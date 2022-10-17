ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Ken Paxton, Texas’ election denier-in-chief, closes in on third term

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged his followers on social media to “stand with President Trump” and “#StopTheSteal.”
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Michelle Vallejo is running for Texas’ 15th congressional district

A vocal advocate for women and an entrepreneur, Michelle Vallejo is the Democratic candidate currently running for Texas’ 15th Congressional District. Current seat holder, Vicente Gonzalez Jr., has vacated his seat to run for newly redrawn Texas’ 34th Congressional District. Vallejo runs Pulga Los Portales with her family....
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

DA’s race will show impact of gun control and abortion issues on election

Marc LaHood stood smiling at a podium surrounded by family and law enforcement late last month and accepted another endorsement from public safety unions in his race for Bexar County District Attorney. LaHood has collected endorsements of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County,...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Organizers inaugurate bid to amend city charter, decriminalize abortion and ban chokeholds

A coalition of local and state organizations announced a new city charter amendment on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday — the San Antonio Justice Charter. If passed, the amendment would decriminalize low-level marijuana possession and abortions, expand cite-and-release for nonviolent misdemeanors, ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants and appoint a justice director to oversee city policy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHOU

Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.

Alexander Hamilton has joined the growing list of celebrities endorsing the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Well, the man behind the hit Broadway musical Hamiton, Lin Manuel Miranda, has thrown his support behind Berto. Miranda will appear at a rally in Houston tonight with both Beto and Democratic Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza in an attempt to win more Latino voters.
TEXAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Unveil Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights Initiative For San Antonio 2023 Ballot

A coalition of advocacy groups announced on Tuesday that they will be launching a signature drive to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion-related “crimes” and ban no-knock warrants on the San Antonio ballot next spring. The San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative is being...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Candidates Corner: City of Seguin, District 3

The Seguin Daily News today will highlight the local candidates appearing on the November 8, 2022, General Election. Each candidate was asked to respond to the following three questions. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 runs through Friday, Nov.4. Today’s featured contest is the race for City of Seguin, District 3. The winner of this race will replace current councilman Chris Aviles who opted not to seek re-election.
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy