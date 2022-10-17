Read full article on original website
WNDU
‘Haunted Walk through the Woods’ returns to Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart is gearing up for a scary event. The Elkhart Environmental Center is hosting a Haunted Walk through the Woods. The event will take place Friday night from 5 – 10 p.m. There are two trails to choose from: a family friendly trail or a...
WNDU
Largest pickleball court in region opens at Plym Park
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. People gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Plym Park in Niles Wednesday night for a new pickleball court. After the ceremony, instructors taught people how to play the sport. “We’ve been blessed to have two nationally known pickleball...
WNDU
Notre Dame Football and Under Armor team up to support local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Cleats for a Cause” is a brand-new initiative for Notre Dame Football, in partnership with Under Armour. The partnership will help them to raise money and support for local non-profit organizations. “You know our guests love watching Notre Dame Football. The team comes...
WNDU
Marquette Greenway Project still needs funding in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Now to an update on an alternative way to get from Chicago to New Buffalo. The Marquette Greenway is almost fully funded, except for the small portion in Berrien County. That 4-mile stretch that runs from the Indiana State Line to New Buffalo needs just $300,000...
Times-Union Newspaper
2 New Winona Reserve Officers Sworn In
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Police Department has two new reserve officers. At the Winona Lake Town Council meeting on Tuesday, town attorney Adam Turner administered the oath of office to Michelson Courtois and Payton Stutzman following the Council unanimously approving them becoming officers. Both also shared a...
WNDU
Mullen Automotive finalizes purchase of ELMS plant in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like consumer vehicles will be made in Mishawaka once again starting in 2024. The new owner of the Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once made today explained why they bought the building and what they plan to do with it. The buyer...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Ryker
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Ryker!. Ryker is a 3-year-old Border Collie mix. Ryker has a...
WNDU
New VA outpatient clinic opens in Benton Township
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic is now open. The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday. The new clinic is at the corner of Mall Drive and Fairplain Drive in Benton Township, across from Lowe’s. The clinic is...
WNDU
Upcoming online discussion on ‘Ox Creek Improvement Project’
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Friday, Berrien County residents are invited to participate in an online seminar to learn how the county is cleaning up its waterways!. Andrew’s University will be hosting an “Environmental Fridays” seminar to look at the Ox Creek Improvement Project on Zoom.
WNDU
South Bend man survives Hurricane Ian
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Saint Mary’s College student spent many restless nights wondering if her father survived Hurricane Ian. Chuck Barna moved to Fort Meyers about a year-and-a-half ago and never thought he would experience a storm so catastrophic. He called it a “war zone” and “total...
WNDU
Missing 18-year-old from Mishawaka located
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department confirmed on its Facebook page that Jamar Keshaun Alsanders has been located. The Mishawaka Police Department needs your help finding a missing 18-year-old. Jamar Keshaun Alsanders is 5′5″ and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen by family sometime in September....
WNDU
Washington High School claims flag was taken, vandalized
Today, we are celebrating one of our own, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years!
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo to host ‘Zoo Boo’ this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo will be getting spooky this weekend!. The Potawatomi Zoo will be hosting its annual trick-or-treating event “Zoo Boo” from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23. Zoo Boo runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will also hold a time on Monday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Times-Union Newspaper
Despite Closure, Trophy Business Still Receives Calls
Even though Acey’s Trophies & Awards, 301 S. Scott St., Warsaw, officially closed June 1, not everyone is aware Acey’s is no longer doing business. Chuck Lisenbee died in mid-May a few days after an unexpected illness at IU Hospital in Indianapolis. His widow, Teresa, said he was working up until his death.
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
WNDU
Beacon Health System breaks ground on new patient tower
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been an anchor institution in South Bend for generations. Now Memorial Hospital is preparing to serve future generations. Ceremonies on Tuesday marked the start of construction on a $232 million dollar patient tower. South Bend’s mayor and hospital personnel donned hardhats, grabbed shovels,...
WNDU
Notre Dame, Mishawaka, Habitat for Humanity partner for affordable housing project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka, the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to help make housing more affordable in St. Joseph County. Habitat said roughly 14,000 families in the county are overpaying in rent, and want to become...
WNDU
Surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor
Lane restrictions to be in place on Church Street underpass in Mishawaka. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.”. City of South Bend holds open house for potential buyers of historic Lafayette Building. The Lafayette Building is said to be the first-ever commercial...
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement
ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
insideevs.com
Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million
After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
