Mississippi State

WDSU

A sunny Thursday

According to the NWS, as the apex of the upper trough that brought this week's cold front starts to slide east, an upper level ridge will move in behind it. Temps will start to respond to this today with highs moderating into the low 70s. This warming trend continues to end the week with upper 70s to low 80s returning. The rest of the forecast going into this weekend looks to be quiet with slightly above normal temps expected. The upper high that moves in Friday will transition into more of a zonal flow which will just keep temps similar from day to day. Low level moisture will return to the area as onshore flow develops.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
WDSU

Fall freezes to a warmer weekend

Many on the Northshore will wake up to a freeze on Wednesday morning, but I think the wind remains just a bit too much for a widespread frost. Temperatures will be around 32 for many in Washington, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa Parishes, and Pearl River and Hancock Counties. That's why a freeze warning is in effect until 9 AM.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WDSU

A sunny and chilly Wednesday

According to the NWS, a deep longwave upper-level trough still encompasses the entire eastern half of the country. Strong cold air advection means afternoon high temperatures are unlikely to reach above the mid 60s. Clear skies tonight will lead to strong radiational cooling so, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s mostly on the North Shore but also the River Parishes and maybe Houma. Temperatures will once again struggle to reach the id 60s. As the apex of the upper trough starts to slide east today and tonight, overnight lows will not be quite as cold. Thursday will be the start of moderation as the trough to the east begins to lift out.
WASHINGTON STATE
WDSU

Frost possible Thursday morning in Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday morning shattered record lows across the Northshore and south Mississippi. It was the earliest freeze ever recorded in Slidell. Another freeze is likely again tonight, and with a calmer breeze, frost is likely, too. Protect pets, plants and people!. Thursday morning temperatures:. Northshore/South Mississippi: A...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

A cool Tuesday, cold tonight

According to the NWS, a deep upper-level trough now encompasses the entire eastern half of the country. Strong cold air advection means afternoon high temperatures are unlikely to reach above the mid 60s. Clear skies tonight will lead to strong radiational cooling so, even though the winds will still provide for some mixing, temperatures should still drop well into the 30s. The freeze line should reach as far south as the I-12 corridor. The cold air stays in place through Wednesday because the upper-level trough will be slow to progress eastward.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Bridge City Center moves first round of youths to Angola

The first round of youths from the Bridge City Center for Youth were moved Tuesday morning to Angola. Sources tell WDSU that 10 inmates were moved to the new facility at Angola. A federal judge ruled that Gov. John Bel Edwards' controversial plan to house juvenile inmates on the property...
ANGOLA, LA

