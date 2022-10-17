ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

John Candy's Kids Respond After Ryan Reynolds Confirms He's Making A Movie About The Comedian

In the history of cinema, there have been a number of notable actors who’ve managed to leave indelible marks on the hearts and minds of audiences, and John Candy was certainly one of them. The beloved star, known fondly for his roles in movies such as Uncle Buck and Planes, Trains and Automobiles passed away in 1994, though his legacy is alive and well. In fact, fellow Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that he’s making a movie about Candy (which I’m now very excited for). And shortly after he delivered the news, Candy’s kids shared some responses.
Herbie J Pilato

"Little House on the Prairie'" Star Dean Butler Pens the Foreword to New Christmas "Secrets" Book

He's handsome, affable, talented, and one of the most legendary actors in the history of television. His name is Dean Butler, and in the 1970s and early '80s, he portrayed Almanzo, opposite Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls, on the family TV show, Little House on the Prairie. Prairie, which was produced and directed by its star, Michael Landon (Bonanza/Highway to Heaven), was based on the famed novels of the same name that featured the adventures of the real-life Laura Ingels. The show originally aired on NBC from 1974 to 1983.
12tomatoes.com

Get Ready for the Christmas Story Sequel

If you look forward to watching A Christmas Story every year around the holidays -sometimes even more than once a year- then you’re in very good company. The iconic 1983 movie is based on the 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash about a fictional childhood in a made-up town in Indiana. While the stories that Jean Shepherd wrote about in his book weren’t real, they recalled some very nostalgic events for many people. Despite the fact the movie takes place in the late 1930s, there are elements that most American adults could almost claim are plucked from their own childhoods – even today.
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set

You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

