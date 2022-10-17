ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Coast Guard Medically Evacuates NOAA Researcher

The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old man from a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel, 46 miles off Santa Maria, Calif. [on Tuesday]. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a call reporting that a crewmember aboard the NOAA vessel had sustained a head injury. The watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon and launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fear and loathing at the San Luis Obispo DMV

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
familyroadtripguru.com

California Lavender Honey Farm Tour

I have not been THIS excited to share an attraction with you. Why so? Well, it’s new, it’s fun, it’s educational and… it’s MINE!. Since March 2021 my family and I have been working really hard on creating California Lavender Honey Farm, a 10 acres farm in Paso Robles wine growing region of California, on the Central Coast. And now we are happy to offer you a highly educational and super fun California farm tour experience.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday

Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: City needs to oppose new cannabis stores

Seneca famously said “…nothing happens to the wise person contrary to their expectations”. And so most Paso Roblans know that the city council is pursuing an ill-advised plan to permit Paso pot shops. (retail cannabis stores). The city and some local business leaders have joined forces to chase tax revenue at the expense of our unique, small-town Americana atmosphere. It appears the city has been sold a bill of goods by cannabis entrepreneurs like Helios Dayspring, who is now serving prison time for bribing San Luis Obispo County politicians.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages storage containers outside hotel in San Luis Obispo

A fire broke out outside the Hampton Inn in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, damaging mattresses that were being kept inside storage containers. Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning outside the Hampton Inn located at 1530 Calle Joaquin. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending to the hotel and damaging the structure. Fire personnel did not find any smoke inside the hotel.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

