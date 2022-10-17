Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan
Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.
WGME
Thousands of Maine small businesses to receive $7 million in energy relief
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that nearly 3,000 Maine small businesses and nonprofit organizations will soon receive a one-time electric utility account credit of more than $2,000 to provide relief from increased energy costs. The relief is the product of legislation sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson,...
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
mainepublic.org
While governor, LePage cut state revenue sharing with towns. Maine Dems warn it could happen again
Inflation, energy prices, and women's healthcare are among the top issues in Maine's gubernatorial race. But Democrats are highlighting municipal budgets as another important concern. While previously serving as governor, Republican Paul LePage made cuts to a state program that shares revenue with towns and cities. It's a policy that Democrats say forced municipalities to reduce services and raise property taxes — and they warn it could happen again if LePage is elected.
WMTW
Janet Mills takes us to her hometown of Farmington
FARMINGTON, Maine — She’s the first woman governor of Maine, and right now Gov. Janet Mills is fighting for a second term. On Wednesday, we continued our series of profiles on all three candidates for governor, featuring a mix of personal and political issues. As we walked around...
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
mainepublic.org
Auto 'right to repair' coalition launching state ballot referendum for next year
A coalition of independent auto repair shop owners, employees and others have begun collecting signatures for a statewide referendum, with the goal of putting it on next year's ballot. The proposal would require automakers to make wireless repair and diagnostic information available to independent shops in Maine. Only car manufacturers...
WGME
Meet the candidates for governor in Maine
Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills , former Republican Governor Paul LePage, and independent Sam Hunkler are running in the general election for governor of Maine on November 8. Mills was first elected governor in 2018 and is seeking a second term. LePage served as governor from 2011 to 2019 and...
WGME
Ask the I-Team: How can Mainers address issues with their landlord?
If you rent an apartment in Maine, there's an entire section of state law devoted to your rights. Everything from your security deposit to certain living conditions are covered. Jeannie asked the CBS13 I-Team:. "Can you get evicted from an apartment if you are living in an unsafe unit that...
WGME
Maine high school hockey officials reject latest contract offer from MPA
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine high school hockey season is set to begin in less than two weeks, but there's still no contract between the Maine high school hockey officials and the Maine Principals’ Association. On Tuesday, the Maine high school hockey officials rejected the MPA's latest contract proposal....
WGME
$139M to hire more police in U.S., 5 departments in Maine receive funding
The Justice Department is giving tens of millions of dollars to police departments around the country, including five in Maine. The department announced Monday more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s "Office of Community Oriented Policing Services" hiring program. The awards will go to 180 law...
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have until Oct. 31 to claim $850 relief checks
Eligible Maine residents have until Halloween to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a surplus in the state's budget.
What are the Laws & Penalties for Selling Moose Meat in Maine?
Moose hunting season in Maine is an exciting time for many hunters in Aroostook County who hold a permit. Its the time of year to think about stocking up on meat for the winter. You Can’t Sell Moose Meat in Maine. Most people know you can’t sell moose in...
Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1950 Are Probably Not What You Would Expect
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
mainebiz.biz
Portland broker named Maine State Realtor of the Year
A longtime industry professional with more than 25 years of experience has been named the State Realtor of the Year by the Maine Association of Realtors in a nod to his contributions to the profession on state, local and national levels. Peter "Pete" Harrington, who is a partner and associate...
WGME
Maine looks for more poll workers ahead of Election Day
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As election season ramps up, the state is looking for more poll workers. According to state officials, there needs to be an equal number of poll workers from both the Democratic and Republican Parties, or at most, off by one. You can also be enrolled in a...
observer-me.com
Maine is near top of nation in new COVID cases and hospitalizations
Maine is near the top of the nation in a COVID-19 resurgence that comes as weather turns colder and the cold and flu season begins, even though the state boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. The Pine Tree State has the fourth-highest rate of new coronavirus...
