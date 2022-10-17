Read full article on original website
Stranger Donates 60% of Liver to Suburban Chicago Man, Saving His Life
Liver donations from living donors are rare, and it’s even more rare for the donor to be a stranger, but Dan Droszcz is now cancer-free after a man he never met before gave him 60% of his liver. Chris Staehlin, 35, gave Droszcz most of his liver to keep...
Processed Meats a Greater Cancer Concern Than Weed-Killer Ingredient Found in High Numbers on Midwest Plants, According to Chicago's Top Doctor
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
TeraWatt Announces First Interstate EV Charging Network for Trucks
San Francisco startup TeraWatt Infrastructure on Thursday announced it's developing the first network of electric vehicle-charging centers for heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks along the Interstate 10 highway. The charging facilities will be located about 150 miles apart and less than one mile from the nearest highway exits across California, Arizona...
Winning Illinois Lotto Ticket Worth Nearly $5 Million Sold at River Grove Grocery Store
A regular customer at a suburban grocery store will be able to splurge a bit more on his next visit after he won a jackpot worth nearly $5 million from the Illinois Lottery. According to officials, the winning ticket in Saturday’s Lotto drawing was sold at Rich’s Fresh Market, located in the 3100 block of North Thatcher Avenue in River Grove.
Four U.S. States Order a Metaverse Casino to Halt Sale of NFTs
A metaverse casino was hit on Thursday with a multistate emergency cease-and-desist order. Among the violations alleged in the order are that the virtual casino failed to provide a physical address, phone number and evidence to legitimize its promises of profits to NFT holders. Regulators in four states simultaneously filed...
Deadline Nearing for Illinois Residents to Submit a Claim in Multi-Million Dollar Snapchat Settlement
Illinois residents who have used Snapchat at any point since November 2015 are eligible to submit a claim as part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement against the social networking app, but time is running out to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges Snapchat collected biometric data from users without...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Masking Guidance, COVID Guidelines Changed
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced some changes to the state's COVID guidelines recently, including a change to recommendations for masking under an executive order that remains in place. The executive order changes marks the latest shift in COVID restrictions from Pritzker, who in recent months altered the guidelines for testing...
What Pritzker, Bailey Said on Crime, Abortion During Tuesday Gubernatorial Debate
Just three weeks before the Nov. 8 2022 midterm elections, Illinois' Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and gubernatorial Republican challenger State Sen. Darren Bailey faced off in their final televised debate Tuesday night, contrasting on issues ranging from crime, to abortion and more. Both candidates were fiercely critical of their...
What is the Illinois REAL ID And When Do You Need to Have One By?
While the deadline for REAL ID compliance is still months away, the requirement marks a change in what will be required to board a domestic flight and to enter federal buildings such as courthouses, prisons and military bases. Illinoisans 18 years and older will have to present a valid passport,...
Pritzker Says Lawmakers Likely Will Address ‘SAFE-T Act' Concerns During Fall Veto Session
Facing mounting criticism from a variety of groups and officials over provisions of the “SAFE-T Act” that will ban cash bail in the state beginning on Jan. 1, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker encouraged lawmakers to take up any provisions they deem necessary to clarify and improve the measure.
Gov. Pritzker's Order on COVID Guidelines Now Includes Change for Masking in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID masking guidelines Friday. The change to the order shifts one part on face coverings, changing the wording to recommend anyone, regardless of vaccination status, follow masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the order stated "any...
No, There's Not a Mask Mandate in Illinois. Here Are Changes for Health Care and More
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID guidelines in recent days, leading to new guidance surrounding masks, health care settings and more. The changes to the order include new wording for who should mask and when in the state and the requirements for health care workers and those in long-term care centers, but there are some caveats.
Illinois Homeowners Impacted by COVID Pandemic Could be Eligible for Up to $30K in Mortgage Relief
A state of Illinois program that offered homeowners up to $30,000 in mortgage relief will be reopened next month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced Wednesday. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund, which had been opened during the COVID pandemic, will open back up to applications on Nov. 1, officials with the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced.
Did You Receive a Check in the Mail From Illinois' Comptroller? Don't Throw it Out — it's Your Tax Rebate
Did you recently receive a, perhaps, unexpected check in the mail from Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza? It may be in the amount of $50, $100 or even more. You may not have known it was arriving, or filled out the form to get it. But it's real: It's your...
In 1-on-1 Interview, Pritzker Discusses Campaign Spending, COVID Response and More
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is three weeks away from the culmination of his effort to be reelected to a second term in office, and he had plenty to say on a wide variety of topics as he prepares for the Nov. 8 election against Republican challenger Darren Bailey. During a...
See Who Will Be On Your Ballot in Illinois for the General Election
There are several important races happening in Illinois for the November election, so we've created a tool to help you learn who your representatives are - and who's running against them - before you vote. To find out who you can vote for in many of the major races -...
Here's Who is Running for Illinois Secretary of State in the 2022 Election
For the first time in nearly a quarter of century, Illinois will elect a new secretary of state this November after Jesse White announced he would not seek a seventh term in office. White, who replaced former Illinois Gov. George Ryan, had endorsed Cook County Clerk Anna Valencia in the...
