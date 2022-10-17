Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Medically Evacuates NOAA Researcher
The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old man from a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel, 46 miles off Santa Maria, Calif. [on Tuesday]. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a call reporting that a crewmember aboard the NOAA vessel had sustained a head injury. The watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon and launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.
1st lease sale to be held for offshore wind on West Coast
The Biden administration will hold the first-ever lease sale for offshore wind energy on the West Coast, officials said Tuesday.
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
calcoastnews.com
Fear and loathing at the San Luis Obispo DMV
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Arroyo Grande wants to raise its sales tax by 1%. Here’s why
Measure D-22 is about “the cost of investing in our community now or later,” incoming SLO County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said.
Central Coast Airfest concludes after a weekend of flying
The airshow featured planes from vintage war birds to air force fighter jets and military and aerobatic demos.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $662,750. The average price per square foot was $404.
State Parks goal for reducing Oceano Dunes dust was ‘not even possible.’ So APCD changed it
California State Parks was originally ordered to reduce dust emissions coming from Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area by 50%.
Central Coast crude oil pipelines tied to Refugio spill acquired by ExxonMobil
The acquisition includes Pipeline 901, which ruptured near Refugio State Beach and spilled up to 630,000 gallons of oil in 2015.
Increase in the price of goods causing Central Coast businesses to raise prices
The price of goods is increasing rapidly, forcing a Central Coast distillery to hike up prices for the second time this year.
Morro Bay harbor director to retire after nearly 30 years with district: ‘I’ll miss him’
Morro Bay’s harbormaster talked some of his most memorable moments on the job — from a dolphin rescue to a destructive storm.
Heatwave brings 100-degree temperatures to SLO. Is cooler weather is on the way?
San Luis Obispo just set a daily high temperature record for the sixth time this year.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 2-9
On Oct. 02, Ramiro Ortizgarcia, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 02, Catarino Martinezgonzalez, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of...
etxview.com
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
familyroadtripguru.com
California Lavender Honey Farm Tour
I have not been THIS excited to share an attraction with you. Why so? Well, it’s new, it’s fun, it’s educational and… it’s MINE!. Since March 2021 my family and I have been working really hard on creating California Lavender Honey Farm, a 10 acres farm in Paso Robles wine growing region of California, on the Central Coast. And now we are happy to offer you a highly educational and super fun California farm tour experience.
Bikers to use some of state hwys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
A group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday through Friday.
Lompoc Record
Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Column: City needs to oppose new cannabis stores
Seneca famously said “…nothing happens to the wise person contrary to their expectations”. And so most Paso Roblans know that the city council is pursuing an ill-advised plan to permit Paso pot shops. (retail cannabis stores). The city and some local business leaders have joined forces to chase tax revenue at the expense of our unique, small-town Americana atmosphere. It appears the city has been sold a bill of goods by cannabis entrepreneurs like Helios Dayspring, who is now serving prison time for bribing San Luis Obispo County politicians.
calcoastnews.com
Fire damages storage containers outside hotel in San Luis Obispo
A fire broke out outside the Hampton Inn in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, damaging mattresses that were being kept inside storage containers. Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning outside the Hampton Inn located at 1530 Calle Joaquin. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending to the hotel and damaging the structure. Fire personnel did not find any smoke inside the hotel.
