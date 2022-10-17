Read full article on original website
A sunny Thursday
According to the NWS, as the apex of the upper trough that brought this week's cold front starts to slide east, an upper level ridge will move in behind it. Temps will start to respond to this today with highs moderating into the low 70s. This warming trend continues to end the week with upper 70s to low 80s returning. The rest of the forecast going into this weekend looks to be quiet with slightly above normal temps expected. The upper high that moves in Friday will transition into more of a zonal flow which will just keep temps similar from day to day. Low level moisture will return to the area as onshore flow develops.
Fall freezes to a warmer weekend
Many on the Northshore will wake up to a freeze on Wednesday morning, but I think the wind remains just a bit too much for a widespread frost. Temperatures will be around 32 for many in Washington, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa Parishes, and Pearl River and Hancock Counties. That's why a freeze warning is in effect until 9 AM.
A sunny and chilly Wednesday
According to the NWS, a deep longwave upper-level trough still encompasses the entire eastern half of the country. Strong cold air advection means afternoon high temperatures are unlikely to reach above the mid 60s. Clear skies tonight will lead to strong radiational cooling so, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s mostly on the North Shore but also the River Parishes and maybe Houma. Temperatures will once again struggle to reach the id 60s. As the apex of the upper trough starts to slide east today and tonight, overnight lows will not be quite as cold. Thursday will be the start of moderation as the trough to the east begins to lift out.
Frost possible Thursday morning in Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday morning shattered record lows across the Northshore and south Mississippi. It was the earliest freeze ever recorded in Slidell. Another freeze is likely again tonight, and with a calmer breeze, frost is likely, too. Protect pets, plants and people!. Thursday morning temperatures:. Northshore/South Mississippi: A...
A cool Tuesday, cold tonight
According to the NWS, a deep upper-level trough now encompasses the entire eastern half of the country. Strong cold air advection means afternoon high temperatures are unlikely to reach above the mid 60s. Clear skies tonight will lead to strong radiational cooling so, even though the winds will still provide for some mixing, temperatures should still drop well into the 30s. The freeze line should reach as far south as the I-12 corridor. The cold air stays in place through Wednesday because the upper-level trough will be slow to progress eastward.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal provides tips on keeping families safe from fires
NEW ORLEANS — A lot of residents in Southeast Louisiana woke up to cooler temperatures on Wednesday. The state's fire marshal office gave some tips to families to ensure fire safety during cold snaps. The top safe-heating tips include:. Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets...
Right lane of US 90 East at Nine Mile Point Road closed due to overturned 18-wheeler
Louisiana State Police report that the right lane and right turning lane of US 90 East at Nine Mile Point Road are currently closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler carrying steel poles. An extended closure is expected. No other information is available at this time.
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports a 6 vehicle accident at Highway 90 by Pier 90
LULING, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports that there is a major motor vehicle accident involving six vehicles at Highway 90 by Pier 90. The left lane of Highway 90 eastbound was closed, and the Highway 90 westbound turning lane by Pier 90 was closed. However, all...
Louisiana State Police investigate school bus crash on Westbank Expressway
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning on the Westbank Expressway. The crash happened eastbound at Lafayette Street. According to state police, no kids were onboard the bus and no injuries were reported. The crash should be cleared soon,...
Bridge City Center moves first round of youths to Angola
The first round of youths from the Bridge City Center for Youth were moved Tuesday morning to Angola. Sources tell WDSU that 10 inmates were moved to the new facility at Angola. A federal judge ruled that Gov. John Bel Edwards' controversial plan to house juvenile inmates on the property...
