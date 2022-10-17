If you look forward to watching A Christmas Story every year around the holidays -sometimes even more than once a year- then you’re in very good company. The iconic 1983 movie is based on the 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash about a fictional childhood in a made-up town in Indiana. While the stories that Jean Shepherd wrote about in his book weren’t real, they recalled some very nostalgic events for many people. Despite the fact the movie takes place in the late 1930s, there are elements that most American adults could almost claim are plucked from their own childhoods – even today.

