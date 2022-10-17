Vote for the Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week

It's Monday, which means it's time for the latest Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week poll. Now we need you to determine a winner.

Voting ends at noon on Thursday.

Last week's winner was Marysville volleyball's Megahn Winston . The senior finished with 51 assists, 22 digs and two aces against Utica Eisenhower on Oct. 5.

Listed below are this week’s candidates in alphabetical order:

Lexa Forti — Imlay City volleyball: Forti had 21 kills, 15 digs and three aces in the Spartans' 3-2 victory over Almont on Oct. 13.

Ella Jacobs — Port Huron volleyball: Jacobs totaled 14 kills and three blocks in the Big Reds' 3-0 triumph over Clinton Township Chippewa Valley on Oct. 12. She added 24 kills and five blocks in a tournament match later that week.

Ian Pinnoo — St. Clair boys tennis: The senior finished as the Division 3 state runner-up in No. 2 singles on Oct. 16. Pinnoo won his matches in the second round (6-0, 6-1), third round (6-1, 6-0) and semifinals (6-2, 3-6, 6-1).

