According to the NWS, as the apex of the upper trough that brought this week's cold front starts to slide east, an upper level ridge will move in behind it. Temps will start to respond to this today with highs moderating into the low 70s. This warming trend continues to end the week with upper 70s to low 80s returning. The rest of the forecast going into this weekend looks to be quiet with slightly above normal temps expected. The upper high that moves in Friday will transition into more of a zonal flow which will just keep temps similar from day to day. Low level moisture will return to the area as onshore flow develops.

TANGIPAHOA, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO