that the White House told Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser not to declare an emergency.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sending election monitors to Harris County
The announcement comes amid an audit of Harris County and three other counties' 2020 election results.
tpr.org
Commissioners approve 302 Election Day polling sites in wake of lawsuits
Bexar County Commissioners approved 302 Election Day polling sites during a special meeting on Tuesday — less than the 388 ordered by a state district judge. But the 302 sites were allowed by the court if the county followed rules to combine some locations. That number of sites also...
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.
Alexander Hamilton has joined the growing list of celebrities endorsing the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Well, the man behind the hit Broadway musical Hamiton, Lin Manuel Miranda, has thrown his support behind Berto. Miranda will appear at a rally in Houston tonight with both Beto and Democratic Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza in an attempt to win more Latino voters.
Who can you vote for? Here’s how you can find your sample ballot in the November election
Here's how to find a sample ballot in counties across Central Texas so you know what to expect when you show up to the polls.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Unveil Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights Initiative For San Antonio 2023 Ballot
A coalition of advocacy groups announced on Tuesday that they will be launching a signature drive to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion-related “crimes” and ban no-knock warrants on the San Antonio ballot next spring. The San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative is being...
KSAT 12
Two-thirds of board members overseeing Texas public universities are Abbott donors. They’re not shy about wielding influence.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2017, state Rep. Lyle Larson authored a bill to block any governor from appointing someone to a state board or commission who had contributed more than $2,500 a year to their campaign.
Bad Takes: San Antonio radio host's defense of Herschel Walker is disingenuous flatulence
KTSA talk jock Jack Riccardi's defense of U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker truly takes the cake.
seguintoday.com
Candidates Corner: City of Seguin, District 3
The Seguin Daily News today will highlight the local candidates appearing on the November 8, 2022, General Election. Each candidate was asked to respond to the following three questions. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 runs through Friday, Nov.4. Today’s featured contest is the race for City of Seguin, District 3. The winner of this race will replace current councilman Chris Aviles who opted not to seek re-election.
