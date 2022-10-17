Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Update: Structure And Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 5:35 p.m.: Firefighters have contained the Meadow Fire, involving a house and outbuilding, with spread to nearby vegetation in the Burson area of Calaveras County. The blaze broke out just before 1 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meadow Oaks Drive, between Hillsvale Drive and Los Coyotes Lane, north of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread of the grass fire and have updated the acreage from 5 to 9.1 acres. Kilgore added that the structure fires were contained shortly after that and received extensive damage. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne Supervisors To Discuss Veterans Memorial Honoring Women
Twain Harte, CA — Approving plans and specifications for a memorial honoring women who served in the military will go before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The project, to be constructed next to the Twain Harte Pool, is sponsored by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of...
KCRA.com
Stockton building destroyed by fire part of historic, Colberg Boat Works complex
STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that burned a historic Stockton building to the ground. The fire started just after 6 o’clock Tuesday night in the area of West Lindsay and North Stockton streets. A massive smoke plume coming from the...
Progressive Rail Roading
Rail authority OKs land purchase agreement for Valley Link project
The Tri-Valley–San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority's board last week approved the final purchase agreement with the city of Tracy, California, for 200 acres to be used for the Valley Link rail project. The land will serve as the location of a green hydrogen production facility that will support...
mymotherlode.com
Voluntary Water Conservation Encouraged
Calaveras, CA–The ongoing drought has some Calaveras officials urging the need for voluntary water conservation. An announcement from the Joint Powers Authority consisting of Union Public Utility District (UPUD), City of Angels Camp (COA), and Utica Water and Power Authority (Utica) was released addressing the ongoing call for water conservation. The California Water Resources Control Board has issued sweeping orders for residents to cut back on their water usage across the state, including a recent order that targeted the Stanislaus River. Water rights and a supply contract that dates back to the 1850s prevent more direct curtailment.
mymotherlode.com
Glencoe Road Closure Announced
Calaveras, CA– A road closure has been announced by Calaveras County Public Works Department. On October 19th, there will be a complete road closure of Lower Dorray Road at the Highway 26 intersection. Crews will be onsite from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Motorists are urged to avoid the area as the road will be completely closed to through traffic. Drivers are also instructed to observe all traffic control signs and instructions from onsite personnel.
mymotherlode.com
McClintock And Barkley Meet For Lone Debate In Sonora
Sonora, CA — Thursday evening is the single opportunity to hear from the two candidates together running for the newly drawn US House District Five seat, Republican incumbent Tom McClintock and Democratic challenger Mike Barkley. Their lone scheduled joint appearance during this General Election cycle is a candidates’ forum...
Addressing homelessness front and center in District 4 San Joaquin County supervisor race
With the current San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors chairman finishing his term, two men are going head-to-head for a chance at the board seat in the elections next month. Chairman Chuck Winn, who oversees District 4, has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2019 and his term is...
Fire engulfs structure near the Port of Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to a structure on fire near the 800 block of West Fremont Street and the Port of Stockton Tuesday evening. Details about the building are unclear, but Stockton police officers told FOX40 that they believe the building is an abandoned warehouse. Police have closed roadways in the area and […]
mymotherlode.com
Carroll, Beverly “Butch”
Beverly “Butch” Joan Carroll, born February 13, 1941 in San Mateo, California passed away Friday, October 15, 2022 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Private Family services are planned and burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
mymotherlode.com
Emergency Sewer Repairs Prompt A Road Closure In Sonora
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is making emergency sewer line repairs today. The work is requiring a full closure on East Jackson Street between Hope Lane and East Oakside Drive. The closure started at around 8am and is anticipated to continue until 2:30pm. You will need to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Officials Note Error In Measure A Impartial Analysis
San Andreas, CA — Residents of Calaveras County will vote in November on whether to approve a 1% sales tax increase to help raise an estimated $5 million annually for fire protection efforts. The Calaveras County Election’s Office notes that an impartial analysis included in the official Voter Guide...
sierrawave.net
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
mymotherlode.com
Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing Juvenile
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials are turning to the public for possible help in locating the missing female pictured in the image box. She is 16-year-old Emily Hahn, who was last seen Saturday evening at 10 p.m. on Sawmill Flat Road. Sheriff’s official gave this description of Hahn, stating that she is 5′ 7″ and approximately 120 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing gray sweatpants, a light-colored top, and black and red Nike tennis shoes.
mymotherlode.com
DUI Suspected In Fiery HWY 49 Crash
Moccasin, CA — The CHP has released new details surrounding a serious injury crash on Highway 49 last night in the Moccasin area where drunk driving is suspected. As earlier reported here, the solo vehicle wreck happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Highway 49 in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 39-year-old Gatlin Hampton of Douglas Flat was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup southbound on the highway, about 2.4 miles south of Marshes Flat Road when he allowed the truck to travel into the oncoming traffic lane and off the roadway. Hampton subsequently lost control of the pickup, which crossed back over the roadway and onto a large gravel turnout. The truck then slid nearly vertically into an embankment, according to Machado, adding that it came to a rest at approximately 100 feet below the road.
mymotherlode.com
Todd, Michael
Michael “Mike” “King Todd” Steven Todd born November 28, 1954 in California passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora. A Celebration of Life will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on SR-132 Near Vernalis in San Joaquin County
CHP traffic officers reported a recent fatal auto crash on SR-132 near Vernalis in San Joaquin County. The incident occurred on State Route 132 and involved two vehicles described as a Nissan Frontier and a Toyota Prius. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-132 Near Vernalis. A preliminary report by...
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
mymotherlode.com
Peterson, Vivian
Vivian Lee (Pease) Peterson, born December 1, 1932 in Sonora, California passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Graveside Services will be held. A Reception will follow from 1:30-4:30 PM at the Columbia House, 22738 Main St, Columbia. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
mymotherlode.com
Vehicle Crashes Down Ravine And Catches On Fire
Moccasin, CA — The CHP reports that major injuries were reported from a crash that occurred last night in the Moccasin area. It happened shortly before 11pm on Highway 49 near Marshes Flat Road. A vehicle went down a ravine and ignited on fire. The blaze was extinguished and emergency responders remained on scene for several hours. The vehicle will be removed from the ravine later this morning when there is sunlight.
Comments / 0