By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago

It's Monday, which means it's time for the latest Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week poll. Now we need you to determine a winner.

Voting ends at noon on Thursday.

Last week's winner was Marysville volleyball's Megahn Winston . The senior finished with 51 assists, 22 digs and two aces against Utica Eisenhower on Oct. 5.

Want to nominate an athlete for a future poll? Email Times Herald sports reporter Brenden Welper (bwelper@gannett.com) and let him know who had a stellar week. Please submit entries by 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Listed below are this week’s candidates in alphabetical order:

Lexa Forti — Imlay City volleyball: Forti had 21 kills, 15 digs and three aces in the Spartans' 3-2 victory over Almont on Oct. 13.

Ella Jacobs — Port Huron volleyball: Jacobs totaled 14 kills and three blocks in the Big Reds' 3-0 triumph over Clinton Township Chippewa Valley on Oct. 12. She added 24 kills and five blocks in a tournament match later that week.

Ian Pinnoo — St. Clair boys tennis: The senior finished as the Division 3 state runner-up in No. 2 singles on Oct. 16. Pinnoo won his matches in the second round (6-0, 6-1), third round (6-1, 6-0) and semifinals (6-2, 3-6, 6-1).

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Vote for the Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week

