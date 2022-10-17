ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

TeraWatt Announces First Interstate EV Charging Network for Trucks

San Francisco startup TeraWatt Infrastructure on Thursday announced it's developing the first network of electric vehicle-charging centers for heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks along the Interstate 10 highway. The charging facilities will be located about 150 miles apart and less than one mile from the nearest highway exits across California, Arizona...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Four U.S. States Order a Metaverse Casino to Halt Sale of NFTs

A metaverse casino was hit on Thursday with a multistate emergency cease-and-desist order. Among the violations alleged in the order are that the virtual casino failed to provide a physical address, phone number and evidence to legitimize its promises of profits to NFT holders. Regulators in four states simultaneously filed...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Chicago

No, There's Not a Mask Mandate in Illinois. Here Are Changes for Health Care and More

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID guidelines in recent days, leading to new guidance surrounding masks, health care settings and more. The changes to the order include new wording for who should mask and when in the state and the requirements for health care workers and those in long-term care centers, but there are some caveats.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Homeowners Impacted by COVID Pandemic Could be Eligible for Up to $30K in Mortgage Relief

A state of Illinois program that offered homeowners up to $30,000 in mortgage relief will be reopened next month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced Wednesday. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund, which had been opened during the COVID pandemic, will open back up to applications on Nov. 1, officials with the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy