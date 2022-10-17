I have not been THIS excited to share an attraction with you. Why so? Well, it’s new, it’s fun, it’s educational and… it’s MINE!. Since March 2021 my family and I have been working really hard on creating California Lavender Honey Farm, a 10 acres farm in Paso Robles wine growing region of California, on the Central Coast. And now we are happy to offer you a highly educational and super fun California farm tour experience.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO