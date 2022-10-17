Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: The Teaser For ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Is Officially Here
The very first teaser for A Christmas Story sequel is here! The film, called A Christmas Story Christmas, will premiere on Nov. 17 on the streaming service HBO Max. Peter Billingsley returns to reprise his iconic role as Ralphie Parker. Now, he’s all grown up and heading back to his family home on Christmas.
Ralphie’s back! Watch the new trailer for the sequel to ‘A Christmas Story’
Did someone say Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle? Because the teaser trailer for the much-anticipated sequel to "A Christmas Story" just dropped today courtesy of HBO Max. While we don't know all the details yet, the teaser is just enough to ignite a swell of nostalgic...
‘The Quiet Man’: The 1 Scene John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara Had to Get in a Single Take or He ‘Would Have Strung Us Up by Our Toes’
John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara had to get 'The Quiet Man's most romantic scene filmed to perfection in just one take.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Explained Why Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Never Got Married
'Gunsmoke' characters Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty shared a lot of chemistry. Here's what James Arness had to say about why they never got married.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
tvinsider.com
Michael Callan, ‘The Occasional Wife’ & ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star, Dies at 86
Actor Michael Callan, best known for his role as Riff in West Side Story on Broadway, has passed away aged 86. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Callan died Monday night of pneumonia at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Born in Philadelphia in 1935,...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Sent a ‘Roar of Laughter’ Across the Set When He Pretended to Get Shot While Filming a New Opening Theme
James Arness once had the entire 'Gunsmoke' set laughing after he intentionally went off-script for a heavily-rehearsed opening scene shoot.
Awkward! Whoopi Goldberg appears to be caught off-guard on The View after being asked about Sister Act 3 by former co-star Kathy Najimy - who didn't know sequel had been greenlit
Things got a little awkward on The View last week when co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn't appear enthusiastic about the possibility of her former Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy appearing in Sister Act 3. Najimy, who was on the show in part to promote Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to another...
John Candy's Kids Respond After Ryan Reynolds Confirms He's Making A Movie About The Comedian
In the history of cinema, there have been a number of notable actors who’ve managed to leave indelible marks on the hearts and minds of audiences, and John Candy was certainly one of them. The beloved star, known fondly for his roles in movies such as Uncle Buck and Planes, Trains and Automobiles passed away in 1994, though his legacy is alive and well. In fact, fellow Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that he’s making a movie about Candy (which I’m now very excited for). And shortly after he delivered the news, Candy’s kids shared some responses.
Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Split Their Time Between The Glamour Of Hollywood And A Farm In Connecticut
Kevin Bacon and Kyra SedgwickDIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / WIREIMAGE. The Footloose star Kevin Bacon has talked about the Connecticut farm he shares with his wife, Actress Kyra Sedgwick formerly of the TV show The Closer.
"Little House on the Prairie'" Star Dean Butler Pens the Foreword to New Christmas "Secrets" Book
He's handsome, affable, talented, and one of the most legendary actors in the history of television. His name is Dean Butler, and in the 1970s and early '80s, he portrayed Almanzo, opposite Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls, on the family TV show, Little House on the Prairie. Prairie, which was produced and directed by its star, Michael Landon (Bonanza/Highway to Heaven), was based on the famed novels of the same name that featured the adventures of the real-life Laura Ingels. The show originally aired on NBC from 1974 to 1983.
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
CBS Gets Back Into the Christmas Spirit With 3 New Christmas Movies for 2022
CBS is getting back into the fray of holiday movies with three new original films this season. After a nine-year hiatus, CBS launched two original Christmas movies last year with Christmas Takes Flight with Scandal's Katie Lowes and A Christmas Proposal with All Rise's Jessica Camacho. This year, CBS will...
12tomatoes.com
Get Ready for the Christmas Story Sequel
If you look forward to watching A Christmas Story every year around the holidays -sometimes even more than once a year- then you’re in very good company. The iconic 1983 movie is based on the 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash about a fictional childhood in a made-up town in Indiana. While the stories that Jean Shepherd wrote about in his book weren’t real, they recalled some very nostalgic events for many people. Despite the fact the movie takes place in the late 1930s, there are elements that most American adults could almost claim are plucked from their own childhoods – even today.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Threatened to Quit if the Schedule Didn’t Work Around His Weekly ‘Disappearance’ Routine
Actor James Arness took the schedule in his personal life so seriously that he almost quit 'Gunsmoke' to not allow the shooting schedule to conflict with it.
2022 Christmas Movie Schedule: What's Streaming And Airing On TV
There are tons of new Christmas movies coming to TV and streaming in 2022!
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set
You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0